Man City...if you listen to the pundits, they're not as good because they don't have a recognized striker.Played 25 -- scored 61 goals.Liverpool.. whigners constantly take Bobby out of the team, we should have a goal scorer as the #9, and post he's poor.Played 24 -- scored 61 goals.And let's give it to Chelsea with their recognized #9 in Lukaku leading their line and their abundance of riches in the attacking area. Played 24 -- scored 48.We're obviously worse off with Bobby in the team leading the line.It is like some sort of disconnect between some and what we are doing. It's like when Rafa was in charge and we had all that nonsense about Zonal Marking. All led by pundits on tv who droned on about Man v Man marking is how to go. Now it's pundits ( and a few ex-players who only remember their day) banging on about a true #9 in the middle. And we get the same in here. Bobby doesn't score enough goals, misplaces passes, is poor, and on and on. Yet, the team succeeds. 2 losses in our last 49. But never good enough for the pedant micro managers.Glad Jurgen is in charge and does things his way.