« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool news thread  (Read 46171 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,141
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #360 on: June 7, 2020, 07:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  7, 2020, 03:58:03 pm
Yeah up to now he seems to have completed all of the developments they started. Backers all pulled the plug once he was arrested though and imagine theyll stay as they are for a while.

It's a shame that so many people turn out to be asses. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,527
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #361 on: August 12, 2020, 10:08:19 pm »
I see that RRS Attenborough crossed over the Mersey and was moored at the Cruise terminal for a couple of days while CL did some logistic swapping of stuff at the fitting out basin but I think it's gone back over to CL now.

Did anyone get to see it?
Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #362 on: August 13, 2020, 12:02:56 am »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on August 12, 2020, 10:08:19 pm
I see that RRS Attenborough crossed over the Mersey and was moored at the Cruise terminal for a couple of days while CL did some logistic swapping of stuff at the fitting out basin but I think it's gone back over to CL now.

Did anyone get to see it?

Yeah went for a walk a few times round there and will often sit an have a few drinks on the benches there. Is an impressive ship.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Yeah right..
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #363 on: September 23, 2020, 08:54:43 pm »
Use the app..

Scooter rider causes traffic chaos in Birkenhead Tunnel

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/electric-scooter-rider-causes-traffic-18985671#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare

A Merseytravel spokesperson told the ECHO: E-scooters are not allowed through the Mersey Tunnels under any circumstances and anyone contravening the Mersey Tunnels Byelaws or Road Traffic Act will be subject to appropriate action".

In this instance, the driver in the video was stopped by Mersey Tunnels Police and given appropriate advice.

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #364 on: September 23, 2020, 09:13:14 pm »
Saw a bike riding through it about 4 weeks ago (they were coming from Liverpool) - some people are just idiots.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,986
  • IFWT
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #365 on: September 24, 2020, 07:14:24 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 23, 2020, 09:13:14 pm
Saw a bike riding through it about 4 weeks ago (they were coming from Liverpool) - some people are just idiots.

Wat time was it?  They are allowed at certain times, are they  not?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,130
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #366 on: September 24, 2020, 08:36:51 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 23, 2020, 09:13:14 pm
Saw a bike riding through it about 4 weeks ago (they were coming from Liverpool) - some people are just idiots.

You can ride through the old tunnel at night. The cut off times vary a bit, something like before 7am and after 8pm on weekdays, and before 8am on Sundays. There is no other way to cross the river with a bike at that time.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #367 on: September 24, 2020, 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 24, 2020, 08:36:51 am
You can ride through the old tunnel at night. The cut off times vary a bit, something like before 7am and after 8pm on weekdays, and before 8am on Sundays. There is no other way to cross the river with a bike at that time.

Was during the day and was quite busy in there, caused a big queue of traffic behind him as was on the way up and he was struggling  ;D
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Yeah right..
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #368 on: September 25, 2020, 07:53:47 am »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #369 on: October 6, 2020, 04:31:00 pm »
Liverpool museums planning to cut 20% of staff (about 100 people) due to corona... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-54433141
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,812
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #370 on: October 21, 2020, 05:37:32 pm »
Great news regarding that gym . Just shows what we can do if we stick together.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Yeah right..
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #371 on: October 24, 2020, 10:05:41 am »
Can't say either way but is this warranted or do we have some bitter locals?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/popular-liverpool-bar-row-neighbours-19157303
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #372 on: October 24, 2020, 10:36:59 am »
Quote from: Medellin on October 24, 2020, 10:05:41 am
Can't say either way but is this warranted or do we have some bitter locals?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/popular-liverpool-bar-row-neighbours-19157303

I suppose there's a lot of housing close by so that may be the cause for complaints.

I never realised it took over from Bier in 2015. I wonder where the Bison's head went to?
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #373 on: October 24, 2020, 10:55:43 am »
Did  you have to do that to me?

What a horrible fucking website.


Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,774
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #374 on: October 24, 2020, 01:20:55 pm »
So who had the biggest firework party even close by south Liverpool last night? It went on for about 40 minutes. It can't have been just some bloke with his Mrs.
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #375 on: October 24, 2020, 10:19:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 24, 2020, 01:20:55 pm
So who had the biggest firework party even close by south Liverpool last night? It went on for about 40 minutes. It can't have been just some bloke with his Mrs.




Everton celebrations as league leaders whilst it lasts??
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Yeah right..
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #376 on: November 14, 2020, 06:26:58 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #377 on: November 14, 2020, 06:44:47 pm »
Absolute c*nts, the lot of them.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • BAGs
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #378 on: November 14, 2020, 07:16:23 pm »
Some of the comments below that story.  :butt

Conspiracy bingo. Bill Gates, Mass steralisation, brainwashed...  ::)
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #379 on: November 14, 2020, 07:25:11 pm »
I can understand businesses or those who've lost their jobs demonstrating for more financial support but this lot of weirdos need putting in the stocks.

Hopefully when this is over they won't show their ugly, loser mugs again.

Pity it didn't piss down on them earlier. A dose of 'flu may have sorted them out.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #380 on: November 14, 2020, 07:26:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 14, 2020, 07:25:11 pm
I can understand businesses or those who've lost their jobs demonstrating for more financial support but this lot of weirdos need putting in the stocks.

Hopefully when this is over they won't show their ugly, loser mugs again.

Pity it didn't piss down on them earlier. A dose of 'flu may have sorted them out.

