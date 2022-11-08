« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1739607 times)

KloppCorn

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2022, 01:29:50 am
Firmino will be remembered 20 years from now. Richardalison will be remembered as whos that knob again.
oojason

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2022, 03:41:13 pm

Gutted for Bobby that he hasn't made the Brazil squad for the World Cup. Though selfishly... it is probably good for us.


'How Firmino compares to the other PL forwards picked in the Brazil World Cup squad ahead of him 🤔' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589900069415055360 :-






From Bobby's instagram...



^ https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldAlert/status/1589995942870396928/photo/2

sattapaartridge

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2022, 04:21:50 pm
gutted for firmino but, fresher for us ;)
Victor

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm
So Bobby and Mo will be down the pub watching it all ? Wonder which of them will get the first pints in
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm
So Bobby and Mo will be down the pub watching it all ? Wonder which of them will get the first pints in

The big question is - What hat will Mo wear?
BarryCrocker

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 11:11:30 am
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm
So Bobby and Mo will be down the pub watching it all ? Wonder which of them will get the first pints in

Mo & pints. Don't like your chances of ever seeing that.

Also.

Quote
The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and could hold pre-contract negotiations with clubs outside of England from January, but Klopp said talks were continuing over a potential extended stay at Anfield.

Klopp said: Normal conversations are happening as well so we will see what happens there.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:26 am by BarryCrocker »
RyanBabel19

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 11:39:23 am
May be letting sentimentality get the best of me but I hope he stays, hes my favourite player in Klopps entire time here and if someone asked me to sum up our football under Klopp in one player, its Bobby! Never moans, grafts nonstop, quality in abundance, always looks to support his teammates.

Footballs a funny old game, for fucking years people have been claiming Bobbys nothing special and he doesnt score enough, have a conversation about Jesus not scoring enough and look how suddenly the narratives changed and its not all about goals :lmao

markmywords

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 12:09:12 pm
Bobby is Mr.Liverpool, but carrying Bobby, milner, fab, hendo on big contracts into next yr and beyond is a bit much

Quote
The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and could hold pre-contract negotiations with clubs outside of England from January, but Klopp said talks were continuing over a potential extended stay at Anfield.

Klopp said: Normal conversations are happening as well so we will see what happens there.

Klopp : How is it hanging? What's the 411?

Bobby : It's all good in the hood

Klopp : Nice Sweet as

doesn't mean a new contract is imminent...
RyanBabel19

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:44:57 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:09:12 pm
Bobby is Mr.Liverpool, but carrying Bobby, milner, fab, hendo on big contracts into next yr and beyond is a bit much

Klopp : How is it hanging? What's the 411?

Bobby : It's all good in the hood

Klopp : Nice Sweet as

doesn't mean a new contract is imminent...

Id probably have this as Milners last season to be honest and Henderson should be a sub for the most part
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:48:40 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:44:57 pm
Id probably have this as Milners last season to be honest and Henderson should be a sub for the most part
But still on big money. We clearly have a budget to work with and alot of it is tied up in big wages. Any opportunity to lose players that are not key anymore but on big wages should be taken.
David Struhme

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 02:01:41 pm
Any news on new contract?

Absolute madness we've let it wind down this short, should've learnt from the Mane/Salah situations
Clint Eastwood

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 02:04:33 pm
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 02:01:41 pm
Any news on new contract?

Absolute madness we've let it wind down this short, should've learnt from the Mane/Salah situations
Love Bobby, but the right thing to do would be to see his contract out and let him leave on a free. I suspect the club have been happy to do that too, so its not like theyve dropped the ball in this case.

Hes had a nice bit of goal scoring form this year, but physically hes dropped off and his all-round game isnt as effective as it used to be.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:47:58 pm
That through ball for Robertson.  :wellin
stockdam

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:49:17 pm
Brilliant today.
Chakan

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:50:03 pm
So much class, baffling how he gets left out
Knight

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:51:09 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:50:03 pm
So much class, baffling how he gets left out

Is it? You do know who else plays for us right?

Great header and great hockey assist for Robertson. Great half.
Darren G

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:53:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:51:09 pm
Is it? You do know who else plays for us right?

Great header and great hockey assist for Robertson. Great half.

I think he's talking about Brazil mate.
d.arn

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:53:59 pm
Richarlison over him? Crazy.
Chakan

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:54:34 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:51:09 pm
Is it? You do know who else plays for us right?

