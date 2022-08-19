« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool news thread  (Read 87589 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,137
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #640 on: August 19, 2022, 08:11:05 pm »
I think the most important thing to take home from this is that unions still have a place in this world; and with a bit of solidarity, they can actually achieve some remarkable results.

More than a decade's worth of tightening belts now combines with a cost of living crisis and ballooning inflation - none of which is the general public's fault - to create a situation that is financially unsustainable for the vast majority of working people. We need more, not less, of this sort of action.
Offline Pistolero

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,531
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #641 on: August 21, 2022, 10:05:43 pm »
Really enjoying the online only Liverpool newspaper - The Post ..very refreshing to read some actual journalism... ..this article from them neatly sums up the car-crash that is the Liverpool Echo website...

https://www.livpost.co.uk/p/bored-of-publishing-clickbait-the
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #642 on: August 22, 2022, 04:17:34 pm »
Thanks for that. I have just signed up to their newsletter. Great to see there are some alternative local news sources out there. It´s an absolute disgrace what has happened to the Echo under Reach Plc, and a disgrace to find how they are actively trying to wipe out emerging sources of local news.

With Reach Plc journalists going on strike from the Daily Mirror and the Express, amongst others, I wander how many journalists from Reach Plc´s vast porfolio of local outlets will follow? Crazy to think how one company can practically destroy local news institutions up and down the country.

As ever in this country and this day and age, where the government won´t do anything for you as a matter of ideology and callous principal, it is down to the local grassroots to try and fight the worst excesses of hypercapitalism, alone and unfunded, in the face of global corporate behemoths.
Offline Only Me

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #643 on: August 23, 2022, 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 19, 2022, 08:11:05 pm
I think the most important thing to take home from this is that unions still have a place in this world; and with a bit of solidarity, they can actually achieve some remarkable results.

More than a decade's worth of tightening belts now combines with a cost of living crisis and ballooning inflation - none of which is the general public's fault - to create a situation that is financially unsustainable for the vast majority of working people. We need more, not less, of this sort of action.

Cheers mate - had no idea about this.

Just signed up - haven't read an Echo in abar 15 years - its been shite for decades. The "reporting" is fucking laughable - its like 12 year olds who spend all day copying from their socials have been given control of local news.

And I flatly refuse to use their website - its like the Mail online its that fucking bad.

Offline Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #644 on: September 2, 2022, 06:38:44 am »
 Ranelagh Street and Hanover Street closed to traffic, apart from buses from Monday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62754060
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #645 on: September 2, 2022, 09:19:42 am »
Quote from: Only Me on August 23, 2022, 01:51:16 pm
Cheers mate - had no idea about this.

Just signed up - haven't read an Echo in abar 15 years - its been shite for decades. The "reporting" is fucking laughable - its like 12 year olds who spend all day copying from their socials have been given control of local news.

And I flatly refuse to use their website - its like the Mail online its that fucking bad.

Its worse than the Mail.

At least with the Mail you can keep up with the doings of the Royals and admire the scantily clad young ladies they picture in the side bar - or so Ive been told.

But the Echos website is utter tosh.
Offline Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #646 on: September 3, 2022, 06:44:50 am »
I can't remember the last time i brought a copy of the Echo, might be about 10 years ago, they've gone really trash, the website is dreadful, the same with all Reach PLC sites.
Offline Red Berry

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,137
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #647 on: October 16, 2022, 07:46:21 pm »
Friend sent me pictures of the fire brigade cordoning off an area on Lark Lane. Something about a building being dangerous and potentially falling down. Can't see anything on the Echo website though.
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,636
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #648 on: October 16, 2022, 08:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 16, 2022, 07:46:21 pm
Friend sent me pictures of the fire brigade cordoning off an area on Lark Lane. Something about a building being dangerous and potentially falling down. Can't see anything on the Echo website though.
It's on the Echo app now. I saw an ambulance head down that way earlier and heard lots of sirens too.
Offline Red Berry

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,137
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #649 on: October 16, 2022, 09:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 16, 2022, 08:59:00 pm
It's on the Echo app now. I saw an ambulance head down that way earlier and heard lots of sirens too.

