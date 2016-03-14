« previous next »
Jay Spearing

Dree

Jay Spearing
March 14, 2016, 10:55:00 am
Can't play again for Bolton this season as we won't defer £100k payment - bit harsh?

http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/liverpool-fc-100000-payment-stalling-11035162
Nessy76

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #1 on: March 14, 2016, 11:04:05 am
Quote from: Dree on March 14, 2016, 10:55:00 am
Can't play again for Bolton this season as we won't defer £100k payment - bit harsh?

http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/liverpool-fc-100000-payment-stalling-11035162

Deferred payment is better than no payment, I'm sure that we'll work something out.
mc_red22

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #2 on: March 14, 2016, 11:44:51 am
They've just been taken over, pay up!
Wigwamdelbert

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #3 on: March 16, 2016, 09:24:09 am
I know it seems harsh on the lad, but this isn't the fault of LFC and nor can the club really set a precedent "oh, bit hard up? Sure, never mind the money you owe us..."
-Willo-

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #4 on: March 17, 2016, 09:32:41 am
Quote from: Wigwampaddy on March 16, 2016, 09:24:09 am
I know it seems harsh on the lad, but this isn't the fault of LFC and nor can the club really set a precedent "oh, bit hard up? Sure, never mind the money you owe us..."

It's not harsh, its literally Enriques wages for a week, we are harsh bastards and should look after one of our own. I'd like to think the club would allow a local lad who came through the ranks to play week in week out, punishing one of our own over pennies is woeful.
CraigDS

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #5 on: March 17, 2016, 09:52:53 am
Quote from: -Willo- on March 17, 2016, 09:32:41 am
It's not harsh, its literally Enriques wages for a week, we are harsh bastards and should look after one of our own. I'd like to think the club would allow a local lad who came through the ranks to play week in week out, punishing one of our own over pennies is woeful.

They can afford it now though, they've banged on they've got plenty of funds to cover the club going forward. If they can't afford £100k then the fans should be worried about what sort of bullshit these new owners are saying.

The new owners are trying to play a fast one to get the amount lowered by us, that's all it is, and we're not buying it.
-Willo-

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #6 on: March 17, 2016, 10:30:47 am
Quote from: CraigDS on March 17, 2016, 09:52:53 am
They can afford it now though, they've banged on they've got plenty of funds to cover the club going forward. If they can't afford £100k then the fans should be worried about what sort of bullshit these new owners are saying.

The new owners are trying to play a fast one to get the amount lowered by us, that's all it is, and we're not buying it.

Didn't this happen before the new owners too though? We could've stepped in then.
CraigDS

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #7 on: March 17, 2016, 10:32:46 am
Quote from: -Willo- on March 17, 2016, 10:30:47 am
Didn't this happen before the new owners too though? We could've stepped in then.

I'm not sure, this is the first I've heard of it.

They clearly paid it previously, or we have deferred it once or twice already, as he played up until last week.
Nessy76

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #8 on: March 17, 2016, 10:42:01 am
Quote from: CraigDS on March 17, 2016, 10:32:46 am
I'm not sure, this is the first I've heard of it.

They clearly paid it previously, or we have deferred it once or twice already, as he played up until last week.

It's a clause that comes in after a certain number of appearances apparently, so it would not have applied until he hit the match limit. They agreed to it when they signed him, so it's not our problem, really. It's between Jay and his club. We don't go round handing out six figure sums to all and sundry just for the hell of it.
-Willo-

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #9 on: March 17, 2016, 11:01:41 am
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 17, 2016, 10:42:01 am
It's a clause that comes in after a certain number of appearances apparently, so it would not have applied until he hit the match limit. They agreed to it when they signed him, so it's not our problem, really. It's between Jay and his club. We don't go round handing out six figure sums to all and sundry just for the hell of it.

We do, weekly, to most of our inadequate players.
Nessy76

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #10 on: March 17, 2016, 11:55:55 am
Quote from: -Willo- on March 17, 2016, 11:01:41 am
We do, weekly, to most of our inadequate players.

Most of them aren't on that much, but fair point, and all the more reason not to give it to other teams' players.
CraigDS

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #11 on: March 17, 2016, 12:00:07 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 17, 2016, 10:42:01 am
It's a clause that comes in after a certain number of appearances apparently, so it would not have applied until he hit the match limit. They agreed to it when they signed him, so it's not our problem, really. It's between Jay and his club. We don't go round handing out six figure sums to all and sundry just for the hell of it.

Yeah that's how I thought it was, so with the new owners there is no reason they don't pay up if they've got the funds, which they've been saying over and over they have.

Spearing is still getting paid, his employers are the ones deciding they don't think he's good enough to pay £100k for. That's not our problem.
zabadoh

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #12 on: March 19, 2016, 05:03:57 am
Jay Spearing has been told he can find a new club and Bolton are looking to loan him out for the rest of the season to save on his salary.  Bolton are going to be relegated from the Championship to League One and want to conserve their cash.

http://www.theboltonnews.co.uk/sport/14353332.Jay_Spearing_set_for_Wanderers_exit/

Commenters are saying he's being paid £17k a week.
CraigDS

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #13 on: March 19, 2016, 09:32:43 am
And there is the real reason behind all this, Bolton were just trying to pull a fast one on us and imagine had no intention to ever pay that money.
mc_red22

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #14 on: March 19, 2016, 10:03:13 pm
I don't get how Bolton can't afford it right now considering they've just been taken over. Surely the new owners have money? It'd be the most pointless takeover if they don't.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #15 on: March 20, 2016, 11:29:48 am
Quote from: mc_red22 on March 19, 2016, 10:03:13 pm
I don't get how Bolton can't afford it right now considering they've just been taken over. Surely the new owners have money? It'd be the most pointless takeover if they don't.

