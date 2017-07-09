My mind has changed on a lot of issues this season, and I now appreciate Firmino more than ever before, despite his struggles. None of our forwards are on top of their game right now. Salahs impressive record and potential golden boot this season disguise the fact that he misses 9 clearcut chances out of 10, and he cant hit a barnyard door with a barge pole in a knock out game when we really need him to score. So maybe some rest and a stint in the Europa League will do them all some good, Bobby included. In fact, Id sooner sell Salah than Bobby. Bearing the Crystal Palace performance in mind, Salahs goals in that game were not essential but Bobbys and Minaminos certainly were. Bobby is the player with the most harmonious effect on the team, and that to me is worth more than a forwards golden boot in a season where the team wins nothing and fails to finish in the top 4.