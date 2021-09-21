« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1526887 times)

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13640 on: September 21, 2021, 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 21, 2021, 10:46:56 pm
Bobby trained yesterday, so hopefully back soon  8)

Back for city I reckon  8)
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • Boom!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13641 on: September 22, 2021, 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 21, 2021, 10:46:56 pm
Bobby trained yesterday, so hopefully back soon  8)
Probably get some minutes against Brentford. Glad to have him back.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,524
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13642 on: September 25, 2021, 10:25:51 am »
He's put a Brentford video thing on his insta stories so hopefully that means he's back.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,535
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13643 on: September 25, 2021, 11:06:29 pm »
Looked sharp. Beware, City! (save him from Porto)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,237
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13644 on: September 28, 2021, 09:59:28 pm »
Love seeing Bobby just casually coming on as sub and slotting away two lovely finishes  ;D

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13645 on: September 28, 2021, 10:00:56 pm »
Gotta love Bobby. Even without the goals this was a wonderful cameo started with a little scooped backheel as soon as he came on
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13646 on: September 28, 2021, 10:00:59 pm »
He's looked sharp every time we've seen him this season.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13647 on: September 28, 2021, 10:01:17 pm »
Need a gif of his first touch after coming on :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13648 on: September 28, 2021, 10:01:19 pm »
Took both goals well, but looks a little off the pace.  Think he'll be on the bench this weekend.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
  • JFT96.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13649 on: September 28, 2021, 10:02:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September 28, 2021, 10:01:19 pm
Took both goals well, but looks a little off the pace.  Think he'll be on the bench this weekend.

I always think it is fair to give Bobby 3 or 4 games to get back up to speed after an injury. He just takes a bit of time.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13650 on: September 28, 2021, 10:12:38 pm »
The long-roll in! Longest ever?  ;D

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13651 on: September 28, 2021, 10:13:43 pm »
Quote from: kavah on September 28, 2021, 10:12:38 pm
The long-roll in! Longest ever?  ;D

 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Nah, John Barnes still holds that title, from the half way line at The Dell.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13652 on: September 28, 2021, 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on September 28, 2021, 10:02:27 pm
I always think it is fair to give Bobby 3 or 4 games to get back up to speed after an injury. He just takes a bit of time.

He loves playing City though... decisions.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13653 on: September 28, 2021, 10:19:59 pm »
He comes in at the weekend. Hes looked in good nick when on the pitch this season, and Jota is so good off the bench
Logged

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13654 on: September 28, 2021, 10:22:51 pm »
Great to see him back and amongst the goals, would still have him off the bench for City but it's great to have a hard choice to make!
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13655 on: September 28, 2021, 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Raid on September 28, 2021, 10:19:59 pm
He comes in at the weekend. Hes looked in good nick when on the pitch this season, and Jota is so good off the bench
With Jota the last of the front 3 to come off today, it will not be a surprise if Bobby starts against City. Looking sharp, lean and mean
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,368
  • YNWA
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13656 on: September 28, 2021, 10:57:51 pm »
Bobby is back..
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13657 on: September 28, 2021, 11:14:17 pm »
that first touch haha ridiculous. I think Jota being around has really helped him get the rest he's needed to get back to his best plus Brazil not flogging him into the ground.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13658 on: September 29, 2021, 01:13:03 am »
Would love our Bobby to get 10 more goals this season to mark 100 goals for the Club.

Si Senor.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13659 on: September 29, 2021, 01:14:16 pm »
Couple of well taken goals, hopefully he keeps that going on the weekend. Been a bit stop-start for him this season but hes class, hell score double digits easily.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13660 on: September 30, 2021, 12:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on September 29, 2021, 01:14:16 pm
Couple of well taken goals, hopefully he keeps that going on the weekend. Been a bit stop-start for him this season but hes class, hell score double digits easily.
City's defence won't give up that many to him .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13661 on: September 30, 2021, 03:54:22 pm »
Think he could come in for the City game. The positions he occupies, with and without the ball, could cause Citys CBs and Rodri some issues. Off the ball I think he could be really important in stopping progression of the ball from Citys centre backs and DM into their front 5.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13662 on: Yesterday at 08:55:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on September 30, 2021, 03:54:22 pm
Think he could come in for the City game. The positions he occupies, with and without the ball, could cause Citys CBs and Rodri some issues. Off the ball I think he could be really important in stopping progression of the ball from Citys centre backs and DM into their front 5.