I went out for a nose. The "Remains to be Seen" shop is taped off. Looks like some brickwork supporting the first floor bay window collapsed, leaving the whole upper storey in danger of coming down. Apparently the fire brigade had been checking it out just a few days ago and likely warned the owner about it.

I hope nobody was hurt when the bricks came down. I also hope they can save the building. Would be a shame to lose it and it would damage the character of the street if they were forced to replace it.
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,636
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #650 on: October 16, 2022, 09:12:35 pm »
Hopefully they can save it and nobody was injured.  :-\
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,246
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #651 on: November 16, 2022, 07:41:50 am »
It could be a grim day today for people who receive services from Liverpool City Council and its employees. By the end of today or in the morning we'll learn of plans about how they'll try to balance next years budget with an impossible reduction of between £30m & £50m to be achieved.
Offline Red Berry

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,137
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #652 on: November 16, 2022, 07:54:17 am »
:(
Offline redbyrdz

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,085
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #653 on: November 16, 2022, 09:06:30 am »
I looked this up recently (funnily to compare to our club's worth), £50 mio is 25% of goverement funding to the council. Look how much we have lost due to the Tories:

« Last Edit: November 16, 2022, 09:10:42 am by redbyrdz »
Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #654 on: November 16, 2022, 05:28:52 pm »
 :-\ Most of LCR looks like that. Cut services and struggling residents
Offline liverbloke

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #655 on: November 17, 2022, 08:47:53 am »
just watched an interview on gmtv with the taxi driver who was driving the guy who set off a home-made bomb at the women's last year

hmmm, don't know if he's a hero or not

seems like the bomber (he had a history of mental problems) was jerked forward by the taxi driver's hard braking, which set off the device

the driver said he didn't know why he drove so fast into the hospital nor why he broke so quickly but undoubtedly those actions saved a lot of lives

in the interview the driver seemed a bit too nonchalant, chirpy and jokey which unnerved me a little

now i know that nerves and mental anguish can affect a person's behaviour but it was an odd interview - like a cliched interview with a funny scouser

he even joked that the driver said to him something like 'don't brake so hard you'll set a bomb off'

hmmm
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #656 on: November 17, 2022, 10:15:29 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 17, 2022, 08:47:53 am
just watched an interview on gmtv with the taxi driver who was driving the guy who set off a home-made bomb at the women's last year

hmmm, don't know if he's a hero or not

seems like the bomber (he had a history of mental problems) was jerked forward by the taxi driver's hard braking, which set off the device

the driver said he didn't know why he drove so fast into the hospital nor why he broke so quickly but undoubtedly those actions saved a lot of lives

in the interview the driver seemed a bit too nonchalant, chirpy and jokey which unnerved me a little

now i know that nerves and mental anguish can affect a person's behaviour but it was an odd interview - like a cliched interview with a funny scouser

he even joked that the driver said to him something like 'don't brake so hard you'll set a bomb off'

hmmm

Not too sure where youre going with this?

Im May be that the cabbie is a naturally chirpy bloke and his true personality is coming through.

A hero? He probably didnt have time to make a rational decision.

And as to the bombers mental health problems. If youve sufficient mental capacity to make a bomb pick a political target, not a hospital specialising in babies and women. Or was it a target because it was a womens hospital?
Offline liverbloke

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #657 on: November 17, 2022, 12:26:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 17, 2022, 10:15:29 am
Not too sure where youre going with this?

Im May be that the cabbie is a naturally chirpy bloke and his true personality is coming through.

A hero? He probably didnt have time to make a rational decision.

