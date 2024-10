the shit with Rodgers and not being willing to work with a football director will always be mad to me.How they let a young manager who’d won nothing of note and with the CV he had at the time to walk all over them like that is bonkersThis bit:“I am better when I have control … I wouldn’t directly work with a director of football … If you want to have a sporting director, get him in and then you can pick your manager from there but if you do I won’t be the manager.”Brendan was right. We should have appointed a sporting director first.. It would have been nice to have known Brendan’s feelings on the matter before he took the job.I mean, come on now! He made it impossible? They should have called his bluff, got a director in and see if he would have resigned (he would’t have) from his very well paid job at one of the biggest names in football, a job he surely couldn't have dreamt of getting just a year or so before. Walking out because his ego was too big wouldn’t have been a great look for future employers.