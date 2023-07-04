What would Bobby actually have to do before he crossed a line and you didn't leap to his defence?



A poster boy for a brutal regime, sad way to end a brilliant career.



If you had paid attention to my post, I mentioned any footballer not just Bobby. My post was a generalization about any footballer going there.You obviously have given Bobby every chance haven't you.You and I have no idea, none, what Bobby might end up doing behind the scenes once he gets there. Nor any player or manager who goes. That's why I said from small acorns grow large trees.Do you expect a footballer to go there and completely change in a short period of time the government/religious human right abuses? If so, more power you.For you they shouldn't go at all. But you give them no benefit of the doubt that they might think they can make some changes around them no matter how small.As for me, won't watch a minute of that League. Bobby, Fowler ( favorite player ever}, and Gerrard ( Legend and potentially the best player ever) being there. Still won't get me to watch.So i'll ask you, The Saudi's have poached three of my favorite players and I still won't watch their League, how have they sportswashed me?