And as to the bombers mental health problems. If youve sufficient mental capacity to make a bomb pick a political target, not a hospital specialising in babies and women. Or was it a target because it was a womens hospital?

i dunno - maybe i was expecting to see more humble and modest behaviour rather than a stan boardman approach to a sensitive subject
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #658 on: November 17, 2022, 02:28:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 17, 2022, 12:26:06 pm
i dunno - maybe i was expecting to see more humble and modest behaviour rather than a stan boardman approach to a sensitive subject

But maybe thats his personality. A bit of a pub bore type who happened to be in a situation none of us would want to be in.
Offline liverbloke

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #659 on: November 17, 2022, 04:25:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 17, 2022, 02:28:51 pm
But maybe thats his personality. A bit of a pub bore type who happened to be in a situation none of us would want to be in.

howard old chum - i think you've hit the nail on the head
Online rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,662
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #660 on: November 17, 2022, 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 17, 2022, 12:26:06 pm
i dunno - maybe i was expecting to see more humble and modest behaviour rather than a stan boardman approach to a sensitive subject

I got bollocked by the nurses for laughing and not taking it seriously when I was told my heart was fucked and I might need a Transplant. Then me and my mate got a "quiet word" at the gun club for joking about death and him asking if I died on the operating table, could he have my kidneys for his transplant and I replied "fuck off, I'm having them cut out, cooked and fed to me before I die".

Dark Scouse humour used to cope when you think how close you were to death.
Offline liverbloke

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #661 on: November 17, 2022, 05:45:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2022, 05:36:45 pm
I got bollocked by the nurses for laughing and not taking it seriously when I was told my heart was fucked and I might need a Transplant. Then me and my mate got a "quiet word" at the gun club for joking about death and him asking if I died on the operating table, could he have my kidneys for his transplant and I replied "fuck off, I'm having them cut out, cooked and fed to me before I die".

Dark Scouse humour used to cope when you think how close you were to death.

i know where you're coming from rob - a sort of gallows humour (and sorry to hear about your heart fella, but i didn't know you had one - there's that humour you're talking about ;D) - but this guy i dunno, too smiley
Online Millie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,738
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #662 on: November 17, 2022, 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 17, 2022, 05:45:48 pm
i know where you're coming from rob - a sort of gallows humour (and sorry to hear about your heart fella, but i didn't know you had one - there's that humour you're talking about ;D) - but this guy i dunno, too smiley

That could be down to nerves.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #663 on: November 17, 2022, 07:56:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2022, 05:36:45 pm
I got bollocked by the nurses for laughing and not taking it seriously when I was told my heart was fucked and I might need a Transplant. Then me and my mate got a "quiet word" at the gun club for joking about death and him asking if I died on the operating table, could he have my kidneys for his transplant and I replied "fuck off, I'm having them cut out, cooked and fed to me before I die".

Dark Scouse humour used to cope when you think how close you were to death.

With fava beans and a nice Chianti?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,662
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #664 on: November 17, 2022, 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 17, 2022, 07:56:01 pm
With fava beans and a nice Chianti?

;D

Yes, I actually did say that ;D

Quote from: liverbloke on November 17, 2022, 05:45:48 pm
i know where you're coming from rob - a sort of gallows humour (and sorry to hear about your heart fella, but i didn't know you had one - there's that humour you're talking about ;D) - but this guy i dunno, too smiley

Got sorted in July 99, luckily didn't need a new heart (I'm not the Tin Man), just open heart surgery, got a lovely scar right down my sternum, 23 years and counting of extra life. :thumbup

Quote from: Millie on November 17, 2022, 06:15:07 pm
That could be down to nerves.

