« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1696255 times)

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14480 on: Today at 03:39:23 am »
It's hard to blame him because he's fifth choice attacker and when Jota and Nunez return that's what he'll be. Domestic cups, late subs, CL dead rubbers (finger's crossed)
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14481 on: Today at 04:36:23 am »
Bobby is done. Sad to see, but it's true.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 