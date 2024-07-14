« previous next »
Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
July 14, 2024, 05:03:28 pm
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 14, 2024, 06:00:25 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on July 14, 2024, 04:48:54 pm
Southport Air Show at Woodvale

https://britishairshows.com/southport-airshow

Wait, what? I thought the airshow was on in September. Did they move it?

EDIT: ah, it seems they've been moving it around the past few years. It used to be typically in September though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 02:44:46 pm
Ooh spoil sport Green Party moaning about people having a jolly good time; :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9r3x9r76ydo
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 03:18:07 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 16, 2024, 02:44:46 pm
Ooh spoil sport Green Party moaning about people having a jolly good time; :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9r3x9r76ydo
Living just across the road from it I think they've got a point. It's was a living nightmare. It's an absolutely terrible place to house 40,000 people each night for a three night festival. Many of those who turn up just trash the area too. The Jamie Webster night was horrific for locals. Twats blocking drives and gate crashing private parking areas. We had one towed from ours by police. The arrogant twats were warned but couldn't care less. Not so cocky when they returned to no car though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 03:24:31 pm
Was it fenced off for 3 weeks?

I live really close to Heaton Park, in Manc, which has a few huge events (inc festivals) every year and its never fenced off for sure a long period.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 03:56:11 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on July 16, 2024, 03:24:31 pm
Was it fenced off for 3 weeks?

I live really close to Heaton Park, in Manc, which has a few huge events (inc festivals) every year and its never fenced off for sure a long period.
Yes. It's still fenced off now. The field is a mess too. It'll be fenced off until they've fully derigged.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 04:42:25 pm
I get the complaints, as it's not even a public event. Originally the International Music Festival was held there on the promise that it would be replacement for the Matthew Street Festival, with free entry (like Matthew Street) so that everyone could enjoy. I think within three years they were charging you for entry and they'd blocked off a big area of the park along with it. With this new festival, it's not even like it's an affordable/cheap amount for entry. They're charging you £50. Like everything else in British public life, it's shut off and privatised.

I thought part of the reason the field is fenced off for so long is the food festival is there as well? Or is that a different date?

No one's kicking up a fuss about Oye because for one you get less knob'eds, and two it's actually a public festival.

« Last Edit: July 16, 2024, 04:44:10 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 05:19:17 pm
The food festival is not there. It's fenced off purely for the Cream festival. It was fenced off well in advance for the rig-up and it's still fenced up now as they de-rig everything. I heard a security guy on the gate this morning saying he'd be there all week.

Personally, I can live with the sound. It's the inconsiderate twats that descend on the area that annoy me. Shite left all over the place. Parking on zebra crossings and across people's drives. Other people get more annoyed than I do though. Some working from home have found it unbearable. Others had to cancel viewings of property in case it put buyers off. Neighbours had to send their young children to staying with family elsewhere because they couldn't sleep.

It's constant noise with articulated wagons coming and going. The build was noisy, as is the de-rig of the whole thing. In theory it's great to have things like this here, but in practice it's an absolute nightmare. It's not just three days/evenings of music. It's weeks of fencing off, rigging the site, then there's the festival itself, then a week of noisy de-rigging.

Edit:

Regarding Oyé. If I recall correctly they only started rigging up for that on the Thursday. The event was on the Saturday and Sunday, then it was pretty much all gone early the next week. Another difference being you could roll up whenever you wanted with Oyé, but with the Cream festival there were last entry times. Basically, thousands turned up all at the same time causing chaos.
« Last Edit: July 16, 2024, 05:29:54 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 06:42:05 pm
It's fenced off as the clear up crew are still trying finding bags of beak .
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 16, 2024, 11:47:07 pm
I went to it and loved it but on my return from town today I found it wildly strange that it's STILL up. It's Tuesday, it ended Saturday, what's taking so long?

Quote from: kesey on July 16, 2024, 06:42:05 pm
It's fenced off as the clear up crew are still trying finding bags of beak .

Ah.

Have posted a bit also about the sheer amount of rubbish it left. There were too many people. You could see that at the event. You could also see it if you didn't go to the event and happen to use any of the roads around the event.

70,000
at £40 a go

..... I would say it will happen again

70k people is just plain greedy.

The park must be restored to its full glory

Was it worth it?



I'd be alright with it never happening again. Least I could walk to it from where I live. They didn't, at any point, stop selling tickets due to capacity, I believe... they perhaps would have allowed more if more bought
« Last Edit: July 16, 2024, 11:53:42 pm by ToneLa »
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 17, 2024, 04:33:48 pm
^ I've just had a peek through the main entrance and the grass looks fucked and there is still a few piles of rubbish .
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 17, 2024, 05:07:12 pm
the fuck are they doing? Pay people to pick it up, and sort the grass out, sorted. There's obviously profit from 70k x 40 squid

I "joked" with my mate as the festival ended, that there would then be an announcement over the speakers: PLEASE PICK UP YOUR RUBBISH AFTER YOURSELVES AS WE WILL NOT OPEN THE DOORS UNTIL EVERYTHING HAS BEEN COLLECTED.

... now I am thinking, as often happens, my jokes are a better reality
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 17, 2024, 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: kesey on July 17, 2024, 04:33:48 pm
^ I've just had a peek through the main entrance and the grass looks fucked and there is still a few piles of rubbish .
The grass was damaged due to the amount of people there over the three days and the overnight rain making it boggy. Nothing that couldn't be remedied easily though. What's really messed it up has been yet more rain, and the fact they are using vehicles to move stuff around onsite now. It's getting churned up quite badly. Cutting up easier than a 1980s Anfield.

They'll fix it though. That field takes so much punishment, yet it always bounces back. No doubt the council will reseed big parts of it in the coming weeks.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 17, 2024, 08:54:21 pm
Hopefully the council gets rent until everything is cleared at least.


Though its probably more likely the company that owns the walls and fences is just using the park for free storage.




Its odd how the Oye is tidied up so much quicker.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2024, 08:56:08 pm by redbyrdz »
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 17, 2024, 11:01:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 17, 2024, 07:09:50 pm

That field takes so much punishment, yet it always bounces back.


The Psilocybic mushies still pop up there so you are right.  Go ' ead Pacha Mama  :thumbup
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 18, 2024, 12:29:41 am
Quote from: kesey on July 17, 2024, 11:01:19 pm
The Psilocybic mushies still pop up there so you are right.  Go ' ead Pacha Mama  :thumbup
😎👍
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 23, 2024, 05:19:44 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June 30, 2024, 11:18:52 am
I have the Littlewoods building in my skyline, and bizarre to see it being taken down by a big crane over the past week


Seems to have paused halfway through the job

Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 06:14:38 pm
Just finished watching the 4 part documentary about Ashley and Olivia's murders and catching their killers.

Well worth watching.
