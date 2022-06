He's always been a natural midfielder who got to play further forward as a result of there being no alternatives there at the time. Then with Salah and Mané from 2017 onwards playing in extremely free inside forward roles, he was basically #10 in those pre-Jota teams anyway. Due to the team's superiority in most games he didn't have to fall as deep as other tens would. It's not exactly a surprise if that's where his future career will be at.