You would expect your best centreback to be chipping in with 4, 5, 6 goals as Virgil did in the 2 seasons before this one.



For Liverpool's first choice centreforward to have 6 goals so far this season and a slim to moderate chance of getting 1 or 2 more before the seasons' end.. well that clearly isn't good enough.



The team needs a killer in the box and Firmino isn't that. I hope and expect a change for next season.



Firmino is not really a centre forward for us, in the way say Benzema is for Real. He's more of an attacking midfielder, like Gerrard behind Torres or so. That said, he should score more, and he has done that in the past.The problem is that if we get a traditional striker, he will expect to play like one and lead the line. That leaves a huge gap in how we play, especially how we transition from defense to attack. This has been obvious when we have played Origi or Jota in that role.That leaves us with two options:1) Find someone similar to Firmino. This is probably an AM, not a striker.2) Change the way we play. This will affect our wingers Salah, Mane and Jota. Few wingers score as much as them, because most wingers have to do more defense and more buildup to serve the striker.