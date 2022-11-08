May be letting sentimentality get the best of me but I hope he stays, hes my favourite player in Klopps entire time here and if someone asked me to sum up our football under Klopp in one player, its Bobby! Never moans, grafts nonstop, quality in abundance, always looks to support his teammates.Footballs a funny old game, for fucking years people have been claiming Bobbys nothing special and he doesnt score enough, have a conversation about Jesus not scoring enough and look how suddenly the narratives changed and its not all about goals