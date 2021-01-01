He did a no-look catching of Covid.
then karate-kicked it away.
We need a touch of that Bobby magic next couple of weeks. Would love to see him fit and get his mojo back. With Mo and Sadio away, hes our leader in the front line.
The No look finish is back
Really missed Bobby, time for him to come back and lift the gloom with a bunch of no-look goals and obscure celebratory posing...
His absence has probably people forget just how good of a season he was having before his injury. Hes got a major role to play for us this month.
Have you got next week's lottery numbers by any chance?
