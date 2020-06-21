« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker  (Read 449037 times)

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 10:32:01 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:28:35 PM
I sense he is deflated and has lost his sparkle as a result. Always loved Dvork think he's a very decent human being, but he has lost something over the last season, I'm not sure he will regain it here. It must be hard for him and Minamino when they are overlooked so often. It's easy to say its a squad game, but if you are the one whose only getting the odd few minutes motivation can always ebb and flow. I always feel he had his best spell that time Mane was away and he had a real run in the team, scored a number of goals. But then he picked up that awful injury in the Derby. I wouldn't stand in his way if he wanted to go, would still be sad to see it happen though.

He's a great guy, sure - smart, well spoken and will always be remembered for some amazing moments.  But you take Salah, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, etc out of this team for a while and they will be champing at the bit to get back in, full of determination and desire to reclaim their place.

This isn't a squad for people to feel sorry for themselves.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,864
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 10:32:51 PM »
Quote from: JimmyRust on Today at 10:25:25 PM
Why would he be without those goals?

Um

Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cant find a big divock thread
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 10:33:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:30:36 PM
Mane did the same on a couple of occasions as well, bet he's not getting it in the neck though.

No mate I mean watching play develop whilst just lying there hoping that the ref would blow for a foul. We had to kick the ball out, then he just gets up moaning. Mane went down, saw he was getting nothing and got up.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,194
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 10:36:32 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 10:32:01 PM
He's a great guy, sure - smart, well spoken and will always be remembered for some amazing moments.  But you take Salah, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, etc out of this team for a while and they will be champing at the bit to get back in, full of determination and desire to reclaim their place.

This isn't a squad for people to feel sorry for themselves.

Not disagreeing with the last line, but Klopp does tend to have his favourites as all managers do. For me we have the same problem for Minamino, when are they going to get a real chance to show what they can do? Not all players can show themselves spectacularly without having a certain amount of time inside the team, getting the balance right for their needs and the team's is never easy.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 10:37:35 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:36:32 PM
Not disagreeing with the last line, but Klopp does tend to have his favourites as all managers do. For me we have the same problem for Minamino, when are they going to get a real chance to show what they can do? Not all players can show themselves spectacularly without having a certain amount of time inside the team, getting the balance right for their needs and the team's is never easy.

Difference with Minamino is that when he comes on or gets a start he runs himself into the ground.  Origi doesn't.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 