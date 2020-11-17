« previous next »
Author Topic: Billions  (Read 8913 times)

Re: Billions
« Reply #80 on: November 17, 2020, 05:14:06 pm »
Just started this, well 6 episodes in. Enjoying it immensely.
Re: Billions
« Reply #81 on: April 23, 2021, 08:46:59 pm »
I started this a few weeks ago, currently in the middle of S04.

Was I missing it before, or did they seriously up the comedy in this season?
Re: Billions
« Reply #82 on: April 25, 2021, 08:39:18 am »
I am 3 seasons in. Billions is like the slightly disgraced and less accomplished cousin of Succession. It's perfectly ok but also not as good as I'd expect somehow.
Re: Billions
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:56:55 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 25, 2021, 08:39:18 am
I am 3 seasons in. Billions is like the slightly disgraced and less accomplished cousin of Succession. It's perfectly ok but also not as good as I'd expect somehow.

Watched Succession recently and really enjoyed it. Not the greatest show ever but a good solid 7/10 (maybe even 7.5) over the 1st series.

Started watching Billions. Few episodes in so far and got to say Im pretty disappointed given the cast and some of the reviews Ive seen. Its been cheesy, obvious and too slick for its own good.  Not sure if its purposely like this or not.

Feels like an old skool type US show thats trying to be edgy but failing. When I say that Im thinking of things like Making a Murderer and Prison Break. 2 other shows that have a different premise but feel similar in terms of how corny but predictable they are.

Ill continue watching since Ive got to give it more of a chance before binning it. Should I expect it to improve though?

Re: Billions
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:56:55 am
Watched Succession recently and really enjoyed it. Not the greatest show ever but a good solid 7/10 (maybe even 7.5) over the 1st series.

Started watching Billions. Few episodes in so far and got to say Im pretty disappointed given the cast and some of the reviews Ive seen. Its been cheesy, obvious and too slick for its own good.  Not sure if its purposely like this or not.

Feels like an old skool type US show thats trying to be edgy but failing. When I say that Im thinking of things like Making a Murderer and Prison Break. 2 other shows that have a different premise but feel similar in terms of how corny but predictable they are.

Ill continue watching since Ive got to give it more of a chance before binning it. Should I expect it to improve though?


It improves and if you've not watched the second season of succession and you think its only 7.5 damn... :D
Re: Billions
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:01:49 pm »
Succession ruined this a bit for me as well.

The other thing that's killed it for me is the product placement is way over the top at times.  There's a whole conversation about Japanese whiskey or something that completely killed the immersion.

Got a season or two left to watch but not sure if I can be bothered.
