« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1504713 times)

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13560 on: August 15, 2021, 02:33:59 am »
Gonna have to work hard for the contract extension!   LOL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13561 on: August 15, 2021, 02:44:34 am »
It was funny near the end of the game where he was trying various flicks and tricks confident in the knowledge that if they didnt come off, he would just harry the tired Norwich defense and just win the ball back anyway. There was a sequence where he did that twice in quick succession - fantastic to see.

Bobby + fans in the stadium is a different proposition altogether.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13562 on: August 15, 2021, 02:54:01 am »
the difference he makes is unreal, winning the ball back, his runs, his passing, must be a nightmare trying to mark him. when he's in form he's irreplaceable
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13563 on: August 15, 2021, 03:34:56 pm »
One if my favourite players ever.

He embodies what a Liverpool player should be - talented, committed, flamboyant and genuinely seems to enjoy playing in front of our fans.

His song is boss as well.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,833
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13564 on: August 15, 2021, 04:05:11 pm »
He looked sharp when he came on. One of our best players and when hes on form hes a joy to watch. His finishing can be astounding as he makes it look so easy. I think well see the best of him this season.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,097
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13565 on: August 15, 2021, 04:21:00 pm »
Bobby is Boss.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13566 on: August 15, 2021, 04:53:33 pm »
Jota looks more of a goal threat but when Bobby came on the front 3 link up play went up a level.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,964
  • The first five yards........
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13567 on: August 15, 2021, 08:46:51 pm »
That was some performance. A genius.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13568 on: August 15, 2021, 08:50:24 pm »
Joy to watch.

I wish we had a highlight vid since he joined us - it would be 1 hour long with all the tricks, flicks, assists, goals, AND pressing to win the ball.

I would watch it.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,274
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13569 on: August 16, 2021, 03:25:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2021, 08:46:51 pm
That was some performance. A genius.

Yes!  Yes he is!


Thanks for the tete-a-tete Yorky!  Quality
« Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 03:28:24 am by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13570 on: August 16, 2021, 11:11:10 am »
Bloody hell, you can see why the rest of the team let Hendo celebrate his goals alone initially. No one wants a bloody nose.

Bobby has been great in preseason so far and in the first game. Maybe he just needed the pressure off or some competition. Or both. If he can keep this up we will win lots and lots of games.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13571 on: August 16, 2021, 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 14, 2021, 07:29:33 pm
It's not at all a slight on Jota to note that Bobby coming on started opening up all kinds of new spaces and passing angles. Tidy finish, too, which led to a glorious brief hug among the Indomitable Troika.

Bobby Ballgame...

Was my thoughts exactly.  He transformed the play when he came on.  Jota with some lovely stuff (especially that run from the left) but Bobby is just so elusive for the opposition and is constantly contributing.  Hoping for another no-look finish at some point to know his confidence is through the roof.

Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,885
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13572 on: August 16, 2021, 04:41:01 pm »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,097
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13573 on: August 16, 2021, 08:43:38 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13574 on: August 16, 2021, 08:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on August 16, 2021, 03:25:48 am
Yes!  Yes he is!


Thanks for the tete-a-tete Yorky!  Quality

My son tried thst and broke his arm 😂
Logged
Yum.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13575 on: August 16, 2021, 08:58:24 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13576 on: August 16, 2021, 09:43:09 pm »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,804
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13577 on: August 16, 2021, 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on August 16, 2021, 03:25:48 am





The sheer, giggly joy between Oh captain, My captain and Bobby Dazzler... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,879
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13578 on: August 16, 2021, 10:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Raid on August 16, 2021, 09:43:09 pm
Got to be the best song in football at the moment

I remember how loud that was during the match. It may as well have been a home game at that point. I cant wait to hear Anfield for the first time in over 500 days.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,274
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13579 on: Today at 06:09:18 am »
Si Senor!!!!

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 