Will be a piece of piss to replace then seeing as they're ten a penny.



Not at all he's a special player, notice all the players hes being compared to are special players themselves, Totti, Bergkamp and so on, i think he's probably the hardest player to replace in our whole team when you think about how many players match up with him stylistically and can offer what he brings to the team, i think Arsenal done well to get a similar but worse version of him in Jesus, beyond that i can't think of many players, where do you find a player who is 6ft can hold up the ball like the battering rams of yesteryear, has the technique of a Iberian central midfielder and the flair mixed with the grit of a Brazilian who grew up playing in the favelas? Added to that he works as hard as anyone on the pitch, i can't rate him any higher.