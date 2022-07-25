I can't see him going this summer but think it begs the question if there is a number we'd find too good to turn down given his age, only having a year left on his contract and not being anywhere near as influential the last couple of seasons. If there was genuine interest at 20 million I'd expect us to reject it but if someone was determined to bring him in it'd be interesting to see how much they could test us for. He'd probably take the piss for plenty of years playing for Juve in Serie A but I think it'd be ideal for us to extend his deal by at least another year, imagine Bobby would be looking for a longer term commitment, though.