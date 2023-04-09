« previous next »
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:29:32 pm
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:31:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on April  9, 2023, 07:22:03 pm
We have a slightly poor man's Bobby in Gakpo.  ;D

 I don't think we'll ever replace Bobby like-for-like. He's unique. There isn't another player in the league that comes close to peak Firmino.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:34:50 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April  9, 2023, 07:29:32 pm
Nah, not for me.

He's as close as you will get while not being on Bobbys level, he was excellent today got a goal but his all round play, how he dropped deep, his dribbling, passing hold up play was all at a high level.
Offline Hazell

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:35:40 pm
Quote from: shank94 on April  9, 2023, 07:19:00 pm
Getting rid of the only man scoring :no

We're not getting rid of him, he wants to leave.
Offline shank94

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:36:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April  9, 2023, 07:35:40 pm
We're not getting rid of him, he wants to leave.

I know, I hate to accept it.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:38:20 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April  9, 2023, 07:34:50 pm
He's as close as you will get while not being on Bobbys level, he was excellent today got a goal but his all round play, how he dropped deep, his dribbling, passing hold up play was all at a high level.

 Don't see the comparison myself, mate.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:41:13 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April  9, 2023, 07:38:20 pm
Don't see the comparison myself, mate.

He's in a league of his own.
Offline Hazell

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:42:12 pm
Quote from: shank94 on April  9, 2023, 07:36:06 pm
I know, I hate to accept it.

Me too. Absolutely adore him.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:43:40 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on April  9, 2023, 07:41:13 pm
He's in a league of his own.

 Our Bobby is. Yes, I know.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:45:46 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April  9, 2023, 07:31:22 pm
I don't think we'll ever replace Bobby like-for-like. He's unique. There isn't another player in the league that comes close to peak Firmino.

That's simply it.

We can't replace him.

We may find a different system, try different players doing different roles to lead the press, create space and chances, but there won't be another Bobby...
Offline Zlen

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:47:34 pm
Ill miss that.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:48:20 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April  9, 2023, 07:31:22 pm
I don't think we'll ever replace Bobby like-for-like. He's unique. There isn't another player in the league that comes close to peak Firmino.

My favourite player of all time. Just love his expressiveness and passion. Regardless of whether people rate him or not, everyone has to agree that there'll never be another player in the world that plays like peak Firmino, at least.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 07:58:04 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on April  9, 2023, 07:48:20 pm
My favourite player of all time. Just love his expressiveness and passion. Regardless of whether people rate him or not, everyone has to agree that there'll never be another player in the world that plays like peak Firmino, at least.

 It's going to be a sad day when he finally leaves.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 08:03:12 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April  9, 2023, 07:43:40 pm
Our Bobby is. Yes, I know.

If you ever get to watch the game again, you may see what i mean, Jesus was imperious today.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 08:26:55 pm
What a pity he isn't staying. The closest English comparison in recent memory is probably Sheringham. But there's Bergkamp too. And players like Bobby and Sheringham and Bergkamp have shelf-life because they rely principally on guile, movement and technique. Some lucky bastards are going to get 4 more years out of Firmino. 
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 08:37:41 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April  9, 2023, 08:03:12 pm
If you ever get to watch the game again, you may see what i mean, Jesus was imperious today.

 Mate, I watched the game. He played well. I just don't see the Firmino comparisons. Thats all.
Offline Asam

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 08:41:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  9, 2023, 08:26:55 pm
What a pity he isn't staying. The closest English comparison in recent memory is probably Sheringham. But there's Bergkamp too. And players like Bobby and Sheringham and Bergkamp have shelf-life because they rely principally on guile, movement and technique. Some lucky bastards are going to get 4 more years out of Firmino.

Bergkamp and sheringham didnt have a 1/3 of his work rate, he was the best forward in the league and arguably the best pressing midfielder at the same time, a tough act to follow
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 08:44:41 pm
Brought the tempo up a notch or two as came back to give the midfield a hand when they needed it and still popped up with s brilliant header. Amazing how better we look when someone comes in n knows what's required to make things tick better.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 08:51:43 pm
I liked how he didnt really celebrate his goal. He knew his mission wasnt just to score.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 09:13:01 pm
Kane and Benzema are the most similar to him in many respects, but they don't have his work rate.
Offline farawayred

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 09:30:16 pm
Si Señor!

What a player!... I wish there was someone else like him we can bring in, but such a player doesn't exist. Gakpo is doing OK, but Bobby has the ginga!
Offline David Struhme

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 09:33:03 pm
Legend
Offline BCCC

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 09:49:27 pm
Just need a time machine to take him back to his peak.

Unique and irreplaceable at his best. Calling him a false 9 is a bit of an insult when he's actually created his own position.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 10:01:46 pm
Quote from: BCCC on April  9, 2023, 09:49:27 pm
Just need a time machine to take him back to his peak.

