Roberto Firmino

Black Bull Nova

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 08:37:44 pm
Retired
Samie

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 08:44:43 pm
3 year deal he's signed. Good luck to Bobby.

 Lets' move him to the retired forum.  :wave
Al 666

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 08:54:55 pm
A poster boy for a brutal regime, sad way to end a brilliant career.
Dim Glas

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 10:24:57 pm
How sad.

The sportswashing the Saudis can get Liverpool e-fans to do now will be incredible, in fact the reaction to it on social media is nothing but delight and like the whole thing is normal.

Pathetic.
GreatEx

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 10:39:48 pm
Vomit.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 10:59:39 pm
This one hurts  :(
GreatEx

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 4, 2023, 11:11:29 pm
Remember, Firmino family, when the club comes over to do a puff piece doco: don't thank Jesus!
BarryCrocker

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 12:28:58 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July  4, 2023, 11:11:29 pm
Remember, Firmino family, when the club comes over to do a puff piece doco: don't thank Jesus!

Or get busted drink driving again.
Schmidt

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 12:29:04 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  4, 2023, 10:24:57 pm
How sad.

The sportswashing the Saudis can get Liverpool e-fans to do now will be incredible, in fact the reaction to it on social media is nothing but delight and like the whole thing is normal.

Pathetic.

Twitter is drowning in bots and trolls so I wouldn't take that as an indicator of anything.
duvva 💅

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 12:33:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  4, 2023, 10:59:39 pm
This one hurts  :(
Yep really really disappointing
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 02:15:29 am
Quote from: Al 666 on June 28, 2023, 06:54:20 pm
What would Bobby actually have to do before he crossed a line and you didn't leap to his defence?

If you had paid attention to my post, I mentioned any footballer not just Bobby. My post was a generalization about any footballer going there.

Quote from: Al 666 on July  4, 2023, 08:54:55 pm
A poster boy for a brutal regime, sad way to end a brilliant career.

You obviously have given Bobby every chance haven't you.

You and I have no idea, none, what Bobby might end up doing behind the scenes once he gets there. Nor any player or manager who goes. That's why I said from small acorns grow large trees.

Do you expect a footballer to go there and completely change in a short period of time the government/religious human right abuses? If so, more power you.

For you they shouldn't go at all. But you give them no benefit of the doubt that they might think they can make some changes around them no matter how small.

As for me, won't watch a minute of that League. Bobby, Fowler ( favorite player ever}, and Gerrard ( Legend and potentially the best player ever) being there. Still won't get me to watch.

So i'll ask you, The Saudi's have poached three of my favorite players and I still won't watch their League, how have they sportswashed me?
coolbyrne

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 03:34:23 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 30, 2023, 11:36:30 am
It may be 'allowed' for the likes of Ronaldo, Firmino and any other dickhead that goes over there to aid their sportswashing, but it wouldn't be OK for you or I to walk around the town in 45 degree heat with our shirt off.
They're not going to start arresting these c*nts that they're paying millions and millions of pounds to promote them, they'll just do it to everyone else.

Islamophobia  ;D Get a grip of yourself.

It's one reason these footballers will be able to claim they're not aware of any of the accusations against their bosses. There isn't a hope in hell that they will have to follow the same rules as residents or bog standard tourists. They will be steered in their own little bubble, kept away from the realities facing anyone not part of the blood money machine.
jillcwhomever

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 07:35:13 am
Extremely disappointing I kept hoping he would change his mind. It hasn't been thought through at all and not sure how much his family will enjoy the experience.
bird_lfc

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 11:04:13 am
Bit sad considering the send off he got, the documentary and how humble they made him look with all the videos of his mother etc. then he goes and pisses off to Saudi to earn a big pay day.

Oh well. Never get attached a footballer. Everyone has a price.
a little break

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 06:54:06 pm
So incredibly disappointing, I'd even go as far as to call it "pathetic".
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 07:03:59 pm
I understand the disappointment, but we never offered him a new contract. If he refused our contract just to go there, I'd be very pissed and disappointed, but i guess in this situation there's not much to say except good luck Bobby.
Dim Glas

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 07:25:46 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July  5, 2023, 07:03:59 pm
I understand the disappointment, but we never offered him a new contract. If he refused our contract just to go there, I'd be very pissed and disappointed, but i guess in this situation there's not much to say except good luck Bobby.

