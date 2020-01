Oxford road is still full of buses, taxis, delivery vans etc. Hardly closed for traffic. There are no gates either, and I'd be surprised if they issued a single fine yet...



They're not physical gates, its just how they named it - it is the signs. I never go into Manchester itself, but I had to pick the missus and her sister up from the Academy last autumn. I went via Mancunian Way and then down the A34, pain in the arse as there was no right turn anywhere. Eventually I was able to go up Grafton Street and I remember it was confusing as fuck, you could hardly see the no traffic turning signs indicating going left and right onto Oxford Road and the times weren't clearly displayed. It was late on a Saturday so I gambled on it.As for the fines, how about 345,536 and an estimated £10 million in the first 12 months to Aug 2018?Reading up on it, there is murder over it due to the signage being shit