Hopefully their pictures are at the entrance to the local hospitals and if they get there looking for treatment due to catching the virus they'll be told to fuck off back home.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • BAGs
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #381 on: November 14, 2020, 07:36:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 14, 2020, 07:25:11 pm
I can understand businesses or those who've lost their jobs demonstrating for more financial support but this lot of weirdos need putting in the stocks.

Hopefully when this is over they won't show their ugly, loser mugs again.

Pity it didn't piss down on them earlier. A dose of 'flu may have sorted them out.
Yes, I could definitely understand them if that was the case.

Unfortunately, it seems that the vast majority of them are conspiracy theorists spouting plandemic, covid-hoax, 5G, microchip and anti-vax nonsense.

Apparently, only they know what's going on, and the rest of us are all brainwashed.  ::)
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #382 on: November 15, 2020, 12:29:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 07:36:00 pm
Apparently, they're a bunch of c*nts.  ::)
Edited for the sake of brevity  ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #383 on: November 15, 2020, 09:47:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 07:36:00 pm
Yes, I could definitely understand them if that was the case.

Unfortunately, it seems that the vast majority of them are conspiracy theorists spouting plandemic, covid-hoax, 5G, microchip and anti-vax nonsense.

Apparently, only they know what's going on, and the rest of us are all brainwashed.  ::)

Chillingly the numbers in that bunch on the steps of the Metropolitan Cathedral are LESS than the total deaths reported for just yesterday.

Not that the selfish toads would have any regard for those facts.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,816
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #384 on: November 16, 2020, 03:42:50 pm »
I mean, you can understand their point of view -

the pubs are closed

and their weed guy is self isolating

wouldn't you riot

 :wave
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,141
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #385 on: January 10, 2021, 08:28:54 pm »
They spent a year remodelling and resurfacing Brownlow Hill by the Cathedral and University.  Now after less than three months down they seem to be getting ready to dig it up again. :lmao
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Frank Doran has died
« Reply #386 on: January 27, 2021, 02:24:20 pm »
I dont know if this is in the right place but Frank Doran from Bootle FC has passed away.

Frank was well known in amateur football circles all over Merseyside.

He was a successful amateur footballer and went on to manage,chairman,secretary and groundsman

at Bootle FC he was always available to help out in any capacity.

Great fella and will be sorely missed.

R.I.P. Frank and love to all his family
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,141
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm »
Surprised nobody's mentioned this.  A fireball meteor was spotted over Liverpool (and most of England and Wales seemingly) 10pm Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/fireball-meteor-spotted-skies-above-19936889

Quote
A spectacular "fireball" meteor was spotted in the night skies above Liverpool last night.

The meteor was seen lighting up the dark night just before 10pm on Sunday.

Sightings of the meteor falling from the sky were reported in London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Bath, Liverpool and Devon and Cornwall - reports Hull Live.

A stargazer in Liverpool said: Did anybody else just see that meteor that flew over the sky in Liverpool I thought I was seeing things absolute madness a fireball flying across the sky.

The UK Meteor Network, which monitors meteor sightings in Britain, said it had received hundreds of reports - with many people taking to social media to share their videos.

The UK Meteor Network says a fireball meteor is "simply a bright meteor streaking across the sky", and it records half a dozen each year.

They said in a post on Twitter: "The reports are flooding in, 120 so far and counting. From the two videos we saw it was a slow moving meteor with clearly visible fragmentation."

One eyewitness in Birmingham described it as a "massive fireball", with others saying they heard a "sizzling sound" as it moved through the sky.

Another Twitter user said: "I honestly couldnt believe my eyes! Most incredible thing I've ever seen it was like a firework. Im so excited!!!"

And an excited sky watcher said: OK I might be going mad but I swear I just saw like... the brightest shooting star/meteor? Looked like a firework but was coming down from the sky?!?! Anyone else in London/Essex see something? Freaked me out.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
Surprised nobody's mentioned this.  A fireball meteor was spotted over Liverpool (and most of England and Wales seemingly) 10pm Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/fireball-meteor-spotted-skies-above-19936889

World leaders secretly breathe a sigh of relief as Armageddon is avoided ;D
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,721
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 pm »
I wish I was a spaceman, the fastest man alive...........
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,165
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 08:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm
World leaders secretly breathe a sigh of relief as Armageddon is avoided ;D

shit film
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,774
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:22:57 pm
I wish I was a spaceman, the fastest man alive...........
Ah, now I know why your car number plate is XL5 and when you text me it say's message from XL5.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • BAGs
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:36:59 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
Surprised nobody's mentioned this.  A fireball meteor was spotted over Liverpool (and most of England and Wales seemingly) 10pm Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/fireball-meteor-spotted-skies-above-19936889
A friend of ours was in Southport and saw it come down.

I'm annoyed we missed it because we have a great view of the night sky here and quite often see meteors. I saw this one on TV news and saw Orion's belt behind it. As I'm sat on the couch a wall between two windows just happened to block out where Orion is in the sky, hence why I missed it.  ::)

We've seen some beauties over the years, just sat watching telly with the lights out. One last year seemed to burn green as it shot across the sky.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,141
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #393 on: Today at 07:22:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:36:59 am
A friend of ours was in Southport and saw it come down.

I'm annoyed we missed it because we have a great view of the night sky here and quite often see meteors. I saw this one on TV news and saw Orion's belt behind it. As I'm sat on the couch a wall between two windows just happened to block out where Orion is in the sky, hence why I missed it.  ::)

We've seen some beauties over the years, just sat watching telly with the lights out. One last year seemed to burn green as it shot across the sky.

Lucky sod. I've never seen as much as a shooting star! :(
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 