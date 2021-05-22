Im not into hard and fast rules - but in general if were trying to beat teams with bigger budgets then extending players into their 30s is something we should only be doing rarely

Every case is different obv as footballers are individual but its hard to make a case for 2 more years of Firmino beyond sentimentality or to be kinder attachment to what hes achieved



I dont really get the issue to be honest.Its guesswork that it becomes a problem. In two and a half years he'll be 33, Mo will be 32, Diogo will be 28, Diaz will be 28, Nunez will be 25, Carvalho 22, Gordon and Cannonier 20, Doak 19 etc. Considering how he plays, there's a good chance that in two and a half years he'll still be a very good footballer. If in two years our first choice XI is Alisson, Trent, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Diaz, Firmino, Salah then thats a problem but...its extremely unlikely, and this is just extending the contract of someone who is predominantly still a very good footballer and secondly a legend and good to have around the place whilst bringing through the next phase of the team.People are extrapolating the midfield problems into the rest of the team, as if our problem is all over the park with older players. In goal, in defence and in attack we've done an excellent job with our succession planning. Three years ago our attack was Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi and Minamino and now its Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Firmino. Three years ago our defence was Trent, Clyne, Lovren, VVD, Matip, Gomez, Robbo and probably Millie and now its Trent, Ramsay, Konate, VVD, Matip, Gomez, Robbo and Tsimikas. We've bought through Kelleher and Daviesin goal. There's no doubt that we should have done better in midfield but we really shouldn't start bemoaning extending certain players contracts just because we've done a couple in midfield that we probably shouldn't have with hindsight (or not as long anyway).Two years as well is neither here nor there, more than happy moving forward if two year extensions with an option for a third becomes the form for players going into their 30s. Its a sensible position.