Not disagreeing Bobby shouldn't just be judged as a goalscorer - he does way more for us than that and always has. My problem is that I don't think he's doing the other things with the ball anywhere near his usual levels lately.



And I disagree he had a "pretty good performance" yesterday. I thought he was OK but sluggish in the first half, and infuriatingly poor in the second half.



I can sympathise with you being sick of posters who just come on and say things like 'he needs to go' - it's incredibly disrespectful and everything this season needs to be taken with a ton of salt. I just think that concerns over Firmino's performances for a long time are legitimate, as long as they're expressed the right way.



As for posters expressing love for the player he's been, before criticising how he's playing now - I don't think it's always disingenuous. Speaking personally I can say that he's genuinely been my favourite player through the great years under Klopp and I merely mention that as a way of saying that if I criticise him now, it's because I really believe his performances warrant it. Of course if others use it just as an excuse to slaughter him unfairly, then that's different, but I mostly don't think that's the case.



More fair-minded than most here mate.Two things to consider1. Watch the game again and tell me Bobby didn't pull Newcastle all over the pitch, find space and spring Jota, Mane, Mo for goal scoring opportunities. When HarleyDanger say shredding the magpies, this is what he means (2 of them occurred right before halftime). He was playing well, but we couldn't finish. We dominated the game with 70% possession and they were playing a mild form of 5-4-1 --- and as said, we struggled with our midfield containment, allowing way too many counters --- even picked up a few yellows because our midfield depth was off. Every time Bobby turns the ball over (Real Madrid ball to Trent which got intercepted or the number of blocks or intercepted passes against Leeds or Newcastle), the collective supporter sphincter pulsates with rage like an inflamed hemorrhoid waiting to burst. But if you ask Jurgen, he does not mind this as his role is to create -- mistakes are part of that.*** This is a fundamental misread of the number of games supporters say he did not play well ----> a few poor entry passes or forcing into unproductive areas happens. Games where Bobby deserves actual criticism are games where he disappears and allows others to dictate the game (like Hendo or Thiago), but if you look at yesterday specifically ---- EVERYONE played through him. Thiago, Fab, Robbo, Jota, Mane --- and looked to combine. He was helping almost everyone play --- this brings defenders and different patterns of play in the attacking third. He has a few misplayed balls going out of bounds, and made an error trapping a ball that eventually went out for a throw --- but these are minor, singular plays in a game that needed to be bust open with another goal ----->>>>>> He brought that. Our attackers did not finish. That's the story.2. For me, there is a difference between criticism, which is healthy and needs to be accurate (not just emotional venting to create 1 player scapegoat in a team game) and those who are advocating openly to get rid of him or to bench him because he is not scoring goals --- this individualized kind of critique diminishes the fact that no one on Liverpool FC this year has been outstanding. There are reasons. And for these reasons, I am delaying my own personal frustrations with all of our players - because this has been a shit year.I am not forgetting what I saw and whitewashing the topic to say everything is okay or everything is great ---- but I am trying to show these players, coaches and fellow supporters the respect these lads deserve as so many have decided age 29 or 30 to be the cliff where footballers fall off and are thrown on the trash heap. Now, if Jurgen comes out and says Bobby's role is going to change drastically and he going to take a utility role for the offense like Milner has done for the team --- then I will say it time too. But until then, I am going to look at Bobby in each game closely and tell everyone what I think.I am not alone when I say, I do not think he's done. I think he is a mirror of what happened to this team this year (too many games, injuries, referees/VAR, and LFC are one of the most heavily scouted teams in the world - and they had little Plan B this year). No one lit it up, and Bobby still had some special moments - he is the personification of LFC this year (up and down, but still fighting).