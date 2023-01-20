Can't believe their are fans wanting to reduce funds for transfer spending for future windows by extending terms for an injury prone footballer whose best season was in 17/18. Bobby gives the impression of not only being only injury prone but also a slow healer. Having injury prone players in reserve is a false economy as keita has shown





bobby is a legend, out of the all the players in the squad he has been Mr Liverpool , but renewing at this stage would be the sort of rampant sentimentality which has cost us dearly, we have 5 big money forwards clearly ahead of him in the peaking order, bobby isn't even a versatile squad player like milner, gomez.



It seems the fanbase and the management share the same reckless sentimentality that has hurt us, the last 3 yrs have shown anyone paying attention that we can't and haven't been able to afford having well over a dozen highly paid players (150k p/w approx) on the books AND be able to sign sufficent highly rated young players around them, so you have to chose and we are slavishly, consistently making the wrong choice.



The only way renewing almost makes sense, is if we plan on selling 1 of salah/jota or diaz to raise funds and/or to use gakpo mainly in midfield, both seem unlikely. We have been great at acquiring players, not so good at letting players go, in our financial situation you need to be great at both