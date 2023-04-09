What you described is exactly what they do/did thats what a false 9 is, Totti was basically a midfielder himself maybe you dont remember his game too much, he scored goals created them and linked play together, chief playmaker and chief goal scorer at the same time.



You're going to insist you're correct no matter what.The point that others are making which you pass over is that players like Kane and Totti had/have an entire system set up to cater to/for them. Totti didn't do shit defensively, and Kane doesn't do much either, especially once the ball is played behind him.Roma and Spurs catered to Totti and Kane.Liverpool didn't cater to Bobby, he did everything he did to make the other players more effective.Maybe Hidegkuti played a similar role for Puskas and Kocsis, but again, that's only in theory.Bobby does/did more stuff on attack and defensively than other players, his role is different from false 9.