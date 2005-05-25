the shit with Rodgers and not being willing to work with a football director will always be mad to me.How they let a young manager whod won nothing of note and with the CV he had at the time to walk all over them like that is bonkersThis bit:I am better when I have control I wouldnt directly work with a director of football If you want to have a sporting director, get him in and then you can pick your manager from there but if you do I wont be the manager.Brendan was right. We should have appointed a sporting director first.. It would have been nice to have known Brendans feelings on the matter before he took the job.I mean, come on now! He made it impossible? They should have called his bluff, got a director in and see if he would have resigned (he wouldt have) from his very well paid job at one of the biggest names in football, a job he surely couldn't have dreamt of getting just a year or so before. Walking out because his ego was too big wouldnt have been a great look for future employers.