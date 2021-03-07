« previous next »
Fuck metrics.

Does anyone bringing that into the discussion think that we've hired idiots for our Analysis team?

Don't you think they have the metrics you find? Do you think they agree with your analysis and if so, why is Bobby playing?

Don't you think these super wiz's have a hell of a lot more metrics than what is available somewhere publicly?

------------Alisson
Trent---Gomez---Virgil--Robbo
--Hendo----Fabinho---Gini
-----Mo----Bobby---Sadio

When was the last time we lined up with the 11 whom the previous two seasons won the CL and League?

For those ready to hammer Bobby because of his supposed decline..what has changed with all our injuries this season?

Our back four have changed so many times, they have to shake hands before each match to know who they are. Trent and Robbo hardly push to the goal line any more because their defensive responsibilities have taken priority, not their attack, Which means we press with less people, don't win the ball back as much. So Bobby can't lead the press when there's no press to be had.

Similar with the midfield. Our Captain and Gini were perpetual motion. They both knew their responsibilities as this was drilled into them. They had Fab to back them up and sweep in front of the CB's. This also helped our press. And ergo--Bobby.

Bobby was more free to take chances in his pressing and forward play. He is restricted now because the well oiled machine behind him is broken due to all the chopping and changing.

Now i'll go out on a limb here, I bet Jurgen and his metric people know all about this.

We play 4-3-3 and had it down to a science. Now our 4-3-3 is just a lab experiment with all the changes from the back four, and the midfield 3.

You see what you want to see, but you still don't see..

Imho.
There will always be injuries. To suggest injuries to certain players means Bobby is not effective is silly.

Bobby played in a midfield with Lucas, Cann and Lallana once ... and you could see his talent even in a poor team. His performance have regressed badly. I don't even see the much lauded work rate anymore.

I wonder whether he could be utiilized elsewhere ? Move into midfield or is that barking up the wrong tree?
My view (posted something about this just before the great server crash, seems to have missed out on the restore point) isn't to castigate the player at all; but perhaps Firmino is the player least suited to the transition from the 2015-18 'heavy metal' phase, where he was chaos conductor in chief, to the more cautious 2018-21 possessive phase. This was in response to talk of playing him a bit deeper, without (I think) thinking about the change in how we play - and how oppositions play against us.

I think his strengths were (and are) a speed of thought and appreciation of how space changes in transition. This enables his ability to execute the press perfectly, or those moments in a break where he seems to slow or dwell on the ball a fraction, to allow Mane or Salah a yard's advantage over a defender before releasing the pass, or to force a defender to hesitate and create that space in behind them. But in the new phase there aren't the same circumstances, at the same frequency. There's little space at all; fewer transitions, as we're often camped in the opponent's half in possession.

In a more possession oriented game against deeper, static defences and DMs denying space (and time), his strengths are somewhat nullified, and his weaknesses highlighted. His speed of thought isn't matched by speed of movement. His execution can be exquisite, or it can be a touch casual or clumsy, when denied space. The momentary pauses on the ball which create or allow space to develop in transition, just allow that space to be closed off by a more organised defensive unit that isn't caught in possession or transition.

His vision and creativity isn't consistently executed well enough to be a top class number 10; his goalscoring instincts aren't sure enough to make a top class number 9. We had the perfect system to make the most of his mix of abilities, but we have become more 'conventional' - and a very unconventional player seems to have suffered from it. That's certainly not his fault, but it is possible (and surely worthy of respectful discussion) that changes in the way we play may require changes in who plays.

Of course, after a run of poor results, perhaps opponents will start to take a few more chances against us, which would suit Firmino perfectly.



Nailed it-- at least that's what I have seen.
So he didn't play today, any difference ? so much talk about him when the
real issue is our attacking tactics and movements.
The ball stuck more.
Strangely I enjoyed watching Jota and Keita than I would have if Firmino and Mane had started.
Any news on his injury, will he be fit for Wolves?
Even if he is, there is absolutely no way he should be walking back into the side when (a) he'll be lacking match sharpness and (b) he's been poor for a while.
With no Liverpool game for 3 weeks after Monday and the international games cancelled for Brazil, it'd make sense to give him an extended rest.
Matty Virtue interview on the official site:

People always ask me about who were the best players I got to train with and I always say Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum. Firmino has got eyes in the back of his head, his first touch is unbelievable.
When he plays well like this the whole team looks so much better
Have to say that he looked quite interesting at the top of the midfield after Jota came on. Seemed to have more time on the ball and could use his vision and passing to pick forwards out. To be fair, Arsenal were not great but could be something we try out through the end of the season.
Bobby was on fire from the start of the game. We've been missing that.
Bobby is STILL.....Boss..

When Bobby and TAA are on form the whole team is. 
He showed some nice little touches today, hope he rediscovers his true form for he can still contribute to our end of season.
The pass to Salah splitting the Gunners defense after the game was broken open was sublime.  He no looked the left CB into thinking he was going to play it wide to Trent (and then you see this big fucking gap he put it on a plate for Mo).

What a fucking player our Bobby is (that play is at 9:20-9:30 on the video)...  Cheers lads!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/smeMUWQ6cjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/smeMUWQ6cjA</a>
Finding a replacement for him should be priority number one in the summer. He's been a bang average for way too long now.
Tactically great, but on the ball finishing and passing so so poor.
I thought he was one of the positives, he actually looked like a centre forward again. It was nice to see him having a few shots for a change. Id still love an upgrade though.
His finishing was fine tonight, he wasnt the one who missed the chances. And he got us progressing the ball through Madrid a decent amount. Plus his pressing was great. I do think this way of playing has ran its course though. We need a proper 9.
A centre forward that doesnt score.
Indeed but he was doing the right things tonight and he was the best of the front 3.
He did but at the moment he and Mane are not great goal threats. They need to contribute and not leave all the hard yards to Salah.
Im not sure he was, he messed up every key pass, he was good outside of the key moments where you need your number 10/9 to play the key pass or score. I think tactically though we saw where we missed him in the first leg, nullified Kroos threat and held the ball well and provided another option for the midfield.
Tonight, that's not saying much to be honest. For me Mo was the better of the three. But again, that's not saying much.
There was that one moment in the 1st half when he had Trent free on the right, you could sense his eyes lighting  up and his brain saying take a touch or 2, commit the defender and then play the pass. And of course in the end, the defender was quite clever in only half committing and Bobby ended up messing up the pass.
I think he'll be phased out of the front 3 next season. He'll be on the bench a lot or he could be moved into the midfield in a new system.
Misplaced passes are happening from every player on our team, not just Bobby. No idea why like.
The drop off has been gradual for 18 months so its not really a sudden loss in form.

Uncle Bob would have had him gone at the end of last season.
The cleverness from all defenders from Madrid to Fulham is simple. Let Firmino have the ball. Always let him have the ball. Cut out the angles but make sure he has the ball.
6 goals all season. 1 goal in his last 18 CL games. I love Bobby but that simply isn't good enough.
6 goals from a midfielder would be weak, for your central attacker - that is very poor.

The decline started last season.
