From the Athletic.



Last season, pressures in the middle third and attacking third were higher than they currently are this season. In 2021-22, Liverpool pressured the ball 62 times on average in the middle third of the pitch. That number has dropped to 53.2 this season. As for pressures in the final third, Liverpool have recorded 35.7 on average per 90 minutes, which has also lowered from the 44.8 average they notched last term.



I think if you want to see the drop off in pressing from last season. Then watch the first half of the City semi final. The difference with Mane playing centrally and leading the press was stark.



We all love Bobby but he simply cannot press the way he used to do. So do we change our tactical approach to help Bobby when he is likely to be our 5th choice striker.