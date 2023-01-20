« previous next »
I just caught the post-'embargo' Presser (for tomorrow's Chelsea game)... Jürgen is questioned about Bobby's contract, but doesn't give too much away... apart from re-iterating that he'd like him to stay.

Liverpool expect Roberto Firmino to extend his eight-year stay on Merseyside, with the club, at Klopp's request, ready to offer the Brazilian a new one-year contract, with an option of a second. [@neiljonesgoal]
I like the idea of a one year extension as long as year 2 is at our choosing.
I want him to stay if a deal can be found that works for both sides.

A genuine professional with a real team ethic . . . could be helpful if we have an eye on a Brazilian kid.



He has been unlucky with injuries but we are a better team with him playing.
Relieved to see it's not another Hendo/Mo length contract, we've learned our lesson. Having added 3 forwards already this season, it makes sense to leave that area alone for a year or two.

See, I just knew I'd be able to rationalise another old man deal. I love our boys too much!
Just move on Jurgs . from anyone
Quote from: 4pool on January 20, 2023, 09:44:36 pm
Great to know FSG is in charge of playing personnel and overrule Jurgen when it comes to existing players and transfers.

I wonder who John Henry thinks we should go buy next and for how much. Or is it, Linda?

I would love you to be on an investor call.

Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Hello, Hello you still there.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am


 the Goofy German guy


Stay classy, Al!
Wait, so the other day Klopp said he's not too loyal and he's going to be here long term so if players need to change so be it. Yet now his embargoed press conference is everybody gets an extension? He mentioned Milner as well. What is going on here?
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January  6, 2023, 11:31:35 pm
I love Bobby as much as the next guy and hes a legend in my eyes, but we cannot be extending his contract.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 21, 2023, 03:01:41 am
Wait, so the other day Klopp said he's not too loyal and he's going to be here long term so if players need to change so be it. Yet now his embargoed press conference is everybody gets an extension? He mentioned Milner as well. What is going on here?
Yep, he definitley said everybody gets an extension. Everybody. Sadly, I suspect, even you  :-*
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January 21, 2023, 03:03:27 am

But we probably are, so....

So many heads falling off because Kloppo just won't listen to Rawk. Damn him! ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 21, 2023, 03:28:39 am
But we probably are, so....

So many heads falling off because Kloppo just won't listen to Rawk. Damn him! ;D

*shrugs*

No head falling off here. Just dont think its wise to be extending another aging player in the squad, as that policy has exacerbated many of the problems weve seen this season.

Im just a guy on the internet though, expressing his opinion.
So you don't think that they are the ones that sign off on multi-million pound deals 4pool ?

You have to be joking.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 21, 2023, 03:01:41 am
Wait, so the other day Klopp said he's not too loyal and he's going to be here long term so if players need to change so be it. Yet now his embargoed press conference is everybody gets an extension? He mentioned Milner as well. What is going on here?

You're chatting rubbish again.Out of all the older generation he's one that you most definitely do keep around.

If you cannot see the obvious reasons for that then there's no hope for you.

But we all know that when it comes to FSG,all the rest is secondary.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 21, 2023, 03:01:41 am
Wait, so the other day Klopp said he's not too loyal and he's going to be here long term so if players need to change so be it. Yet now his embargoed press conference is everybody gets an extension? He mentioned Milner as well. What is going on here?

Hes clearly deciding to give those players he wants to stay an extension to their contract.

No mention of Keita and Ox though, so not everyone is getting an extension.
Honestly don't see a major issue with extending his contract on reasonable terms.

He is happy to be here as a bit-part player. He isn't past it yet.
We have Nunez, Gakpo, Jota all that can play centrally. We have to move on sadly, we need to clear out our wages bill especially if the FSG are staying and not selling in the summer.
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on January 21, 2023, 09:27:20 am
We have Nunez, Gakpo, Jota all that can play centrally. We have to move on sadly, we need to clear out our wages bill especially if the FSG are staying and not selling in the summer.

When fit. Our injury record of late has been terrible. If he wanted to leave for more minutes, I'd wish him well. If he wants to stay and be a squad player, I'd gladly have him in the squad.
Quote from: deano2727 on January 21, 2023, 09:46:07 am
When fit. Our injury record of late has been terrible. If he wanted to leave for more minutes, I'd wish him well. If he wants to stay and be a squad player, I'd gladly have him in the squad.

He's part of that terrible injury record though which makes renewing all the more daft. Then of course if the injuries did continue next season and we wanted to sign someone we get told "ah we can't coz we've got Bobby etc"

Still, for all the talk there's no contract signed yet. Feels a bit Wijnaldum like so far.
When is he actually back?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 21, 2023, 04:03:49 am
So you don't think that they are the ones that sign off on multi-million pound deals 4pool ?

You have to be joking.

So, you and AL think John Henry's name is on the contract(s)? 

Besides that, Al said it's on FSG if they allow Bobby a new contract. Which implies FSG, John Henry, is playing Championship Manager. He's the one calling the shots on who we resign, who we sell, and who we buy. Has very little to what Jurgen wants. What Jurgen sees as best for the team. It's all about FSG pulling the strings.

Which imho, is so far from reality.

I'm sure it was Henry pushing for Gakpo. I mean John is so clued up now and spends his days analyzing every player going.

