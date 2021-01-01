« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13400 on: Yesterday at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13401 on: Yesterday at 12:21:21 am
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.

You are a bit odd with your obsession support the team not your favourite player you are too old surely.
67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13402 on: Yesterday at 12:30:07 am
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.

This isn't mean to be a 'monument' you absolute danger.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,182
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13403 on: Yesterday at 01:58:01 am
Trend..no worries. The one man who's opinion counts still know what Bobby offers. He's the only one who's opinion counts.

Bobby is a complete footballer, the manager said. A football team is like an orchestra, you have different people for different instruments. Some of them are louder than others but they are all important for the rhythm. Bobby plays something like 12 instruments in our orchestra. Hes very important. We can play well without him as well but I certainly want him on the pitch and if you look at the numbers, I like having him on the pitch a lot.

There's a mantra towards Bobby by some. You won't change their minds.

All one can do is remind others, before they turn to the dark side, what Bobby really offers and why Jurgen picks him. For those who think Jurgen picks on sentiment , they do Jurgen a disfavor.

And fwiw, Bobby is still Boss and very integral to the team.


Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13404 on: Yesterday at 02:46:31 am
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 12:21:21 am
You are a bit odd with your obsession support the team not your favourite player you are too old surely.
Don't think it's weird supporting a player who has given us so many great moments.
hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,754
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13405 on: Yesterday at 05:48:26 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 02:46:31 am
Don't think it's weird supporting a player who has given us so many great moments.
Abslutely fine with supporting a player but there's also a time when it's time to say goodbye. Shankly and Paisley knew this, let's hope Klopp does.
Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13406 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 am
If Salah took that chance we likely win and would be praising Firmino's vision/creativity.

I'm on the side of thinking he needs to be replaced but we cant bump thread after every negative result and wail into him just because he hasn't scored.

aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13407 on: Yesterday at 05:57:40 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:48:26 am
Abslutely fine with supporting a player but there's also a time when it's time to say goodbye. Shankly and Paisley knew this, let's hope Klopp does.
I don't get it. When it looked like we weren't going to sign a defender in January, people were upset that FSG are not trusting Klopp, but we are unwilling to put trust in him?

Either way, right now Firmino is a Liverpool player. All we can do is support the boys.
harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13408 on: Yesterday at 06:05:01 am
Bobby literally ripped them apart with passing on about 4 occasions. Absolutely cut them open.

If anyone in the team could finish he'd have 4-5 assists.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13409 on: Yesterday at 06:37:54 am
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.

Never understood this line of thinking. It's a discussion forum. The player's form and future are being discussed quite honestly as far as I can see, and without personal abuse towards the player. 99.9% of our fanbase hugely admire Firmino and know he's been a massive part of some great years. I can say genuinely, he's been a personal favourite of mine and I would love nothing more than for him to be playing at his best.

From 2016-2019 Firmino was a brilliant player for us. Even last season, with his numbers declining, he was a good player for us and still played a big role in us winning the league.

Now, not only have his numbers fallen even further, but his performances have slipped alarmingly too. I personally don't think it's as terminal as some are making out and I think both he and Mane simply look totally drained and jaded by accumulated fatigue and the current circumstances. But I don't, and never will, understand posters getting upset at a player's form and future effectiveness being questioned by other posters when there's more than enough evidence to suggest they have legitimate concerns.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13410 on: Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:05:01 am
Bobby literally ripped them apart with passing on about 4 occasions. Absolutely cut them open.

If anyone in the team could finish he'd have 4-5 assists.

This is what I saw as well - I am not sure how anyone can look at that game and say Bobby needs to be replaced. 

If they want to make that point, then find games where he disappears or causes a turnover for a score --- but not in a game where he was dropping dimes into Sadio/Mo/Jota and turning Shelvey through the spinning door at Harrods 10 times yesterday.    Yes, he had some turnover and incomplete passes, but that is to be expected in the creation process - even desired as Liverpool swarm to win the ball back in advantageous places.

This RAWK specific response to come into his thread and moan - without knowing what he brought to the game is the height of either (indifference/solidified opinion or ignorance).
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,878
  • JFT 96
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13411 on: Yesterday at 02:02:56 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
This is what I saw as well - I am not sure how anyone can look at that game and say Bobby needs to be replaced. 