Unique and irreplaceable at his best. Calling him a false 9 is a bit of an insult when he's actually created his own position.
He didn't.
Offline BCCC

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 10:02:53 pm
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
April 9, 2023, 10:18:29 pm
Quote from: BCCC on April  9, 2023, 10:02:53 pm
Who didn't?

There were others playing his position before going all the way back to the 50's, in recent times Totti was a false 9 before he was also, and he plays the game not too dissimilar from Kane and Benzema of the last few years, just with added workrate.
Offline kesey

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 12:00:28 am
I have no words for him apart from .

Bobbbbieeee !!

I love him .
Offline BCCC

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:36:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April  9, 2023, 10:18:29 pm
There were others playing his position before going all the way back to the 50's, in recent times Totti was a false 9 before he was also, and he plays the game not too dissimilar from Kane and Benzema of the last few years, just with added workrate.

He's not a false 9, fills our midfield when needed, links the play, pulls the defence out to create space and scores goals.

Kane and Totti although great players didn't do half of what Bobby at his best did.
Online 4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:44:57 pm
Bobby isn't a false 9.

He's a positive 6.  8)
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:26:05 pm
Turns out Bobby still has it
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 05:26:05 pm
Turns out Bobby still has it

He'll never lose it & still be doing no-looks on his great grand kids at 90.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:54:46 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 04:36:45 pm
He's not a false 9, fills our midfield when needed, links the play, pulls the defence out to create space and scores goals.

Kane and Totti although great players didn't do half of what Bobby at his best did.

What you described is exactly what they do/did thats what a false 9 is, Totti was basically a midfielder himself maybe you dont remember his game too much, he scored goals created them and linked play together, chief playmaker and chief goal scorer at the same time.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:54:46 pm
What you described is exactly what they do/did thats what a false 9 is, Totti was basically a midfielder himself maybe you dont remember his game too much, he scored goals created them and linked play together, chief playmaker and chief goal scorer at the same time.

You're going to insist you're correct no matter what.

The point that others are making which you pass over is that players like Kane and Totti had/have an entire system set up to cater to/for them. Totti didn't do shit defensively, and Kane doesn't do much either, especially once the ball is played behind him.

Roma and Spurs catered to Totti and Kane.

Liverpool didn't cater to Bobby, he did everything he did to make the other players more effective.

Maybe Hidegkuti played a similar role for Puskas and Kocsis, but again, that's only in theory.

Bobby does/did more stuff on attack and defensively than other players, his role is different from false 9.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:38:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm
You're going to insist you're correct no matter what.

The point that others are making which you pass over is that players like Kane and Totti had/have an entire system set up to cater to/for them. Totti didn't do shit defensively, and Kane doesn't do much either, especially once the ball is played behind him.

Roma and Spurs catered to Totti and Kane.

Liverpool didn't cater to Bobby, he did everything he did to make the other players more effective.

Maybe Hidegkuti played a similar role for Puskas and Kocsis, but again, that's only in theory.

Bobby does/did more stuff on attack and defensively than other players, his role is different from false 9.

Kane used to press well under Poch actually not as much as Bobby but he made up for it with a higher production.

Its doesnt really matter if he does more defensively which Ive already acknowledged , there are wide forwards who do more defensively than other wide forwards, Mane done more defensively than Salah but they both play similar positions on opposite sides, Firminos position isnt anything new was the argument there have been a number of players who played similar roles with one or two things differing no player interprets the role exactly the same, I was replying to a poster who basically said he created his own position which is wrong.
Offline BCCC

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:38:58 pm
Kane used to press well under Poch actually not as much as Bobby but he made up for it with a higher production.

Its doesnt really matter if he does more defensively which Ive already acknowledged , there are wide forwards who do more defensively than other wide forwards, Mane done more defensively than Salah but they both play similar positions on opposite sides, Firminos position isnt anything new was the argument there have been a number of players who played similar roles with one or two things differing no player interprets the role exactly the same, I was replying to a poster who basically said he created his own position which is wrong.

Will be a piece of piss to replace then seeing as they're ten a penny.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Will be a piece of piss to replace then seeing as they're ten a penny.

Not at all he's a special player, notice all the players hes being compared to are special players themselves, Totti, Bergkamp and so on, i think he's probably the hardest player to replace in our whole team when you think about how many players match up with him stylistically and can offer what he brings to the team, i think Arsenal done well to get a similar but worse version of him in Jesus, beyond that i can't think of many players, where do you find a player who is 6ft can hold up the ball like the battering rams of yesteryear, has the technique of a Iberian central midfielder and the flair mixed with the grit of a Brazilian who grew up playing in the favelas? Added to that he works as hard as anyone on the pitch, i can't rate him any higher.
Offline farawayred

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:44:57 pm
Bobby isn't a false 9.

He's a positive 6.  8)
You're just turning my perspective upside down...
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:38:09 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm
You're just turning my perspective upside down...

We can all agree he's sixty-nine...
