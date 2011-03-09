« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1928178 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16680 on: November 9, 2023, 02:22:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November  9, 2023, 02:15:22 pm
Wasnt that when Neal was overlooked for the managers job?

Anyway more grist to the mill of dissent.

Believe so, yes...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,298
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16681 on: November 9, 2023, 03:04:05 pm »
Phew I'm glad someone cleared this up, it's been bothering everyone for well over 4 years.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16682 on: November 9, 2023, 03:19:37 pm »
Does this mean we didn't win all those trophies? No?...

OK then, moving on...



Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,995
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16683 on: November 9, 2023, 03:48:51 pm »
Roberto Firmino's has a new book out 'Si Senor: My Liverpool Years'
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,763
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16684 on: November 9, 2023, 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  9, 2023, 02:10:33 pm
I never quite get why so many people get arsey about footballers opening up like this. Simon Hughes making out that they were treated harshly. They had a good career here, everything ends eventually. It's weird how they assume that everything was exactly how Bobby claims. It's just one person's view, that's all.
Simon Hughes has an axe to grind with the club since he was called out for making shit up by Klopp.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,626
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16685 on: November 9, 2023, 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November  9, 2023, 12:14:50 pm
Crazy to think two men out of a 25 man squad might not have been best of friends, incredible story.

This. Sensationalist bullshit.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16686 on: November 9, 2023, 05:48:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November  9, 2023, 03:48:51 pm
Roberto Firmino's has a new book out 'Si Senor: My Liverpool Years'

That ends with "And now they all think I'm a c*nt."
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16687 on: November 9, 2023, 06:02:42 pm »
Never had a problem with Firmino going to Saudi. He came from a very poor background, makes sense he would value money quite a lot.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,889
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16688 on: November 9, 2023, 06:46:17 pm »
I always thought there was a weird dynamic between Suarez and Sturridge too. Like two co-workers who absolutely smash any work out the park but never talk to each other outside of work.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16689 on: November 9, 2023, 11:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on November  9, 2023, 06:02:42 pm
Never had a problem with Firmino going to Saudi. He came from a very poor background, makes sense he would value money quite a lot.

Yes, cos poor people have no morals. And firmino hasnt made enough money.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16690 on: November 10, 2023, 08:08:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on November  9, 2023, 11:04:02 pm
Yes, cos poor people have no morals. And firmino hasnt made enough money.

I think if you have grown up in absolute poverty you come to value money quite highly.
The immorality of playing football in Saudi Arabia is frankly overblown on here. You'd think he signed up for the SS in world war 2 the way some go about it on here.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
  • Seis Veces
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16691 on: November 10, 2023, 12:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on November 10, 2023, 08:08:01 am
I think if you have grown up in absolute poverty you come to value money quite highly.
The immorality of playing football in Saudi Arabia is frankly overblown on here. You'd think he signed up for the SS in world war 2 the way some go about it on here.

I think this is a rich person's thing to do in general. Once they see money they'll do anything to make a little (or a lot) more. The world would be a much better place if that wasn't the case.

Go back to the generational wealth comments with Henderson that people laughed at so much on here. I did the same to be honest. Firmino's great grandchildren won't live the impoverished life he and his family did, and I'm sure that's all that matters for him, he'd surely admit that openly. I wish it hadn't have happened this way, he'd have still been a very rich man in Europe, but it'd be interesting to know in general if the players from backgrounds like his have much of a clue at all about the project they have going on in Saudi before moving there. I imagine not much of a clue at all, not really down to poor education, just being entirely cut off from the world of impoverished and oppressed folks since they themselves made it big.

It'd also be interesting to know of the players who have turned down a move to Saudi Arabia, how many would put it down to legitimate concerns about how oppressed much of the population is. I'd put it down to not many at all. Mostly in their case it would be for sporting reasons such as Thiago who felt he could play on at a higher level. I don't think many are turning it down for humanitarian issues, though it'd be nice if they did.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16692 on: November 10, 2023, 03:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on November 10, 2023, 08:08:01 am
I think if you have grown up in absolute poverty you come to value money quite highly.
The immorality of playing football in Saudi Arabia is frankly overblown on here. You'd think he signed up for the SS in world war 2 the way some go about it on here.