Yeah, some people get hyper when they are nervous
Offline Red Berry

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,137
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #665 on: November 17, 2022, 09:41:07 pm »
Starting to think we need a Good News thread where we can just hide from the dark, cruel reality of the world. Who's in?
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,246
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #666 on: November 17, 2022, 10:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 17, 2022, 09:41:07 pm
Starting to think we need a Good News thread where we can just hide from the dark, cruel reality of the world. Who's in?
Use the positively and uplifting thread you created a while ago mate. You may wait a while for any actual good news :)
Offline liverbloke

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #667 on: November 18, 2022, 10:58:10 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 17, 2022, 09:41:07 pm
Starting to think we need a Good News thread where we can just hide from the dark, cruel reality of the world. Who's in?

reminds me of a guy i saw passing a group of christians in town who were doing the usual 'we're all sinners' 'you must first repent' 'materialism is a sin' 'accept the word of the lord' etc (which is their credo so fair enough) but this guy shouted out 'what's the good news?'

made me smile and made me think that maybe this is what their message should start with if they wish to engage
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #668 on: November 18, 2022, 11:44:46 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 17, 2022, 09:41:07 pm
Starting to think we need a Good News thread where we can just hide from the dark, cruel reality of the world. Who's in?

How about this Good News Week? ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AglW6QpmPp8
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,246
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #669 on: November 18, 2022, 03:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 17, 2022, 09:41:07 pm
Starting to think we need a Good News thread where we can just hide from the dark, cruel reality of the world. Who's in?
Go ahead if you want to stick a Liverpool region related good news thread up mate.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #670 on: November 22, 2022, 06:47:58 pm »
Something a bit more uplifting than a discussion of drug related crime or Chippy Tits latest fandango the Florrie is organising an all day event on the 1st April next year for Food Aid Liverpool.

The link has the full details.

https://foodaidliverpool.co.uk/
Offline adajam

  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #671 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 09:06:30 am
I looked this up recently (funnily to compare to our club's worth), £50 mio is 25% of goverement funding to the council. Look how much we have lost due to the Tories:



That's actually really interesting, we work with LCRCA and they seemingly have good money to spend on quality projects. This tells quite a different story.
  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #672 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
We have some advertising to do with a Liverpool focussed newspaper (we have sent out press releases, but they haven't published, even though we have quotes from LCRCA) - anyone recommend the better ones outside of the Echo? It's for a free coding bootcamp for people out of work (full time, Monday to Friday) so appealing to that demographic.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,246
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #673 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
Quote from: adajam on Today at 05:15:28 pm
That's actually really interesting, we work with LCRCA and they seemingly have good money to spend on quality projects. This tells quite a different story.
Don't confuse the LCR with LCC mate, they are two completely separate entities.

LCR is far more cash rich than LCC, they receive money directly from the government for major projects and infrastructure.

LCC receives a significantly diminished grant from the government (as illustrated above) which is topped up by council tax. The problem is our council taxi income is far less than other cities because at lot of our housing stock is low banding (A & B). The entire funding formula is heavily weighted against Liverpool and the Govt refuse to review the cuts to us. It's crippling.

This mean the services that rely on LCC funding are suffering, and considering we have some deprived areas it hits us hard.

It's worth doing some research. I think Newcastle University did a paper about it a few years ago.
  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 3
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #674 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:52:51 pm
Don't confuse the LCR with LCC mate, they are two completely separate entities.

LCR is far more cash rich than LCC, they receive money directly from the government for major projects and infrastructure.

LCC receives a significantly diminished grant from the government (as illustrated above) which is topped up by council tax. The problem is our council taxi income is far less than other cities because at lot of our housing stock is low banding (A & B). The entire funding formula is heavily weighted against Liverpool and the Govt refuse to review the cuts to us. It's crippling.

This mean the services that rely on LCC funding are suffering, and considering we have some deprived areas it hits us hard.

It's worth doing some research. I think Newcastle University did a paper about it a few years ago.

Intersting, will have a look at that.

So Liverpool City Regional Combined Authority is different to Liverpool City Council? Yet both represent the same "constituents"?
Online Shanklygates

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #675 on: Today at 07:51:53 pm »
The areas overlap but aren't the same - one is within the other.

LCC just covers the city - that single borough

LCR covers the Liverpool City Region, which covers 6 Council areas-Liverpool (as above) plus Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, Wirral & Halton
