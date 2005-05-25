« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,588
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16760 on: January 1, 2024, 11:45:02 pm »
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,292
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16761 on: January 2, 2024, 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  1, 2024, 07:04:04 pm
More people in the ground in one game than they will see in a season ;D

More people in his row in the ground than they typically see in a game now.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,170
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16762 on: January 2, 2024, 06:41:53 pm »
Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16763 on: January 4, 2024, 08:28:50 pm »
Strongly linked with Fulham at the minute. Would be a good move for both parties that, would do alright in a Marco Silva team.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16764 on: January 4, 2024, 09:07:47 pm »
I'm sure he said he could never play for another English team.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16765 on: January 4, 2024, 09:08:41 pm »
well I hope he's willing to take a pay cut...
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16766 on: January 5, 2024, 02:00:01 am »
Quote from: Bread on January  4, 2024, 08:28:50 pm
Strongly linked with Fulham at the minute. Would be a good move for both parties that, would do alright in a Marco Silva team.

How many playmakers do fulham need? linked with carvalho as well. or is it just media having a slow day

not many coaches or teams can play bobby to his full potential. Thankful we got klopp and his team who are brilliant in getting the best out of players.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16767 on: January 5, 2024, 07:43:24 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2024, 09:07:47 pm
I'm sure he said he could never play for another English team.
My guess is that he wants to live in England for his family.  He has four (?) daughters that all grew up in/around Liverpool.  It must be a brutal culture shock for them and his wife to be moved to the middle ages.

From what I understand Klopp wanted to extend Firmino's contract so I expect there was a contract offer on the table from FSG.  Still, his agent will have made a few £mn by moving Bobby to and fro Saudi Arabia so that's the most important thing.

Klopp has shown with the likes of Gotze that once he's crossed he doesn't go back.  Bobby will have to make do with a mid-table amble to retirement.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16768 on: January 5, 2024, 08:14:12 am »
Firmino should join Tranmere for £100 a week. He'd have the time of his life. Although more seriously, if he's suddenly no longer arsed about the money he should link up with Brighton.

He would win a bit of respect back if he fucks them off. The likes of Henderson are too thick and stubborn to admit he's made a mistake.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16769 on: January 5, 2024, 08:52:21 am »
He'll could head off to St Louis City in MLS. There's a couple of Brazilians and ex-Hoffenheim people in the ranks. On the other hand it's got one of the murder rates in the US.

Surprised he's not linked to La Liga.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,265
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16770 on: January 5, 2024, 09:20:00 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on January  5, 2024, 02:00:01 am
How many playmakers do fulham need? linked with carvalho as well. or is it just media having a slow day
sign all the portuguese speakers!
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,119
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16771 on: April 8, 2024, 08:51:08 am »
Would have loved him out there yesterday, his decisions in and around the box were always spot on.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16772 on: April 16, 2024, 12:07:17 pm »
Anyone with a spare £4.6m can now purchase Bobby's house in Formby. Enquires to RightMove, with a 10% commission to me, for pointing you in the right direction.  ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16773 on: April 24, 2024, 09:31:48 am »
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,869
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16774 on: April 24, 2024, 09:33:49 am »
Just put an offer down for the garden shed. Mortgage has already been approved so fingers crossed.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16775 on: April 24, 2024, 09:34:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on April 24, 2024, 09:33:49 am
Just put an offer down for the garden shed.
cheapskate
Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,978
  • JFT96
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16776 on: April 24, 2024, 09:38:09 pm »
I miss Bobby.
Offline KlurgenJopp

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16777 on: April 25, 2024, 10:48:03 am »
Quite surprised he lived there, it's quite exposed for a footballer's house and that road gets some mad traffic on hot weekends in the summer. Would have expected him to be in one of the houses with gigantic walls on Victoria Road.
TWICE! TWIIICE!! TWIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICE!!!!!