Great header and great hockey assist for Robertson. Great half.

Yeah sorry meant the Brazil side
Knight

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:55:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:54:34 pm
Yeah sorry meant the Brazil side

Ah my bad, carry on.
kavah

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:24:36 pm
Some lovely stuff today from Bobby, the kung fu touch from Milner's pass  ;D
jepovic

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:56:16 pm
Sign him up for another 2-3 please. We have so many better places to spend money on
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:57:09 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:56:16 pm
Sign him up for another 2-3 please. We have so many better places to spend money on

2-3 years? Mad that. Have you not seen what has happened this season?
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:58:58 pm
GeT RiD. NeEd NeW ShInY ToYs.
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:02:40 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:58:58 pm
GeT RiD. NeEd NeW ShInY ToYs.

Agree.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:06:31 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:58:58 pm
GeT RiD. NeEd NeW ShInY ToYs.

Been saying before the season started hope he signs an extension, not only is he still a brilliant player but I also think hes very well liked in the squad among everyone and brings a lot to the squad harmony and moral imo
jepovic

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:08:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:57:09 pm
2-3 years? Mad that. Have you not seen what has happened this season?
Im seeing Firmino playing at a very high level, one of our best.
Our attack isnt that old, nothing like our midfield
kj999

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:11:02 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:04:33 pm
Love Bobby, but the right thing to do would be to see his contract out and let him leave on a free. I suspect the club have been happy to do that too, so its not like theyve dropped the ball in this case.

Hes had a nice bit of goal scoring form this year, but physically hes dropped off and his all-round game isnt as effective as it used to be.

Drivel.

We are back to near our best BECAUSE Bobby is back to being a false 8 with two inside forwards either side.

He is ESSENTIAL
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:17:02 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 06:11:02 pm
Drivel.

We are back to near our best BECAUSE Bobby is back to being a false 8 with two inside forwards either side.

He is ESSENTIAL

We are not nearly back to our best.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:24:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:17:02 pm
We are not nearly back to our best.

I agree with this but whats the downside to keeping him? Its not like he is 34, hes 31 and still looks good and is good depth even when Jota and Diaz are back. I just dont see the downside to keeping him for 2 more years. Its not like we are going to give him a 4-5 year contract. If he wants a 4-5 year contract then yes he will leave on a free as I would be shocked if we gave him that.
farawayred

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:55:54 pm
How did he not make the Brasil squad?...
Hazell

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:01:04 pm
He's ace, really hope the club give him a new contract. That pass to Robertson for the third was perfect.
didi shamone

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:26:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:55:54 pm
How did he not make the Brasil squad?...

Crazy decision considering that pigeon wanker is going without a league goal to his name.
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:32:48 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 06:24:50 pm
I agree with this but whats the downside to keeping him? Its not like he is 34, hes 31 and still looks good and is good depth even when Jota and Diaz are back. I just dont see the downside to keeping him for 2 more years. Its not like we are going to give him a 4-5 year contract. If he wants a 4-5 year contract then yes he will leave on a free as I would be shocked if we gave him that.

Thats the thing with getting older, at any moment the legs can go and there is no guarantee. He has declined quite a bit from his best and we need to move on, not keep players on big money who are old and not at their best.
JordanTremenderson

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:34:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:48 pm
Thats the thing with getting older, at any moment the legs can go and there is no guarantee. He has declined quite a bit from his best and we need to move on, not keep players on big money who are old and not at their best.

It's pace that can go not stamina.

Look at Milner, arguably the fittest at the club.

Bobby's game is built around intelligence, touch, vision.  He has no pace to lose.

Defo think he should get another deal.
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:38:17 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:34:59 pm
It's pace that can go not stamina.

Look at Milner, arguably the fittest at the club.

Bobby's game is built around intelligence, touch, vision.  He has no pace to lose.

Defo think he should get another deal.

Dont agree. Milner couldnt do multiple games for us nor could Henderson. Also look at Fabinho, broken.
Keith Lard

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:40:53 pm
Firmino not in Brazil squad.

Thiago not in Spain sqauad.

Im starting to quite like having magic oldies play for us. They get to miss dog shit international footy.
JordanTremenderson

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:43:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Dont agree. Milner couldnt do multiple games for us nor could Henderson. Also look at Fabinho, broken.

What are you talking about.

They have do it time and time again.