The simple answer is, has been, and always pointed out is FSG agree a budget for Jurgen to spend. Then they step back and let Jurgen get on with it. If Jurgen wants Bobby, then the club will try to make it happen. It's not if FSG wants Bobby.
I cant believe there are actually some fans that are against giving our league joint top scorer a new one year deal
Can't believe their are fans wanting to reduce funds for transfer spending for future windows by extending terms for an injury prone footballer whose best season was in 17/18. Bobby gives the impression of not only  being only injury prone but also a slow healer.  Having injury prone players in reserve is a false economy as keita has shown


bobby is a legend, out of the all the players in the squad he has been Mr Liverpool , but renewing at this stage  would be the sort of rampant sentimentality which has cost us dearly, we have 5 big money forwards clearly ahead of him in the peaking order, bobby isn't even a versatile squad player like milner, gomez.

  It seems the fanbase  and the management share the same reckless sentimentality that has hurt us, the last 3 yrs have shown anyone paying attention that we can't and haven't been able to afford having well over a dozen highly paid players (150k p/w approx) on the books AND be able to sign sufficent highly rated young players around them, so you have to chose and we are slavishly, consistently making the wrong choice.

The only way renewing almost makes sense, is if we plan on selling 1 of salah/jota or diaz to raise funds and/or to use gakpo mainly in midfield, both seem unlikely.  We have been great at acquiring players, not so good at letting players go, in our financial situation you need to be great at both
Quote from: markmywords on January 22, 2023, 10:44:09 am
Can't believe their are fans wanting to reduce funds for transfer spending for future windows by extending terms for an injury prone footballer whose best season was in 17/18. Bobby gives the impression of not only  being only injury prone but also a slow healer.  Having injury prone players in reserve is a false economy as keita has shown


bobby is a legend, out of the all the players in the squad he has been Mr Liverpool , but renewing at this stage  would be the sort of rampant sentimentality which has cost us dearly, we have 5 big money forwards clearly ahead of him in the peaking order, bobby isn't even a versatile squad player like milner, gomez.

  It seems the fanbase  and the management share the same reckless sentimentality that has hurt us, the last 3 yrs have shown anyone paying attention that we can't and haven't been able to afford having well over a dozen highly paid players (150k p/w approx) on the books AND be able to sign sufficent highly rated young players around them, so you have to chose and we are slavishly, consistently making the wrong choice.

The only way renewing almost makes sense, is if we plan on selling 1 of salah/jota or diaz to raise funds and/or to use gakpo mainly in midfield, both seem unlikely.  We have been great at acquiring players, not so good at letting players go, in our financial situation you need to be great at both

Yep. I think it would be a dreadful decision even if in isolation you could make a case for it. Legend, goals this season etc etc. Though some of the reasons are laughable like "he sets the standard in training" and "experience" this team needs less experience not more!!  :D Keep seeing people suggest he'd stay on a pittance too which seems highly unlikely to me. An extension might not be many years but he'd defo still want paying and rightly so from his and his agents point of view. So that'd be 5, 6 or 7m per year on a player past his best or about to be and often not available when needed anyway and those wages then can't go on someone else.

No CL next season probably means wages for incomings will be extremely tight as well even with the departures of Ox, Naby etc. We are meant to be an insane pressing, non stop energy side yet seemingly want to extend every player as they get old, it's weird and unfortunately we are seeing the impact of that now.
I doubt the club, or Jurgen, are worried about getting new players in because Bobby may be paid the same or a tad more. And if they are, then we're in dire financial shape. Something tells me with FSG in charge, we're not in dire financial shape.
Quote from: markmywords on January 22, 2023, 10:44:09 am
Can't believe their are fans wanting to reduce funds for transfer spending for future windows by extending terms for an injury prone footballer whose best season was in 17/18. Bobby gives the impression of not only  being only injury prone but also a slow healer.  Having injury prone players in reserve is a false economy as keita has shown


bobby is a legend, out of the all the players in the squad he has been Mr Liverpool , but renewing at this stage  would be the sort of rampant sentimentality which has cost us dearly, we have 5 big money forwards clearly ahead of him in the peaking order, bobby isn't even a versatile squad player like milner, gomez.

  It seems the fanbase  and the management share the same reckless sentimentality that has hurt us, the last 3 yrs have shown anyone paying attention that we can't and haven't been able to afford having well over a dozen highly paid players (150k p/w approx) on the books AND be able to sign sufficent highly rated young players around them, so you have to chose and we are slavishly, consistently making the wrong choice.

The only way renewing almost makes sense, is if we plan on selling 1 of salah/jota or diaz to raise funds and/or to use gakpo mainly in midfield, both seem unlikely.  We have been great at acquiring players, not so good at letting players go, in our financial situation you need to be great at both

Whats wrong with offering him a one year extension? He can still be a massively important squad player for us, and as i said, he's our joint top scorer in the league this season, surely thats something?

Diaz, Nunez , Salah

Jota, Firmino, Gakpo

Strength in depth, but also means Klopp can switch it 4231 sometimes
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:02:25 am
I doubt the club, or Jurgen, are worried about getting new players in because Bobby may be paid the same or a tad more. And if they are, then we're in dire financial shape. Something tells me with FSG in charge, we're not in dire financial shape.

This probably doesn't apply to you personally 4pool, I've got not idea about your opinions on this but more generally people can't have it both ways. When posters ask for more money to be spent on transfers the retort for years has been, 'we're spending lots of money, it's going on wages, just looking at net spend is totally the wrong way to understand how much investment is going into the playing squad'. True and fair enough. In response to that plenty of the same posters wanting more investment in the playing squad in terms of transfers are responding negatively to contracts like this. And that seems entirely reasonable given the narrative over the past few years about the tradeoff between wages and transfers. Obviously one new contract of a 30+ player isn't make or break for new signings but it's the pattern which is concerning. Any single contract can be explained or argued for in isolation but the complaints are about the wider strategy. We can now say that we desperately needed to spend more on new players but apparently we spent money on wages and contracts instead. That cannot keep happening.
