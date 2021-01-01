Please
Roberto Firmino
Topic: Roberto Firmino
Xanderzone
Kopite
Re: Roberto Firmino
«
Reply #14480 on:
Today
at 03:39:23 am
It's hard to blame him because he's fifth choice attacker and when Jota and Nunez return that's what he'll be. Domestic cups, late subs, CL dead rubbers (finger's crossed)
Lycan
Re: Roberto Firmino
«
Reply #14481 on:
Today
at 04:36:23 am
Bobby is done. Sad to see, but it's true.
