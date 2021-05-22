No one is qualified for any opinion they post on here - for the 8000th time in my time here ... its a forum ... a place where views are exchanged ... not a cult

Debate or challenge the view if you don't agree with it, or ignore it but dont question people's right to have a view that's differnet from the people at the club



For the 8001th time the person didn't say anythng about discussion or debate, and nor did I. They were speaking specifically about the much demanded 'right to criticise' (as if anyone is stopping them anyway) and so was I. And in particular that to be able to criticise something you need to have the facts about it, and we don't currently have any facts about any potential Firmino contract: whether it's actually happening, and if so how long for or what the purported wage would be or what his role would be or anything else such as maybe his being re-signed being contingent on other departures or arrivals/non-arrivals. Nothing. Nothing yet to jump onto and criticise.We know how much people here love to stick the boot in and cry and whinge but maybe we can at least wait till we have the facts before loosening the bowels of blather over it? Or is even that too much to expect now? No doubt if a contract extention is announced everyone will go to town on it, despite continuing claims that they are somehow being 'stopped' or 'oppressed' from talking any amount of shite, and this thread about a glorious, joyful footballer will become as unreadable a cess-pit as others' threads have become.But, you know, cult.A word that can apply multiple ways