I was a bit surprised too. Most of them live on either Victoria Road, Larkhill Road or Shireburn Road. Mind you, a couple of the real mega mansions are on fairly isolated roads too. One was up for £12m a couple of years ago and wasn't on the market for long.
I was talking to a fella while I was fishing in West Lancashire one day who used to live on Victoria Road. He didn't like it. Said it's a pain in the arse in summer due to the hordes that get off the train and go to the beach. Lots of trouble. At least Klopp lives the other end, so gets very little passing traffic. Shireburn is the best road though. You have neighbours, but it's private and quiet. No wonder Gerrard built his mansion there.
I did wonder where Firmino had moved to. I know he was burgled in South Liverpool when those cranks were doing footballers homes across the North West. It was only recently I saw that he lived in that place in Formby.
Yeah, you get massive groups of teenagers heading to the beach on hot weekends. There's usually reports of train delays later in the day due to fighting. Back in 2021 there were people attacked with an axe and a samurai sword.
Lifeboat Road was absolutely rammed full of cars all the way up a few years ago, too, it's only recently they've tried to control the traffic going up the hill.
Funnily there's a house on Shireburn that's been on the market since November 2022. If you look on Google Maps it's labelled as 'The I.Graham Residence' - didn't we have a physics chap named Ian Graham working for the club? I cycled past Lijnders near Lifeboat Road as he was out for a run during lockdown, too.
Maybe Bobby was hoping Shorrocks Hill was going to reopen?