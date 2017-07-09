My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score. So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.