I agree. Pep can't plan for him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,510
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13663 on: Yesterday at 06:50:27 pm »
Jota looked a bit off as well in Portugal --- several opportunities he usually buries with aplomb
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,434
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13664 on: Yesterday at 07:05:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:55:25 am
I agree. Pep can't plan for him.
Were the leading goal scorers and leading xG in the league with Mane, Jota and Salah. Were scoring for fun with those three playing together.

It would be mad to make unnecessary changes for one of our most important matches of the season.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13665 on: Yesterday at 07:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:05:29 pm
Were the leading goal scorers and leading xG in the league with Mane, Jota and Salah. Were scoring for fun with those three playing together.

It would be mad to make unnecessary changes for one of our most important matches of the season.

Bobby is better on the press/defensive side of things.

Might be the reason if Jurgen makes a change...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,434
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13666 on: Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:24:24 pm
Bobby is better on the press/defensive side of things.

Might be the reason if Jurgen makes a change...
Last season Firmino averaged 24.2 pressures per game and 9.94 in the attacking third, Jota is 23.9 per game and 10.6 in the attacking third this season.

I personally think its an unnecessary risk.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,237
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13667 on: Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:05:29 pm
Were the leading goal scorers and leading xG in the league with Mane, Jota and Salah. Were scoring for fun with those three playing together.

It would be mad to make unnecessary changes for one of our most important matches of the season.

Mad?

Firmino starting would hardly be mad.  Theres been a fair bit of rotation done already this season, with Bobby having missed a few games, and now had 2 sub apperances, Im pretty much expecting him to now start this one.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13668 on: Yesterday at 08:09:10 pm »
Didn't jota and bobby start against City last season in the 1-1 draw at the Etihad?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,535
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13669 on: Today at 06:41:06 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm
Mad?

Firmino starting would hardly be mad.  Theres been a fair bit of rotation done already this season, with Bobby having missed a few games, and now had 2 sub apperances, Im pretty much expecting him to now start this one.
Firmino starts, no worries. Jota may start too, we'll see, but Bobby is critical to how we play against this shower.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13670 on: Today at 12:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm
Last season Firmino averaged 24.2 pressures per game and 9.94 in the attacking third, Jota is 23.9 per game and 10.6 in the attacking third this season.

I personally think its an unnecessary risk.



Wasn't picking at your opinion, Funky; you've defended it reasonably.

So far as the pressures stat goes, a major issue I have with that stat in particular is that it only measures a defender closing an attacker down, not where the defender channeled the play by so doing.

When we press, we channel play to very specific areas to create opportunities to win back the ball. If an attacker "successfully pressures," he may well have channeled play to a different area than intended. It's too vague and general, in my opinion.

Still believe that Bobby is the best lynchpin and fulcrum for our gegenpressing and for pressing in other situations. Very tactically aware at how Jurgen wants us to attack when defending...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13671 on: Today at 12:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm
Last season Firmino averaged 24.2 pressures per game and 9.94 in the attacking third, Jota is 23.9 per game and 10.6 in the attacking third this season.

I personally think its an unnecessary risk.



Are they fair sample sizes to compare? And isn't context massively important in these stats?

I'm not saying either player specifically should be starting but a season and a handful or so of games seems hugely disproportionate (sp?)
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,434
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13672 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:41:17 pm
Are they fair sample sizes to compare? And isn't context massively important in these stats?

I'm not saying either player specifically should be starting but a season and a handful or so of games seems hugely disproportionate (sp?)
Heres how they compare over the last 365 days.



Firmino will have a big part to play this season but I think considering how well the current three are doing we shouldnt be making an unnecessary change.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:42 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,434
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13673 on: Today at 12:55:52 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:15:39 pm
Wasn't picking at your opinion, Funky; you've defended it reasonably.

So far as the pressures stat goes, a major issue I have with that stat in particular is that it only measures a defender closing an attacker down, not where the defender channeled the play by so doing.

When we press, we channel play to very specific areas to create opportunities to win back the ball. If an attacker "successfully pressures," he may well have channeled play to a different area than intended. It's too vague and general, in my opinion.

Still believe that Bobby is the best lynchpin and fulcrum for our gegenpressing and for pressing in other situations. Very tactically aware at how Jurgen wants us to attack when defending...
No worries mate, I wasnt trying to be defensive or anything.

I think on the whole weve look very well balanced so far, scoring lots of goals and looking solid at the back. This game will have a big time nfluence on the season so we should stick to what has worked well so far.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,129
  • Seis Veces
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13674 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm »
Many happy returns, he's 30 today. We signed him when he was only 23, crazy to me how fast that time has gone.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 