There is also the possibility that they don't see him a long-term asset, so why bother to pay £100,000 more to a player who will likely be gone next season, especially one who has hardly been used in the latter half of the season: partly due to finances, but also because Neil Lennon didn't view Spearing as fitting into his style of play.
Anfield89

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #16 on: August 7, 2016, 10:15:29 am
Scored a cracker yesterday won Bolton the game against Sheffield Utd.
mallin9

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #17 on: August 7, 2016, 01:34:54 pm
Quote from: Anfield89 on August  7, 2016, 10:15:29 am
Scored a cracker yesterday won Bolton the game against Sheffield Utd.

Nice!  Is his contract situation settled, is he staying at Bolton?  Cheers for Jay
OLDIE

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #18 on: August 9, 2016, 07:39:30 am
Quote from: mallin9 on August  7, 2016, 01:34:54 pm
Nice!  Is his contract situation settled, is he staying at Bolton?  Cheers for Jay

I think the term expired at the end of last season, he can play this season without them having to find 100k for us. That money could have broke them again ?
Anfield89

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #19 on: August 17, 2016, 10:23:39 pm
oojason

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #20 on: October 1, 2016, 02:04:42 am
Jay won PFA Fans' player of the month for August and September:-

http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11672/10597881/boltons-jay-spearing-wins-pfa-fans-league-one-player-of-the-month

Good to see him back playing again - and doing well too.
mallin9

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #21 on: October 1, 2016, 12:18:08 pm
Quote from: oojason on October  1, 2016, 02:04:42 am
Jay won PFA Fans' player of the month for August and September:-

http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11672/10597881/boltons-jay-spearing-wins-pfa-fans-league-one-player-of-the-month

Good to see him back playing again - and doing well too.

Thanks for posting, glad to hear. Always thought he took a lot of shit for looking like Paul Smalls hellspawn stepchild, and for being a weeeeee bit tiny, but he's a good footballer
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #22 on: October 1, 2016, 03:22:29 pm
Well done Jay. Good to hear him doing well.
Pistolero

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #23 on: May 2, 2017, 04:11:32 pm
Helped lead Bolton back into the Championship.....well played Jay....
zabadoh

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #24 on: August 13, 2018, 05:01:25 pm
Claude Cat

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #25 on: August 16, 2018, 04:24:55 am
Cant believe hes nearly 30. Wheres the time gone?
TepidT2O

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #26 on: November 24, 2018, 09:20:15 pm
30 today...

Bloody hell
Gaz123456

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #27 on: December 28, 2018, 03:35:35 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on November 24, 2018, 09:20:15 pm
30 today...

Bloody hell
Where's the time gone? Seems like yesterday that he was on the fringe of the team.
zabadoh

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #28 on: July 16, 2019, 07:05:17 pm
Nice of Jay to drop in our friendly with Bradford to support his former teammate Darby.

They're best mates, according to Spearing's twitter  https://twitter.com/Jay8Spearing/status/1150336308130324480

I think that's Stephen Warnock who entered the stadium with him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isC4DkrWw9k

Appearances at 0:30 and 3:05

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Av-M_uWCgSY

Talking about Darby breaking the diagnosis to him @ 2:10
Short documentary on Darby and MND, interview with Darby after 17:40

mallin9

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #29 on: July 18, 2019, 12:37:00 pm
That's class.  Thanks for sharing.
zabadoh

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #30 on: August 6, 2020, 03:32:31 pm
gazzalfc

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #31 on: June 17, 2022, 02:01:25 pm
Get ready to take his name off this part of the Forum because he is due to re-join Liverpool according to Chris Bascombe.



Looks to be used only as a U23 player whilst he gets his coaching badges but can technically be used in the first team.
jackh

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #32 on: June 17, 2022, 03:11:45 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 17, 2022, 02:01:25 pm
Get ready to take his name off this part of the Forum because he is due to re-join Liverpool according to Chris Bascombe.

Looks to be used only as a U23 player whilst he gets his coaching badges but can technically be used in the first team.

He'd probably have got decent game time in 2020-21 ;D
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #33 on: June 17, 2022, 03:38:24 pm
And people were upset we weren't signing a midfielder...
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #34 on: June 17, 2022, 05:47:41 pm
The Lucas - Spearing combo was alright for a bit..
Sangria

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #35 on: June 17, 2022, 06:22:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 17, 2022, 02:01:25 pm
Get ready to take his name off this part of the Forum because he is due to re-join Liverpool according to Chris Bascombe.



Looks to be used only as a U23 player whilst he gets his coaching badges but can technically be used in the first team.

Doesn't he look a bit too young to play in the U23s?
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jay Spearing
Reply #36 on: Today at 01:53:07 am
Welcome back Jay-S
