I think if you have grown up in absolute poverty you come to value money quite highly.

The immorality of playing football in Saudi Arabia is frankly overblown on here. You'd think he signed up for the SS in world war 2 the way some go about it on here.



I think this is a rich person's thing to do in general. Once they see money they'll do anything to make a little (or a lot) more. The world would be a much better place if that wasn't the case.Go back to the generational wealth comments with Henderson that people laughed at so much on here. I did the same to be honest. Firmino's great grandchildren won't live the impoverished life he and his family did, and I'm sure that's all that matters for him, he'd surely admit that openly. I wish it hadn't have happened this way, he'd have still been a very rich man in Europe, but it'd be interesting to know in general if the players from backgrounds like his have much of a clue at all about the project they have going on in Saudi before moving there. I imagine not much of a clue at all, not really down to poor education, just being entirely cut off from the world of impoverished and oppressed folks since they themselves made it big.It'd also be interesting to know of the players who have turned down a move to Saudi Arabia, how many would put it down to legitimate concerns about how oppressed much of the population is. I'd put it down to not many at all. Mostly in their case it would be for sporting reasons such as Thiago who felt he could play on at a higher level. I don't think many are turning it down for humanitarian issues, though it'd be nice if they did.