Can't play again for Bolton this season as we won't defer £100k payment - bit harsh?http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/liverpool-fc-100000-payment-stalling-11035162
I know it seems harsh on the lad, but this isn't the fault of LFC and nor can the club really set a precedent "oh, bit hard up? Sure, never mind the money you owe us..."
It's not harsh, its literally Enriques wages for a week, we are harsh bastards and should look after one of our own. I'd like to think the club would allow a local lad who came through the ranks to play week in week out, punishing one of our own over pennies is woeful.
They can afford it now though, they've banged on they've got plenty of funds to cover the club going forward. If they can't afford £100k then the fans should be worried about what sort of bullshit these new owners are saying.The new owners are trying to play a fast one to get the amount lowered by us, that's all it is, and we're not buying it.
Didn't this happen before the new owners too though? We could've stepped in then.
I'm not sure, this is the first I've heard of it.They clearly paid it previously, or we have deferred it once or twice already, as he played up until last week.
It's a clause that comes in after a certain number of appearances apparently, so it would not have applied until he hit the match limit. They agreed to it when they signed him, so it's not our problem, really. It's between Jay and his club. We don't go round handing out six figure sums to all and sundry just for the hell of it.
We do, weekly, to most of our inadequate players.
I don't get how Bolton can't afford it right now considering they've just been taken over. Surely the new owners have money? It'd be the most pointless takeover if they don't.
Scored a cracker yesterday won Bolton the game against Sheffield Utd.
Nice! Is his contract situation settled, is he staying at Bolton? Cheers for Jay
Jay won PFA Fans' player of the month for August and September:-http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11672/10597881/boltons-jay-spearing-wins-pfa-fans-league-one-player-of-the-monthGood to see him back playing again - and doing well too.
30 today...Bloody hell
Get ready to take his name off this part of the Forum because he is due to re-join Liverpool according to Chris Bascombe.Looks to be used only as a U23 player whilst he gets his coaching badges but can technically be used in the first team.
