Think hes going to come on at some point and mess with them completely.



In that case, he should start. He best suits Mane and Salah's game. Swap him for Jota on 60 min and one of Salah/Mane for Diaz if need be. But that scenario seems less potent than starting with Jota / Mane / Salah or Diaz / Mane / Salah, so I doubt that Bobby will start especially after a lengthy spell out.