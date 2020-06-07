Surprised nobody's mentioned this. A fireball meteor was spotted over Liverpool (and most of England and Wales seemingly) 10pm Sunday.



A friend of ours was in Southport and saw it come down.I'm annoyed we missed it because we have a great view of the night sky here and quite often see meteors. I saw this one on TV news and saw Orion's belt behind it. As I'm sat on the couch a wall between two windows just happened to block out where Orion is in the sky, hence why I missed it.We've seen some beauties over the years, just sat watching telly with the lights out. One last year seemed to burn green as it shot across the sky.