If they want to make the point, then find games where he disappears or causes a turnover for a score --- but not dropping dimes into Sadio/Mo and turning Shelvey through the spinning door at Harrods 10 times yesterday.    Yes, he had some turnover and incomplete passes, but that is to be expected in the creation process - even desired as Liverpool swarm to win the ball back in advantageous places.

This RAWK specific response to come into his thread and moan - without knowing what he brought to the game is the height of either (indifference/solidified opinion or ignorance).


I thought Bobby had a good game going forward but the midfield were overrun on the counter.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13412 on: Yesterday at 02:04:26 pm
At the very least he needs some competition in that central attacking position, whether its an out-and-out number nine or another player who can play across the front three like Jota.

If Shaqiri and Origi go and we manage to bring another quality option in, and Id like to see Elliott back involved next season, we shouldnt be short of competition in the front three.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13413 on: Yesterday at 02:12:42 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:37:54 am
Never understood this line of thinking. It's a discussion forum. The player's form and future are being discussed quite honestly as far as I can see, and without personal abuse towards the player. 99.9% of our fanbase hugely admire Firmino and know he's been a massive part of some great years. I can say genuinely, he's been a personal favourite of mine and I would love nothing more than for him to be playing at his best.

From 2016-2019 Firmino was a brilliant player for us. Even last season, with his numbers declining, he was a good player for us and still played a big role in us winning the league.

Now, not only have his numbers fallen even further, but his performances have slipped alarmingly too. I personally don't think it's as terminal as some are making out and I think both he and Mane simply look totally drained and jaded by accumulated fatigue and the current circumstances. But I don't, and never will, understand posters getting upset at a player's form and future effectiveness being questioned by other posters when there's more than enough evidence to suggest they have legitimate concerns.

Bobby is a bit different because he takes on so many things for us --- he was a defender in his youth, who evolved into an attack midfielder in Germany, who was brought here to disguise his attack middie role and lead the line for us.  We still have people talking about his goal scoring (en masse) as his central function but Klopp has discussed this ad nauseum for anyone who cares to click a search engine query. 

His VO2Max has been off the charts for us - and what he gives the team in terms of working into forward spaces, and working backward to get the ball or destroy from behind are very good.  His ability to turn on a dime with technical speed is among the very best in the EPL - change of direction, cleverness.  I am sure Jurgen could explain why this year was difficult for Bobby, but that is not the kind of manager he is --- he is not going to engage the masses that still need to be sold Firmino week after week, after all he has brought us.

And as far as you not understanding this line of thinking --- we have 100 pages of back and forth (read the entire) and thoughts will become much clearer.

What happened yesterday is that the usual idiots came in to thread to bash Bobby, "he's got to go" type shit --- when Bobby had a pretty good game (he made a few mistakes true, but again Jurgen is not as concerned about trying an idea in the final third and losing the ball. Instead it offers a new opportunity to find a way of getting back the ball.  I would never create a line of thinking that punishes one of our forwards at the expense of another.  I love them all.  I do not want to sell them.   

But Harley is right (and is often right), if even one of our players yesterday finished off the opportunities Bobby initiated - this discussion board would have been --- "Bobby's back" - which is insulting as well but for different reasons.   

And using the past love of Bobby as a minimizing comment, that then allows the poster to unload is disingenuous. 

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13414 on: Yesterday at 02:13:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:02:56 pm
I thought Bobby had a good game going forward but the midfield were overrun on the counter.

Spot on mate.  I am going to give it a rest now - I have completely vented my spleen :)
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,878
  • JFT 96
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13415 on: Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 02:13:15 pm
Spot on mate.

The problem is how you shoehorn Bobby in but keep midfield solidity.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13416 on: Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:02:56 pm
I thought Bobby had a good game going forward but the midfield were overrun on the counter.
It was an odd game from which to single out Firmino for criticism, certainly - and some criticism of any player will always miss the point, ignore context or misunderstand the dynamics.