I think thats a complete generalisation. What are you basing it on? I could just as easily assert that those who come from poverty more easily see value in things beyond money. While those born rich desire greater wealth.

There are certainly plenty of parallels between the Saudi regime and nazis, if you want to go there. Just look at their treatment of Yemeni people. And thats before you get into their similar opposition to human rights and the oppression of free speech.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,096
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16693 on: November 10, 2023, 08:53:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  9, 2023, 02:10:33 pm
I never quite get why so many people get arsey about footballers opening up like this. Simon Hughes making out that they were treated harshly. They had a good career here, everything ends eventually. It's weird how they assume that everything was exactly how Bobby claims. It's just one person's view, that's all.

Simon Hughes is just using it a way to have his digs in at Jürgen again!

I find all these quotes from Bobby facinating actually about the dynamic of the trio. And all that matters is that they behaved like total professionals! 
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16694 on: November 11, 2023, 10:40:39 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 10, 2023, 08:53:42 pm
Simon Hughes is just using it a way to have his digs in at Jürgen again!

I find all these quotes from Bobby facinating actually about the dynamic of the trio. And all that matters is that they behaved like total professionals!

I agree about the info about Mo and Sadio, it was interesting and a lot of people had always suspected that they weren't that close anyway. It's not like footballers have to be friends off the pitch, as long as they act professionally while playing for the club. I hadn't realised that there is intense rivalry between Senegal and Egypt, so that probably played a part in the relationship with Sadio and Mo as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,094
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16695 on: November 11, 2023, 11:11:23 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 11, 2023, 10:40:39 am
I agree about the info about Mo and Sadio, it was interesting and a lot of people had always suspected that they weren't that close anyway. It's not like footballers have to be friends off the pitch, as long as they act professionally while playing for the club. I hadn't realised that there is intense rivalry between Senegal and Egypt, so that probably played a part in the relationship with Sadio and Mo as well.

Didn't Sadio go and put an arm around Mo after Senegal beat Egypt? I don't think they were mates, but I think they got on OK

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16696 on: November 11, 2023, 12:30:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 11:11:23 am
Didn't Sadio go and put an arm around Mo after Senegal beat Egypt? I don't think they were mates, but I think they got on OK



I think it's one of those things which really gets played by the fans of those countries. I remember Sadio coming over to Mo after that game even though Senegal had won and their players were celebrating. I don't think they hated one another, it's not quite like Emlyn and Tommy Smith somehow. But I don't think it's anything serious. A few years from now that team that won the title for us should be taking the applause of the Anfield crowd when they've retired.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16697 on: November 11, 2023, 06:36:11 pm »
Tbf considering how Mane's time was at Bayern (punching Same among other things), and even how he left us (the weird "good news for fans" stuff when he was leaving), I'm not entirely shocked to hear this sort of personality of being quite explosive in good and bad emotions.

The crucial point is everyone was the upmost proffessionals
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16698 on: November 11, 2023, 09:13:19 pm »
Simon Hughes is a melt, that's my considered thoughts on that 'article'.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,658
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16699 on: November 12, 2023, 03:44:47 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 11, 2023, 12:30:11 pm
. I don't think they hated one another, it's not quite like Emlyn and Tommy Smith somehow. But I don't think it's anything serious.

I may have not been reading the extract carefully, but I didn't see anything from Bobby to suggest they disliked each other at all, just that they are a couple of determined, headstrong characters that sometimes butted heads on footballing matters, which should come as no surprise to anyone. When I was at uni my mates and I would debate various issues and many such debates included phrases like "you're a fucking peanut" or "did you learn that on a cereal packet?" but it didn't tarnish our relationships at all. Much ado about nothing, and no surprise to anyone who cheered the team over those wonderful years.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16700 on: November 12, 2023, 03:51:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 11:11:23 am
Didn't Sadio go and put an arm around Mo after Senegal beat Egypt? I don't think they were mates, but I think they got on OK



They got on pretty well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRsqG5E_SgQ

Bobby Dickhead trying to make himself look good and sell copies of his autobiography. Pretty much on expected lines from a greedy fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,094
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16701 on: November 12, 2023, 05:39:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 11, 2023, 12:30:11 pm
I think it's one of those things which really gets played by the fans of those countries. I remember Sadio coming over to Mo after that game even though Senegal had won and their players were celebrating. I don't think they hated one another, it's not quite like Emlyn and Tommy Smith somehow. But I don't think it's anything serious. A few years from now that team that won the title for us should be taking the applause of the Anfield crowd when they've retired.

