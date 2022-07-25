« previous next »
For some reason the BBC have Bobby on their picture spread under Transfer News but do not mention him. Surely, some mistake?
Quote from: stjohns on July 25, 2022, 11:56:55 am
For some reason the BBC have Bobby on their picture spread under Transfer News but do not mention him. Surely, some mistake?

It's in the Gossip section. Some stuff about a supposed bid from Juve but all nonsense.
Quote from: stjohns on July 25, 2022, 11:56:55 am
For some reason the BBC have Bobby on their picture spread under Transfer News but do not mention him. Surely, some mistake?

There's a rumour from a shit source that Juve are sniffing around him for £20m.
Oh, right. What a load of bollox.
Quote from: tubby on July 25, 2022, 12:08:20 pm
There's a rumour from a shit source that Juve are sniffing around him for £20m.

Clearly, that number is missing a 0 in the end. Love Bobby and hope he has more luck in the new season with injuries and fitness than he did last. It was great seeing him smile and having a good time on the pitch again in one of those friendlies...
I thought he was impressive in the minutes he was able to give us last season.

He's absolute class when on it and still a big asset to LFC.
Quote from: Raid on July 25, 2022, 04:20:21 pm
I thought he was impressive in the minutes he was able to give us last season.

He's absolute class when on it and still a big asset to LFC.

Bobby has looked very sharp in pre-season, I doubt there is any way Jurgen will let him go paricularly as Jota is nursing an injury. Really looking forward to seeing how the front 5 operate this season, should be something else particularly with Carvalho and Elliott around them. Having 5 subs will be just great for Jurgen.
Any sale now makes no sense for us and a huge risk this season to sell another key attacking option after we have sold Mane, MInamino and allowed Origi to move on.

Yes it would be nice to get Bobby an extension of sorts -  do we think he could extend for a shorter period?

 I hope he does not move at this stage.

I was hoping even to see him as AM role behind Nunez and see how that works as an option going forward.
whatever happens he is a legend, first class attitude matched with top class ability
Quote from: dutchkop on July 26, 2022, 10:42:50 am
Any sale now makes no sense for us and a huge risk this season to sell another key attacking option after we have sold Mane, MInamino and allowed Origi to move on.

Yes it would be nice to get Bobby an extension of sorts -  do we think he could extend for a shorter period?

 I hope he does not move at this stage.

I was hoping even to see him as AM role behind Nunez and see how that works as an option going forward.

Concern would be if he asks for a move to get a regular game to protect his World Cup place, as we wouldn't want let him go by choice.

Nunez will need bedding in though, Jota is injured and we have 5 subs and will play every midweek. Firmino will get his games.

It's not like he'll be left out altogether like Minamino after January. We need to keep him.
Italian media saying a £20million move is close.
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:11:29 am
Italian media saying a £20million move is close.

Got to be a wind up. Should be extending his contract, not letting him go!
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm
Concern would be if he asks for a move to get a regular game to protect his World Cup place, as we wouldn't want let him go by choice.


Even if Firmino played week in and week out the Brazil manager doesnt seem to rate him highly. He has his favourites and Firmino is not one

He hasnt been called up since July of 2021 which I am sure some of that is down to injuries I also think some if Tite has never been a fan, so I would say Firmino is 50/50 on whether he gets called up to the WC regardless of how much he is playing for us
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 06:55:03 am
Even if Firmino played week in and week out the Brazil manager doesnt seem to rate him highly. He has his favourites and Firmino is not one

He hasnt been called up since July of 2021 which I am sure some of that is down to injuries I also think some if Tite has never been a fan, so I would say Firmino is 50/50 on whether he gets called up to the WC regardless of how much he is playing for us

The clue is in the name..
It would be foolish to sell him considering the world cup. This is the most depth we have ever had in the forward line. Both Jota and Nunez will play significant minutes in the world cup.

The schedule would be hectic post WC and we would require the entire squad to be available to get through that phase. Bobby may not bang in the goals but he can definitely contribute big time. 
There isn't anyone who sees the game like he does, hope he stays to the end of his career and longer.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 08:23:13 am
It would be foolish to sell him considering the world cup. This is the most depth we have ever had in the forward line. Both Jota and Nunez will play significant minutes in the world cup.

The schedule would be hectic post WC and we would require the entire squad to be available to get through that phase. Bobby may not bang in the goals but he can definitely contribute big time.

If he was sold we would have to replace him. Thought it was odd we were being linked with forwards but would explain why.

Klopp should hopefully have him wanting to stay anyway. We aren't desperate for the money and got the fee for Mane and Salah sorted.
Not a chance in hell he goes, I suspect the links are coming from Juve to put a bit of fire under Chelsea to let them sign Werner on loan.
no way he goes, hes too good
His most important season coming up imo, he'll tear it up
I'd still expect Klopp to pick Bobby ahead of Darwin against the best opponents especially away from home. No way he's moving on without another false nine in the squad.
I can't see him going this summer but think it begs the question if there is a number we'd find too good to turn down given his age, only having a year left on his contract and not being anywhere near as influential the last couple of seasons. If there was genuine interest at 20 million I'd expect us to reject it but if someone was determined to bring him in it'd be interesting to see how much they could test us for. He'd probably take the piss for plenty of years playing for Juve in Serie A but I think it'd be ideal for us to extend his deal by at least another year, imagine Bobby would be looking for a longer term commitment, though.
I'd consider it if the offer was real but since when did Italians buy players without loaning them first. Feels like this is a game of chicken involving another team
Small print in his next contract:

You are not allowed to leave. Ever.   ;D

fc
If Bobby tells the club he wants to leave for a new challenge or more regular football then Klopp wont stand in his way, just as Sadio did. As long as the club gets a fair price then nobody can really argue he doesnt deserve a move if thats what he wants. He has been a true legend for us and revolutionised the number 9 role in this country. Think this will all be down to what Bobby wants, but I really hope he wants to stay with us.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:22:07 pm
If Bobby tells the club he wants to leave for a new challenge or more regular football then Klopp wont stand in his way, just as Sadio did. As long as the club gets a fair price then nobody can really argue he doesnt deserve a move if thats what he wants. He has been a true legend for us and revolutionised the number 9 role in this country. Think this will all be down to what Bobby wants, but I really hope he wants to stay with us.

I think thats right, but I dont think Jurgen would allow it a week before the season starts
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:38:11 am
I'd consider it if the offer was real but since when did Italians buy players without loaning them first. Feels like this is a game of chicken involving another team

Last year of his deal as well. Hard to see an Italian club spending big on someone they can sign for nothing in Jan on a pre-contract.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:26:30 pm
I think thats right, but I dont think Jurgen would allow it a week before the season starts

Thats a fair point, we dont want to be left scrambling around late on for a replacement, but you would hope we have planned for his exit at some point.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:33:05 pm
Thats a fair point, we dont want to be left scrambling around late on for a replacement, but you would hope we have planned for his exit at some point.

Carvalho will be part of that. We've gone into the season planning very much for Bobby to play a key role though with 3 forwards leaving (all of who played the 9 role at times last season). And Jota with an ongoing injury from last season. Nu nez and Carvalho in but both still to make their competitive debut.

Klopp will let him go if he wishes to though but would hope to talk him round.
