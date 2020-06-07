I can understand businesses or those who've lost their jobs demonstrating for more financial support but this lot of weirdos need putting in the stocks.
Hopefully when this is over they won't show their ugly, loser mugs again.
Pity it didn't piss down on them earlier. A dose of 'flu may have sorted them out.
Yes, I could definitely understand them if that was the case.
Unfortunately, it seems that the vast majority of them are conspiracy theorists spouting plandemic, covid-hoax, 5G, microchip and anti-vax nonsense.
Apparently, only they know what's going on, and the rest of us are all brainwashed.