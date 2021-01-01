Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Roberto Firmino
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
367
368
369
370
371
[
372
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Roberto Firmino (Read 1736212 times)
KloppCorn
Main Stander
Posts: 148
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
«
Reply #14840 on:
Today
at 01:29:50 am »
Firmino will be remembered 20 years from now. Richardalison will be remembered as whos that knob again.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
367
368
369
370
371
[
372
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Roberto Firmino
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2