May be letting sentimentality get the best of me but I hope he stays, hes my favourite player in Klopps entire time here and if someone asked me to sum up our football under Klopp in one player, its Bobby! Never moans, grafts nonstop, quality in abundance, always looks to support his teammates.
Footballs a funny old game, for fucking years people have been claiming Bobbys nothing special and he doesnt score enough, have a conversation about Jesus not scoring enough and look how suddenly the narratives changed and its not all about goals