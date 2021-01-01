« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1572618 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13920 on: Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm
He did a no-look catching of Covid. :)
then karate-kicked it away.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 874
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13921 on: Yesterday at 06:50:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
then karate-kicked it away.
We need a touch of that Bobby magic next couple of weeks. Would love to see him fit and get his mojo back. With Mo and Sadio away, hes our leader in the front line.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,723
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13922 on: Yesterday at 09:02:20 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:50:41 pm
We need a touch of that Bobby magic next couple of weeks. Would love to see him fit and get his mojo back. With Mo and Sadio away, hes our leader in the front line.

Really missed Bobby, time for him to come back and lift the gloom with a bunch of no-look goals and obscure celebratory posing...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm »
The No look finish is back
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:38:36 pm
The No look finish is back

Beat me to it!
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,996
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:02:20 pm
Really missed Bobby, time for him to come back and lift the gloom with a bunch of no-look goals and obscure celebratory posing...

Have you got next week's lottery numbers by any chance?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,282
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Love a bit of Bobby magic  ;D

Such a class act, a huge jump in confidence and level in the attack (no surprise!) when he came on.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13927 on: Today at 03:54:34 pm »
His absence has probably people forget just how good of a season he was having before his injury. Hes got a major role to play for us this month.
Logged

Online Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
He loves his heel and so do I.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
Brilliant backheel. We are blessed to have such Brazilian flair.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:54:34 pm
His absence has probably people forget just how good of a season he was having before his injury. Hes got a major role to play for us this month.

Our season hinges on him and Jota this point.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,803
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
The demise of Bobby Firmino is premature.

Bobby is Boss.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm »
Bobby, you mad bastard! A Bobby goal if I have ever seen one. ;D
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,723
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13933 on: Today at 04:04:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:41:08 pm
Have you got next week's lottery numbers by any chance?

Bobby does no-look lottery ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 