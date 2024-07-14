The food festival is not there. It's fenced off purely for the Cream festival. It was fenced off well in advance for the rig-up and it's still fenced up now as they de-rig everything. I heard a security guy on the gate this morning saying he'd be there all week.



Personally, I can live with the sound. It's the inconsiderate twats that descend on the area that annoy me. Shite left all over the place. Parking on zebra crossings and across people's drives. Other people get more annoyed than I do though. Some working from home have found it unbearable. Others had to cancel viewings of property in case it put buyers off. Neighbours had to send their young children to staying with family elsewhere because they couldn't sleep.



It's constant noise with articulated wagons coming and going. The build was noisy, as is the de-rig of the whole thing. In theory it's great to have things like this here, but in practice it's an absolute nightmare. It's not just three days/evenings of music. It's weeks of fencing off, rigging the site, then there's the festival itself, then a week of noisy de-rigging.



Edit:



Regarding Oyé. If I recall correctly they only started rigging up for that on the Thursday. The event was on the Saturday and Sunday, then it was pretty much all gone early the next week. Another difference being you could roll up whenever you wanted with Oyé, but with the Cream festival there were last entry times. Basically, thousands turned up all at the same time causing chaos.