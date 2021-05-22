« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1749770 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15040 on: Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:35:08 am
No one is qualified for any opinion they post on here - for the 8000th time in my time here ... its a forum ... a place where views are exchanged ... not a cult
Debate or challenge the view if you don't agree with it, or ignore it but dont question people's right to have a view that's differnet from the people at the club
For the 8001th time the person didn't say anythng about discussion or debate, and nor did I. They were speaking specifically about the much demanded 'right to criticise' (as if anyone is stopping them anyway) and so was I. And in particular that to be able to criticise something you need to have the facts about it, and we don't currently have any facts about any potential Firmino contract: whether it's actually happening, and if so how long for or what the purported wage would be or what his role would be or anything else such as maybe his being re-signed being contingent on other departures or arrivals/non-arrivals. Nothing. Nothing yet to jump onto and criticise.

We know how much people here love to stick the boot in and cry and whinge but maybe we can at least wait till we have the facts before loosening the bowels of blather over it? Or is even that too much to expect now? No doubt if a contract extention is announced everyone will go to town on it, despite continuing claims that they are somehow being 'stopped' or 'oppressed' from talking any amount of shite, and this thread about a glorious, joyful footballer will become as unreadable a cess-pit as others' threads have become.

But, you know, cult.

A word that can apply multiple ways
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,301
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15041 on: Yesterday at 04:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
For the 8001th time the person didn't say anythng about discussion or debate, and nor did I. They were speaking specifically about the much demanded 'right to criticise' (as if anyone is stopping them anyway) and so was I. And in particular that to be able to criticise something you need to have the facts about it, and we don't currently have any facts about any potential Firmino contract: whether it's actually happening, and if so how long for or what the purported wage would be or what his role would be or anything else such as maybe his being re-signed being contingent on other departures or arrivals/non-arrivals. Nothing. Nothing yet to jump onto and criticise.

We know how much people here love to stick the boot in and cry and whinge but maybe we can at least wait till we have the facts before loosening the bowels of blather over it? Or is even that too much to expect now? No doubt if a contract extention is announced everyone will go to town on it, despite continuing claims that they are somehow being 'stopped' or 'oppressed' from talking any amount of shite, and this thread about a glorious, joyful footballer will become as unreadable a cess-pit as others' threads have become.

But, you know, cult.

A word that can apply multiple ways

Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season - some people think he should get a new contract, some people think we should let him go
Either opinion is valid and so is dicussing it. Ta
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,891
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15042 on: Yesterday at 05:04:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:15:05 am
Funny thread this. Seems like the extreme responses are from those who believe he should say. I wouldnt call it a shite decision that deserves everything burning down. Yet you take the opposition position, you are talking shite, dont ever question anybody.
Why do you hate old people so much?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,728
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15043 on: Yesterday at 05:28:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:58:14 pm
Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season - some people think he should get a new contract, some people think we should let him go
Either opinion is valid and so is dicussing it. Ta

As near as I can tell, no one is stopping anyone from giving an opinion in this thread or any thread.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,924
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15044 on: Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:04:28 pm
Why do you hate old people so much?

Took away our rights.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15045 on: Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm
Took away our rights.

But what about the Suffragettes who gained your rights?

They must old as they are all dead.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,924
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15046 on: Yesterday at 05:35:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm
But what about the Suffragettes who gained your rights?

They must old as they are all dead.

How old was the one who got hit by the horse?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,054
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15047 on: Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm »
Logged
Poor.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15048 on: Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15049 on: Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:35:30 pm
How old was the one who got hit by the horse?

She did have the chance to grow old.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,090
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 05:36:54 pm »
Is the Firmino new contract cult the same as the FSG cult? Because Im not sure you can be in two cults at once
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,088
  • JFT 97
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 08:11:57 pm
So we shouldnt renew players who are on big wages?

Not when they are going to be 32 a few months into next season and you are a pressing team.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:36:54 pm
Is the Firmino new contract cult the same as the FSG cult? Because Im not sure you can be in two cults at once


You misheard,they didn't say you were in a cult,they said you were a   :P
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,924
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
She did have the chance to grow old.

Did she not die? Made of strong stuff.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,090
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm

You misheard,they didn't say you were in a cult,they said you were a   :P

Copying any joke is embarrassing, but copying an Al one.thats quite the distance youve fallen in these past few months :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15055 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
Not when they are going to be 32 a few months into next season and you are a pressing team.

What about when you've got more pressing issues?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15056 on: Yesterday at 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:58:14 pm
Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season - some people think he should get a new contract, some people think we should let him go
Either opinion is valid and so is dicussing it. Ta
Lol, one day try reading as well. Ta
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15057 on: Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:35:30 pm
How old was the one who got hit by the horse?

Was she a Geordie?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15058 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm »
The only pressing Bobby will be doing now will be his missus's ironing amirite Al?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15059 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
My view is that we are competing with clubs that can afford to pay bobby's salary to have him clean the bogs. I have no idea how our finances work but if we can pay him to bring the huge smiles his special talents can, then yep I'm happy if he's at the club for a few years more.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15060 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
Copying any joke is embarrassing, but copying an Al one.thats quite the distance youve fallen in these past few months :D


I peaked a decade ago,all down hill from here.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Huyrob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15061 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm »
Totally agree, he has provided so many special moments and I love him. Heart says yes keep him but head .still says yes, if he is prepared to reduce his game time. So perhaps one year extension?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15062 on: Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm
Did she not die? Made of strong stuff.

Ha. My post missed an important not.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15063 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
Its a no brainer on a 1 year contract with a team option of another year. He wont be on anywhere near 180 grand a week on a new contract. I would imagine around a 100k basic with some appearance and performance incentives. If he performs like he has this season with appearances and goals he would make a wedge closer to 150k. It would be great to have Bobby in the squad as the 5th attacking option.

I would think we would still be on the lookout for a younger forward option ideally someone who can play on Mo's side in the front 3. That Dortmund striker would be an opportunity we couldnt pass up if he wants to come and develop under Klopp
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15064 on: Today at 03:37:25 am »
Are there slower leagues, where he'd fit better now. But could still afford something near 180k a week?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 