Im sure a player of his talent wouldnt have struggled to get some very good offers from Spain, Portugal, Italy....

Hes gone for the money (obviously) as is his right, but its still grim, and has nothing to do with not being offered a contract at LFC. 
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 07:44:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  5, 2023, 07:25:46 pm
Im sure a player of his talent wouldnt have struggled to get some very good offers from Spain, Portugal, Italy....

Hes gone for the money (obviously) as is his right, but its still grim, and has nothing to do with not being offered a contract at LFC.

He won everything with us though, maybe his ambitions are fulfilled.
thejbs

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 5, 2023, 10:42:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July  5, 2023, 07:03:59 pm
I understand the disappointment, but we never offered him a new contract. If he refused our contract just to go there, I'd be very pissed and disappointed, but i guess in this situation there's not much to say except good luck Bobby.

Didnt we? From Klopps interviews it would seem we did. He was surprised firmino decided to leave
BarryCrocker

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 6, 2023, 12:15:29 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July  5, 2023, 07:03:59 pm
I understand the disappointment, but we never offered him a new contract. If he refused our contract just to go there, I'd be very pissed and disappointed, but i guess in this situation there's not much to say except good luck Bobby.

Quote
Jürgen Klopp had wanted to retain a player who has been instrumental in Liverpools revival and was in excellent form before a calf injury interrupted his campaign in November. Firmino, however, has informed Klopp he will not be signing an extension and will be seeking a fresh start in the summer.
rossipersempre

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 6, 2023, 12:31:04 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on July  5, 2023, 11:04:13 am
Bit sad considering the send off he got, the documentaryand how humble they made him look with all the videos of his mother etc. then he goes and pisses off to Saudi to earn a big pay day.

Oh well. Never get attached a footballer. Everyone has a price.
Missed this. Is there a link anywhere?

Not going to comment further, but share many fans' disappointment  :-\

oojason

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 6, 2023, 03:33:14 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  6, 2023, 12:31:04 pm
Missed this. Is there a link anywhere?

In here mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 - and also in the RAWK Audio/Video thread too.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 6, 2023, 04:58:17 pm
Nothing wrong with him leaving us, regardless of whether or not Klopp wanted to stay. No need to judge him on that. Won all he could, spent many a fantastic year with us, and left with his head held high.

There is something wrong with joining the Saudi league for a big fat paycheck, especially when he could 100% still get first team football elsewhere. It also shows how wafer-thin all this Born Again evangelical Christian "morality" is as well. But that was obvious, considering the support for Bolsenaro among our Brazilian players and their familieis, so this is not the biggest surprise. Sadly.
rossipersempre

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 6, 2023, 07:41:14 pm
afc tukrish

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 6, 2023, 08:19:10 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July  6, 2023, 04:58:17 pm
Nothing wrong with him leaving us, regardless of whether or not Klopp wanted to stay. No need to judge him on that. Won all he could, spent many a fantastic year with us, and left with his head held high.

There is something wrong with joining the Saudi league for a big fat paycheck, especially when he could 100% still get first team football elsewhere. It also shows how wafer-thin all this Born Again evangelical Christian "morality" is as well. But that was obvious, considering the support for Bolsenaro among our Brazilian players and their familieis, so this is not the biggest surprise. Sadly.

All of that very fair, feel similarly...
Barneylfc∗

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:43:16 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2023, 12:15:29 am
Quote
Jürgen Klopp had wanted to retain a player who has been instrumental in Liverpools revival and was in excellent form before a calf injury interrupted his campaign in November. Firmino, however, has informed Klopp he will not be signing an extension and will be seeking a fresh start in the summer.

That doesn't make it blatantly clear an offer was on the table.
Could have been Firmino saying not to bother offering a new contract as he won't be signing one.
tubby

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:45:04 pm
Think the most likely scenario is the club said they can give him a short contract on certain wages, but he figured he could get more elsewhere.  Which is fair enough.  Just didn't think elsewhere would be a retirement league in a country where his family won't have the rights they're used to.
Only Me

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 12:53:58 am
Greedy, unprincipled sports washing c*nt.

Proper twat of a move. Especially from someone robbed of trophies by other oil cheats.

Great example of how unadulterated greed can tarnish any kind oflegacy.

Forgotten the greedy bastard already.
