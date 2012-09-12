We need Bobby to start the cup semi. First half yesterday our ball retention and pressing were quite poor, and there was a disconnect between our midfield and attack. Bobby knits it all together, slows it down when needed, brings runners from midfield into the game, and is still the best presser out of our front 3. We were outnumbered in the middle of the park and won approximately zero second balls there the whole game. That's where Bob's galaxy brain works for us. We got some joy down the right side of our attack yesterday, but the middle was a no go zone. I think if you asked Guardiola which Liverpool attacker he wouldn't want to see start at Wembley, he'd say Bobby.



I'd also start Naby ahead of Hendo, and bring Hendo on to close the game out, but I understand why he started Hendo yesterday.