Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says talks are taking place with forward Roberto Firmino about extending the 31-year-old's contract at the club, with the Brazil international's current deal running out in the summer. (Liverpool Echo)



What do we think would be sensible here then? One year with an option for a second? Two with an option for a third, to lock in a bit of sell-on value if we decide to part ways in 2024?He's not about pace and dynamism, and his form this season suggests that suggestions that he was 'finished' were premature. Even if the Premier League proves to much for him in a couple of years' time, you'd think there'd be leagues out there that he could be a real asset in. Wonder what he wants in the medium term - he left Brazil over eleven years ago now.