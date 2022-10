Hes still a great player, playing some of his best football in a struggling team

Hes not a traditional 9, but he never was and that worked fine.



Also, I think we should see it as a tactical opportunity, not burden, to have a different player like him in the squad.



Its kind of absurd to say that the team has to adapt to him, when hes been the gel keeping our attack ticking in so many games. Hes done so much ungrateful groundwork for Salah and Mane