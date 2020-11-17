I am 3 seasons in. Billions is like the slightly disgraced and less accomplished cousin of Succession. It's perfectly ok but also not as good as I'd expect somehow.



Watched Succession recently and really enjoyed it. Not the greatest show ever but a good solid 7/10 (maybe even 7.5) over the 1st series.Started watching Billions. Few episodes in so far and got to say Im pretty disappointed given the cast and some of the reviews Ive seen. Its been cheesy, obvious and too slick for its own good. Not sure if its purposely like this or not.Feels like an old skool type US show thats trying to be edgy but failing. When I say that Im thinking of things like Making a Murderer and Prison Break. 2 other shows that have a different premise but feel similar in terms of how corny but predictable they are.Ill continue watching since Ive got to give it more of a chance before binning it. Should I expect it to improve though?