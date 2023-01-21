« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1884789 times)

Retired
3 year deal he's signed. Good luck to Bobby.

 Lets' move him to the retired forum.  :wave
A poster boy for a brutal regime, sad way to end a brilliant career.
How sad.

The sportswashing the Saudis can get Liverpool e-fans to do now will be incredible, in fact the reaction to it on social media is nothing but delight and like the whole thing is normal.

Pathetic.
Vomit.
This one hurts  :(
Remember, Firmino family, when the club comes over to do a puff piece doco: don't thank Jesus!
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
Remember, Firmino family, when the club comes over to do a puff piece doco: don't thank Jesus!

Or get busted drink driving again.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
How sad.

The sportswashing the Saudis can get Liverpool e-fans to do now will be incredible, in fact the reaction to it on social media is nothing but delight and like the whole thing is normal.

Pathetic.

Twitter is drowning in bots and trolls so I wouldn't take that as an indicator of anything.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
This one hurts  :(
Yep really really disappointing
Quote from: Al 666 on June 28, 2023, 06:54:20 pm
What would Bobby actually have to do before he crossed a line and you didn't leap to his defence?

If you had paid attention to my post, I mentioned any footballer not just Bobby. My post was a generalization about any footballer going there.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
A poster boy for a brutal regime, sad way to end a brilliant career.

You obviously have given Bobby every chance haven't you.

You and I have no idea, none, what Bobby might end up doing behind the scenes once he gets there. Nor any player or manager who goes. That's why I said from small acorns grow large trees.

Do you expect a footballer to go there and completely change in a short period of time the government/religious human right abuses? If so, more power you.

For you they shouldn't go at all. But you give them no benefit of the doubt that they might think they can make some changes around them no matter how small.

As for me, won't watch a minute of that League. Bobby, Fowler ( favorite player ever}, and Gerrard ( Legend and potentially the best player ever) being there. Still won't get me to watch.

So i'll ask you, The Saudi's have poached three of my favorite players and I still won't watch their League, how have they sportswashed me?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 30, 2023, 11:36:30 am
It may be 'allowed' for the likes of Ronaldo, Firmino and any other dickhead that goes over there to aid their sportswashing, but it wouldn't be OK for you or I to walk around the town in 45 degree heat with our shirt off.
They're not going to start arresting these c*nts that they're paying millions and millions of pounds to promote them, they'll just do it to everyone else.

Islamophobia  ;D Get a grip of yourself.

It's one reason these footballers will be able to claim they're not aware of any of the accusations against their bosses. There isn't a hope in hell that they will have to follow the same rules as residents or bog standard tourists. They will be steered in their own little bubble, kept away from the realities facing anyone not part of the blood money machine.
