Klopp mentioned in his press conference today that he was happy to see Roberto Martinez in the stadium and how he never picks Divock for the national team....



Shhhhhhhhhhhhhush Jürgen, we don't want Div getting injured playing for Martinez. Keep him safe and sound for us.



The last time he got severely injured was by Everton and I think he has past that jinx now. His pace and control is back. I remember him being such a tentative player who doesn't gamble with his runs. Also got an average first touch.2 years being in and out of the squad isn't ideal. Let's hope he can kick on now because he really deserve it judging from what we have seen on Wednesday.