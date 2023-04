My mate argued with me yesterday that he wasn't really a legend.



I disagree, I get what he said though in many ways, about comparing him to the legends of old... but at the same time:



Bobby has won it all with us

Score vital goals

Fantastic team player and overall you can see whole team love him

Fans love him

Flair player, enjoyable to watch

Selfless, was a focal point of our famous modern front 3



etc etc... I say he will be leaving as a proper Liverpool legend and so far my fan Klopp era player.