The Legends games are going to be brilliant ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16702 on: November 13, 2023, 11:15:34 am »
Bobby might actually need the books funds.

Quote
It is not just Henderson (played in front of a season low 610 people) enjoying a far from ideal time in the Gulf State after leaving Liverpool though. Roberto Firmino was benched by Al-Ahli for the second-successive game as his goalscoring drought in the Middle East continues.

Initially installed as captain, the Brazilian scored a hat-trick on his debut for the club. However, he hasnt scored since with his drought now extended to 13 matches after Al-Ahlis 2-2 draw with Damac on Saturday.

Such form has prompted fans to turn on the forward and reports suggest the Saudi club could look to move him on in January to make room for a new overseas signing, with Pro League sides only allowed to register eight foreigners in their squads.

And speculation has only been heightened by Firmino finding himself benched against both Damac and Al-Ahlis previous outing as they won 3-0 over Al-Riyadh, with Franck Kessie taking the captaincy in his place.

Striker Firas Al-Buraikan, who joined the club in September, started upfront for the first time, at the expense of Firmino, and registered both a goal and an assist against Al-Riyadh. Hed also set up a goal against Damac.

Meanwhile, substitute Sumaihan Al-Nabit, who was brought on ahead of Firmino for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin against Damac on the half-hour mark, scored Al-Ahlis second goal.

Brought on for the final eight minutes against Al-Riyadh, the Brazilian was introduced in the 76th minute against Damac, moments after Farouk Chafai had halved Al-Ahli's 2-0 lead. Firmino's side then conceded a last-minute equaliser to Nicolae Stanciu.

While many players have found out the only way is down after leaving Liverpool behind, both Henderson and Firmino are discovering the brutal nature of such a fact the hard way.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jordan-henderson-hits-uncomfortable-new-28095097
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,353
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16703 on: November 13, 2023, 11:20:03 am »
13 games without a goal in that league is pretty damning, but he's always been a streaky scorer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16704 on: November 13, 2023, 05:24:09 pm »
However, he hasnt scored since with his drought now extended to 13 matches after Al-Ahlis 2-2 draw with Damac on Saturday.

Such form has prompted fans to turn on the forward and reports suggest the Saudi club could look to move him on in January to make room for a new overseas signing

sounds like some of them get their football smarts from RAWK.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16705 on: November 13, 2023, 06:47:30 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 13, 2023, 11:15:34 am
Bobby might actually need the books funds.



The no morals having dickhead will be just fine.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,648
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16706 on: Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm »
Our signings during klopps tenure have had an amazing hit rate. Seemingly he's even more shrewd at knowing when to let players leave.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,353
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16707 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm
Our signings during klopps tenure have had an amazing hit rate. Seemingly he's even more shrewd at knowing when to let players leave.

Klopp wanted to keep him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,815
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16708 on: Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm »
The thing is, here Bobby could expect the service, and there was quality around him to pick up the slack.

He's older now, in a new team, still learning, in a league that pays big money but wants results. I don't think this ex-LFC players realised their new clubs can jettison them quite easily if they don't see a return on the obscene wages they're paying.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,658
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16709 on: Today at 02:48:40 am »
I'm not really surprised that some of the high-priced recruits are struggling in Saudi. Aside from the lack of quality around them that fails to capitalise on the footballing intelligence of a guy like Firmino, I imagine Firmino and co. are probably lacking the motivation and fire in the belly that drove them to be great. There are some like Messi or prime Gerrard who can play as one-man teams who would light up the Saudi league, but those who rely on other attributes could flame out pretty badly. Just guessing of course, no way I'm going to watch any of this shite to confirm.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Up
« previous next »
 