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,873
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16778 on: April 25, 2024, 04:59:37 pm »
Not a fan of the (almost) all white interior. Who wants to live like that? I mean, it looks great, if you're doing an MTV Cribs style shoot, but whenever you want to eat, drink or do something, you basically have to go outside to not have stains everywhere unless all you do is drink plain water all day long. I'd take the garage with the cars though... :D
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,292
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16779 on: April 25, 2024, 05:31:49 pm »
Yeah, but the decorators were inspired by his teeth.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16780 on: April 25, 2024, 07:48:22 pm »
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on April 25, 2024, 10:48:03 am
Quite surprised he lived there, it's quite exposed for a footballer's house and that road gets some mad traffic on hot weekends in the summer. Would have expected him to be in one of the houses with gigantic walls on Victoria Road.

Yeah, some right piles there. Can only imagine how many are owned by our very own players.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16781 on: April 25, 2024, 09:49:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 24, 2024, 09:31:48 am
and here it is (I assume)
That's the one.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16782 on: April 25, 2024, 10:06:05 pm »
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on April 25, 2024, 10:48:03 am
Quite surprised he lived there, it's quite exposed for a footballer's house and that road gets some mad traffic on hot weekends in the summer. Would have expected him to be in one of the houses with gigantic walls on Victoria Road.
I was a bit surprised too. Most of them live on either Victoria Road, Larkhill Road or Shireburn Road. Mind you, a couple of the real mega mansions are on fairly isolated roads too. One was up for £12m a couple of years ago and wasn't on the market for long.

I was talking to a fella while I was fishing in West Lancashire one day who used to live on Victoria Road. He didn't like it. Said it's a pain in the arse in summer due to the hordes that get off the train and go to the beach. Lots of trouble. At least Klopp lives the other end, so gets very little passing traffic. Shireburn is the best road though. You have neighbours, but it's private and quiet. No wonder Gerrard built his mansion there.

I did wonder where Firmino had moved to. I know he was burgled in South Liverpool when those cranks were doing footballers homes across the North West. It was only recently I saw that he lived in that place in Formby.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline KlurgenJopp

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16783 on: April 26, 2024, 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 25, 2024, 10:06:05 pm
I was a bit surprised too. Most of them live on either Victoria Road, Larkhill Road or Shireburn Road. Mind you, a couple of the real mega mansions are on fairly isolated roads too. One was up for £12m a couple of years ago and wasn't on the market for long.

I was talking to a fella while I was fishing in West Lancashire one day who used to live on Victoria Road. He didn't like it. Said it's a pain in the arse in summer due to the hordes that get off the train and go to the beach. Lots of trouble. At least Klopp lives the other end, so gets very little passing traffic. Shireburn is the best road though. You have neighbours, but it's private and quiet. No wonder Gerrard built his mansion there.

I did wonder where Firmino had moved to. I know he was burgled in South Liverpool when those cranks were doing footballers homes across the North West. It was only recently I saw that he lived in that place in Formby.

Yeah, you get massive groups of teenagers heading to the beach on hot weekends. There's usually reports of train delays later in the day due to fighting. Back in 2021 there were people attacked with an axe and a samurai sword.

Lifeboat Road was absolutely rammed full of cars all the way up a few years ago, too, it's only recently they've tried to control the traffic going up the hill.

Funnily there's a house on Shireburn that's been on the market since November 2022. If you look on Google Maps it's labelled as 'The I.Graham Residence' - didn't we have a physics chap named Ian Graham working for the club? I cycled past Lijnders near Lifeboat Road as he was out for a run during lockdown, too.

Maybe Bobby was hoping Shorrocks Hill was going to reopen?
TWICE! TWIIICE!! TWIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICE!!!!!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16784 on: April 26, 2024, 11:23:19 pm »
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on April 26, 2024, 10:24:54 pm
Yeah, you get massive groups of teenagers heading to the beach on hot weekends. There's usually reports of train delays later in the day due to fighting. Back in 2021 there were people attacked with an axe and a samurai sword.

Lifeboat Road was absolutely rammed full of cars all the way up a few years ago, too, it's only recently they've tried to control the traffic going up the hill.

