He couldn't have expected a header from there and just inside his far post. It was a brilliant header to be fair.



Exactly. Ball in from the left, striker moving right to left to go for the header meeting the ball to the left of the penalty spot from the keepers POV, 16 yards out, most times it's going to be headed to the keepers left so keeper adjusts, Bobby instead uses the pace and flicks it in the one place you don't expect it to go, great header