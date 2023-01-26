Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.



Ultimately:

- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad

- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league

- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)

- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)



Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.



He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.



Great post and the strength of the pushback is very odd.At a certain point our colossal drop off needs to be allowed to shape how we view decisions the club have made in the past few years. Calling them bizarre decisions in light of our on pitch performances and points total doesn't feel especially brazen or wrongheaded even if you think it's wrong. And if you do think it's wrong give some thought through reasons rather than responding like we've seen in this thread.As for the idea that it's belittling Klopp to point out the value of a director of football who can make decisions over his head. Either we believe in a director of football role or we don't. If we don't, Klopp has final say and that's a good thing because he's Klopp. Or we think that the structure which brought us so much success, a structure which limits Klopp's authority and ability to make decisions on transfers, contracts and wages, is a good thing. People asking for that aren't belittling Klopp, they're just asking for the structure that so clearly worked, rather than what we've currently got, which if we believe the briefings, is different.