I do think there's a conversation to be had about Firmino's role; to go back to Klopp's quote that 4Pool posted - he may be a virtuoso playing multiple instruments, but we're trying to play a rather different tune most of the time now compared to times when he was clearly at his best. But this doesn't feel like a time for cool discussion.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13417 on: Yesterday at 02:25:12 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm
The problem is how you shoehorn Bobby in but keep midfield solidity.


Having Fabinho in there would go a long way to achieving that, in my opinion.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13418 on: Yesterday at 02:26:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm
The problem is how you shoehorn Bobby in but keep midfield solidity.

Agreed.   It will be interesting to see how they evolve.  The numbers of games our front three have played and will continue to play (Jurgen talking about it this week with UEFA's proposal), one wonders if he would be underneath person in a 4-2-3-1, but I am not sure how Klopp feels about Fabinho/Thiago and the space in front them, behind Bobby.

As many have said, Jurgen will have to see where Bobby is at in pre-season with his pace and conditioning for that role.   As a secondary role, Firmino could conceivably be used as a backup for one of the wingers (where LFC target a slower marking back) - and Firmino takes on the same role as he always has in play making, but from a wide position.  But I would not expect that to be something frequent.   He can play in any of the top 4 positions technically, tactically - but it depends where the space is....

Great comment Redmark.


Cheers Al...
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13419 on: Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 02:12:42 pm
Bobby is a bit different because he takes on so many things for us --- he was a defender in his youth, who evolved into an attack midfielder in Germany, who was brought here to disguise his attack middie role and lead the line for us.  We still have people talking about his goal scoring (en masse) as his central function but Klopp has discussed this ad nauseum for anyone who cares to click a search engine query. 

His VO2Max has been off the charts for us - and what he gives the team in terms of working into forward spaces, and working backward to get the ball or destroy from behind are very good.  His ability to turn on a dime with technical speed is among the very best in the EPL - change of direction, cleverness.  I am sure Jurgen could explain why this year was difficult for Bobby, but that is not the kind of manager he is --- he is not going to engage the masses that still need to be sold Firmino week after week, after all he has brought us.

And as far as you not understanding this line of thinking --- we have 100 pages of back and forth (read the entire) and thoughts will become much clearer.

What happened yesterday is that the usual idiots came in to thread to bash Bobby, "he's got to go" type shit --- when Bobby had a pretty good game (he made a few mistakes true, but again Jurgen is not as concerned about trying an idea in the final third and losing the ball. Instead it offers a new opportunity to find a way of getting back the ball.  I would never create a line of thinking that punishes one of our forwards at the expense of another.  I love them all.  I do not want to sell them.   

But Harley is right (and is often right), if even one of our players yesterday finished off the opportunities Bobby initiated - this discussion board would have been --- "Bobby's back" - which is insulting as well but for different reasons.   

And using the past love of Bobby as a minimizing comment, that then allows the poster to unload is disingenuous.

Not disagreeing Bobby shouldn't just be judged as a goalscorer - he does way more for us than that and always has. My problem is that I don't think he's doing the other things with the ball anywhere near his usual levels lately.

And I disagree he had a "pretty good performance" yesterday. I thought he was OK but sluggish in the first half, and infuriatingly poor in the second half.

I can sympathise with you being sick of posters who just come on and say things like 'he needs to go' - it's incredibly disrespectful and everything this season needs to be taken with a ton of salt. I just think that concerns over Firmino's performances for a long time are legitimate, as long as they're expressed the right way.

As for posters expressing love for the player he's been, before criticising how he's playing now - I don't think it's always disingenuous. Speaking personally I can say that he's genuinely been my favourite player through the great years under Klopp and I merely mention that as a way of saying that if I criticise him now, it's because I really believe his performances warrant it. Of course if others use it just as an excuse to slaughter him unfairly, then that's different, but I mostly don't think that's the case.
JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13420 on: Yesterday at 03:34:51 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.
Yes , lets keep all the players until the ends of their careers, as thats clearly more important than having a competitive team.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13421 on: Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm
Not disagreeing Bobby shouldn't just be judged as a goalscorer - he does way more for us than that and always has. My problem is that I don't think he's doing the other things with the ball anywhere near his usual levels lately.

And I disagree he had a "pretty good performance" yesterday. I thought he was OK but sluggish in the first half, and infuriatingly poor in the second half.