Funnily there's a house on Shireburn that's been on the market since November 2022. If you look on Google Maps it's labelled as 'The I.Graham Residence' - didn't we have a physics chap named Ian Graham working for the club? I cycled past Lijnders near Lifeboat Road as he was out for a run during lockdown, too.

Maybe Bobby was hoping Shorrocks Hill was going to reopen?
I remember in '85, just after Heysel. There was a massive mob of Liverpool and Everton fans going down by the squirrel reserve at the bottom of Victoria Road. Loads carrying sticks and looking for trouble. I remember the Liverpool and Everton bucket hats most had on.

One time back in those days there was murder on the train going to Freshfield, then dickheads everywhere on Victoria, in the pinewoods and on the beach. I got a taxi back because I couldn't be arsed with that lot going back on the train. It's always been dodgy there in summer. Dickheads arrive from all over the place.

I don't recall Ian Graham. I'll look that house up. I remember when John Moores lived on Shireburn Road. At least it's quiet there. I don't think I'd have enjoyed living on Lifeboat Road in summer, like Bobby did.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,507
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16785 on: July 9, 2024, 01:11:45 pm »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,588
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16786 on: July 9, 2024, 04:16:38 pm »
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,506
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16787 on: July 9, 2024, 04:19:13 pm »
Ha, what a load of shite! His old life was much better.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,292
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16788 on: July 10, 2024, 12:46:18 pm »
He's preaching the word of Klopp.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16789 on: July 10, 2024, 12:55:11 pm »
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16790 on: July 10, 2024, 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July  9, 2024, 04:19:13 pm
Ha, what a load of shite! His old life was much better.
I'm not the slightest bit religious but calling someone's sincere beliefs "a load of shite" isn't called for is it?
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,332
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16791 on: July 10, 2024, 01:48:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 10, 2024, 01:45:54 pm
I'm not the slightest bit religious but calling someone's sincere beliefs "a load of shite" isn't called for is it?

Happens all the time on here.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,895
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16792 on: July 10, 2024, 10:55:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 10, 2024, 01:45:54 pm
I'm not the slightest bit religious but calling someone's sincere beliefs "a load of shite" isn't called for is it?

I'll remind you of this next time you post about the MAGA cult ;)
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16793 on: July 10, 2024, 11:14:32 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on July 10, 2024, 10:55:16 pm
I'll remind you of this next time you post about the MAGA cult ;)
try that.  go on, just try.


:)
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16794 on: September 24, 2024, 01:48:33 am »
Curtis with some high praise for Bobby - "best player he's played with" (starts at 5:38): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ud-4Ss6FM
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,588
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16795 on: September 30, 2024, 08:30:45 pm »
What was Bobby upto 20 odd years ago?  ;D

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16796 on: October 25, 2024, 01:05:23 pm »
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16797 on: October 25, 2024, 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on October 25, 2024, 01:05:23 pm
Interesting read:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/25/signing-roberto-firmino-data-repeat-viewings-and-a-gut-feeling
best bit:
After all, nearly anyone, with notable exceptions such as the Glazer family at Manchester United, can improve performance with large enough expenditure.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,614
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16798 on: Today at 12:21:26
Quote from: Smellytrabs on October 25, 2024, 01:05:23 pm
Interesting read:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/25/signing-roberto-firmino-data-repeat-viewings-and-a-gut-feeling

the shit with Rodgers and not being willing to work with a football director will always be mad to me.

How they let a young manager whod won nothing of note and with the CV he had at the time to walk all over them like that is bonkers :lmao

This bit:
I am better when I have control  I wouldnt directly work with a director of football  If you want to have a sporting director, get him in and then you can pick your manager from there but if you do I wont be the manager.

Brendan was right. We should have appointed a sporting director first. Now hed made it impossible. It would have been nice to have known Brendans feelings on the matter before he took the job.

I  mean, come on now!  He made it impossible? They should have called his bluff, got a director in and see if he would have resigned (he wouldt have) from his very well paid job at one of the biggest names in football, a job he surely couldn't have dreamt of getting just a year or so before.  Walking out because his ego was too big wouldnt have been a great look for future employers.
