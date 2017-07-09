« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1456691 times)

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm »
My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score.  So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
He's not been great for quite a while now but people coming on calling this fella shite and embarrassing is fucking scandalous.

Short memories, considering what he and this team have achieved over the past years.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,959
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 03:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:53:17 pm
My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salah’s impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he can’t hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score.  So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, I’d sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salah’s goals in that game were not essential but Bobby’s and Minamino’s certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forward’s golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.

Are you for real?

Do you want a forward line that scores close to none? Because if we sold Salah and kept Firmino then that's exactly what it would be.

The guy has been in decline for years. He provides nothing to the side anymore.
Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 03:59:04 pm »
Jesus  Salah is one of the last players I would be looking to sell.
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 04:03:53 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 03:59:04 pm
Jesus  Salah is one of the last players I would be looking to sell.

Him, Fab, vvd,Allison and both fullbacks are the untouchables. Hendo too obviously.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,726
  • SPQR
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:53:17 pm
My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score.  So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.

I'll have some of what you're having
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:41:26 pm
Yeah how dare anyone point fingers at our #9 who has 15 goals in his last 68 PL games and has contributed to our awful form over the last 15 games or so.

This is the problem with individual analysis - it is the disease that says:  "if only we replace this one baddie over here, everything will be alright".  This is not the case.

Bobby creates 4 clear cut scoring chances today and gets shit on  -- next time you spew your stats how about putting into a team context -- as Jurgen has already said that his responsibilities far exceed just goal scoring.   

While you are at it --- why not look at Sadio and Mo's  shots on goal per goal --- and see if they have had some decline too?   Maybe post this in the main thread so no LFC player has to carry the burden of everyone's disappointment.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:23 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,023
  • Truthiness
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13367 on: Today at 04:05:04 pm »
@DanKennett
Firmino & Mane are a combined 14 goals from 157 shots in the EPL this season.
27 big chances missed.
Combined XG of 24 for their shots so they are TEN goals under.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13368 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:03:53 pm
Him, Fab, vvd,Allison and both fullbacks are the untouchables. Hendo too obviously.

Completely agree.
Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13369 on: Today at 04:16:41 pm »
He isn't shite.  No way.

But he most certainly played shite today.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 04:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:53:17 pm
My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score.  So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.

Seriously, WTF are you on?
Offline smig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:53:17 pm
My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score.  So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.
Sorry mate, you're talking through your arse. Nobody questions what he's done in the past for us, but he's been consistently poor for at least a year. Harmonious effect on the team when he's misplacing five yards passes routinely. I'm all for loyalty but he's been dire for ages
"Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt."

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 04:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:05:04 pm
@DanKennett
Firmino & Mane are a combined 14 goals from 157 shots in the EPL this season.
27 big chances missed.
Combined XG of 24 for their shots so they are TEN goals under.

And likely missing out on the Champions League as a result. Firmino is done at this level. He has been a terrific player for us, but its over.
Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 04:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:53:17 pm
My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score.  So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.

What's wrong with people suggesting to sell by far our best player (along with VVD)? Staggering going such lengths to defend a player.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:08:21 pm by CalgarianRed »
True North Strong

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 04:42:09 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:16:41 pm
He isn't shite.  No way.

But he most certainly played shite today.

No he did not -- he was a mixed bag;  he had some glorious feeds into Jota, Mane and Salah for real goal opportunities.

His shooting, and a few decisions in possession struggled, but he was in position for the first 70 minutes (and then played up top) and was a factor in us winning the ball back 3-5 times during his stint at attack mid.   

Anyone else on the team create 4 clear cut chances to score and should have been buried?   He was better than Jota or Mane -- but you all need a fucking scapegoat.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:05:04 pm
@DanKennett
Firmino & Mane are a combined 14 goals from 157 shots in the EPL this season.
27 big chances missed.
Combined XG of 24 for their shots so they are TEN goals under.
This is the first bad patch Mane has had since hes been here and he usually outperforms his xG so he still has credit in the bank. Firmino has consistently underperformed his xG and its getting worse.

We need to have two of our front three scoring regularly, Mane deserves more time.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:53:17 pm
In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby.

Won't be many posts that can beat this one today!
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