I can sympathise with you being sick of posters who just come on and say things like 'he needs to go' - it's incredibly disrespectful and everything this season needs to be taken with a ton of salt. I just think that concerns over Firmino's performances for a long time are legitimate, as long as they're expressed the right way.

As for posters expressing love for the player he's been, before criticising how he's playing now - I don't think it's always disingenuous. Speaking personally I can say that he's genuinely been my favourite player through the great years under Klopp and I merely mention that as a way of saying that if I criticise him now, it's because I really believe his performances warrant it. Of course if others use it just as an excuse to slaughter him unfairly, then that's different, but I mostly don't think that's the case.

More fair-minded than most here mate.

Two things to consider

1. Watch the game again and tell me Bobby didn't pull Newcastle all over the pitch, find space and spring Jota, Mane, Mo for goal scoring opportunities.  When HarleyDanger say shredding the magpies, this is what he means (2 of them occurred right before halftime).    He was playing well, but we couldn't finish.  We dominated the game with 70% possession and they were playing a mild form of 5-4-1 ---  and as said, we struggled with our midfield containment, allowing way too many counters ---  even picked up a few yellows because our midfield depth was off.   Every time Bobby turns the ball over (Real Madrid ball to Trent which got intercepted or the number of blocks or intercepted passes against Leeds or Newcastle), the collective supporter sphincter pulsates with rage like an inflamed hemorrhoid waiting to burst.  But if you ask Jurgen, he does not mind this as his role is to create -- mistakes are part of that.   

*** This is a fundamental misread of the number of games supporters say he did not play well ----> a few poor entry passes or forcing into unproductive areas happens.   Games where Bobby deserves actual criticism are games where he disappears and allows others to dictate the game (like Hendo or Thiago), but if you look at yesterday specifically ---- EVERYONE played through him.   Thiago, Fab, Robbo, Jota, Mane --- and looked to combine.   He was helping almost everyone play --- this brings defenders and different patterns of play in the attacking third.  He has a few misplayed balls going out of bounds, and made an error trapping a ball that eventually went out for a throw --- but these are minor, singular plays in a game that needed to be bust open with another goal ----->>>>>>  He brought that.  Our attackers did not finish.  That's the story.

2. For me, there is a difference between criticism, which is healthy and needs to be accurate (not just emotional venting to create 1 player scapegoat in a team game) and those who are advocating openly to get rid of him or to bench him because he is not scoring goals --- this individualized kind of critique diminishes the fact that no one on Liverpool FC this year has been outstanding.  There are reasons.  And for these reasons, I am delaying my own personal frustrations with all of our players - because this has been a shit year.   

I am not forgetting what I saw and whitewashing the topic to say everything is okay or everything is great ---- but I am trying to show these players, coaches and fellow supporters the respect these lads deserve as so many have decided age 29 or 30 to be the cliff where footballers fall off and are thrown on the trash heap.  Now, if Jurgen comes out and says Bobby's role is going to change drastically and he going to take a utility role for the offense like Milner has done for the team --- then I will say it time too.  But until then, I am going to look at Bobby in each game closely and tell everyone what I think.   

I am not alone when I say, I do not think he's done.  I think he is a mirror of what happened to this team this year (too many games, injuries, referees/VAR, and LFC are one of the most heavily scouted teams in the world - and they had little Plan B this year).   No one lit it up, and Bobby still had some special moments - he is the personification of LFC this year (up and down, but still fighting).
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13422 on: Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on April 24, 2021, 09:47:16 pm
Like Alexis Sanchez when he reached 29 he was done as a top player at the peak - it was all down hill.

Firmino over the past few years has worked incredibly hard for the team, looks like it's took his toll on him. Arsene Wenger once said all players have a set milage in them, and if they start young they usually are finished younger too. He's barely been injured, played nearly every game, and the miles on the clock massive.

It seems to be a real feature with South American forwards.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13423 on: Today at 04:27:30 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 02:12:42 pm


And using the past love of Bobby as a minimizing comment, that then allows the poster to unload is disingenuous. 


Rubbish.  You can be fully aware of what Firminho has given to us as a team in the past and equally be of the view that he's not playing well currently and hasn't for most of this season and last season.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.
