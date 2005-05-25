« previous next »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11800 on: November 11, 2020, 12:24:26 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on November 11, 2020, 11:38:53 AM
I'm not precious, you are entitled to your opinion.

I can't agree though.  I can see why Klopp won't waste his time on people who can't see the importance of Firmino to this team.

My final words I'll quote Pep Lijnders:

"I would say that Gini and Bobby represent our way in the best way possible, Lijnders told Goal.com.

Because we want players who are responsible for everything."

I think the old adage actions speak louder than words springs to mind.

In his last 5 League games Bobby has played 59, 68, 70, 78 and 83 minutes, in the Champions League he has managed 9, 25 and 60 minutes. Jurgen may well be defending Bobby in public but he certainly isn't keeping him on the pitch as much as he used to. Of the 13 games Bobby has played in he has managed the full 90 only twice.

Compare that to peak Bobby prior to his injury towards the end of 18/19 he played the full 90 in 10 of the fourteen League games he was involved in.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11801 on: November 11, 2020, 12:33:22 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 11, 2020, 09:31:10 AM
I know he is persona non grata round these parts but I don't see a whole lot wrong with what Carra said in that clip posted

I was surprised that he thought Firmino was poor last season. 
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11802 on: November 11, 2020, 12:51:15 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 11, 2020, 12:05:22 PM
Im sick of this as a criticism of him, and its been prevalent in the whole thread. You obviously dont know what he brings to the side

Nevermind "sick of" it...I'm fucking appalled.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11803 on: November 11, 2020, 12:53:05 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 11, 2020, 12:24:26 PM
I think the old adage actions speak louder than words springs to mind.

In his last 5 League games Bobby has played 59, 68, 70, 78 and 83 minutes, in the Champions League he has managed 9, 25 and 60 minutes. Jurgen may well be defending Bobby in public but he certainly isn't keeping him on the pitch as much as he used to. Of the 13 games Bobby has played in he has managed the full 90 only twice.

Compare that to peak Bobby prior to his injury towards the end of 18/19 he played the full 90 in 10 of the fourteen League games he was involved in.

Yeah we're finally in a position we can give some rest to a play who has probably played far too much the last few seasons. 

Same for Mo & Mane.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11804 on: November 11, 2020, 12:54:26 PM »
His form has dropped. I can't see how anyone can argue against that. He's not got the confidence or swagger at the moment. He had a good chance to try lob Ederson in the opening minutes and made a hash of the situation. We are not seeing the amount of good moments on the ball from Bobby that we are used to.

Question is, will it be recaptured. If so, then what is the best way to manage it? Try play him back into form, or give him some time out of the team?

If it's not a form thing, then are we seeing the start of his decline? No shame it that, if so. It's part of the natural cycle.

To simply say there's nothing wrong is doing a disservice to him, quite frankly. On peak form, he's a far better player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11805 on: November 11, 2020, 12:56:04 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 11, 2020, 12:24:26 PM
I think the old adage actions speak louder than words springs to mind.

In his last 5 League games Bobby has played 59, 68, 70, 78 and 83 minutes, in the Champions League he has managed 9, 25 and 60 minutes. Jurgen may well be defending Bobby in public but he certainly isn't keeping him on the pitch as much as he used to. Of the 13 games Bobby has played in he has managed the full 90 only twice.

Compare that to peak Bobby prior to his injury towards the end of 18/19 he played the full 90 in 10 of the fourteen League games he was involved in.

Which would be my observation, you would never expect Klopp to throw any of his players under the bus - particularly to the media.

His choices speak louder, and he's clearly reduced as you have highlighted the number of minutes on the pitch. We now have other options available who in addition are in better form. This is precisely why you want competition in the squad, so that if one of our players irrespective of whether they have been key to the team historically - can be replaced to maintain the level of performance by the overall team. Bob had a knack knowing when to move a player on with no sentimentality, and i'm in no way suggesting Bobbys time is up here - but by the same token there should be no sentimentality when picking the team sheet.

Bottom line is Bobby will know better than anyone, he needs to improve his performances if he wants to stave off the competition in the squad itching to get in the team.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11806 on: November 11, 2020, 01:27:14 PM »
Our manager praised Firmino and you get our own fans saying "you can't expect our manager to throw Bobby under the bus..." etc - who needs enemies with fans like ours!

Maybe he thinks the criticism is ridiculous.  His comments suggested as much.

Then again Klopp has proven our fans wrong time and time again.  Won't stop them questioning him or our players sadly.

I don't think his form is that bad.  Wasn't long ago he was playing a key part in our performance of the season vs Chelsea. 

Wish our fans backed our players, especially the proven ones, rather than always knock them down.  We can make players feel like gods at LFC, sadly we can suck the life & confidence out of them too.  Let's not do that to Bobby!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11807 on: November 11, 2020, 01:27:14 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November 11, 2020, 12:51:15 PM
Nevermind "sick of" it...I'm fucking appalled.

No, I am Fucking Appalled...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11808 on: November 11, 2020, 01:31:45 PM »
Well Im Robert Paulson, so....
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11809 on: November 11, 2020, 01:40:23 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November 11, 2020, 01:27:14 PM
No, I am Fucking Appalled...

We are fucking Appalled .... Bobby rocks, so does Jurgan, they'll sort it out.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11810 on: November 11, 2020, 02:59:59 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on November 11, 2020, 12:53:05 PM
Yeah we're finally in a position we can give some rest to a play who has probably played far too much the last few seasons. 

Same for Mo & Mane.

Quite clearly it isn't.

Mane has featured in 7 League games for us came off in the 80th minute against Arsenal with the game won but has played the full 90 in the other 6.

Mo has played the full 90 in every single League game

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11811 on: November 11, 2020, 03:45:10 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 11, 2020, 02:59:59 PM
Quite clearly it isn't.

Mane has featured in 7 League games for us came off in the 80th minute against Arsenal with the game won but has played the full 90 in the other 6.

Mo has played the full 90 in every single League game

Sadio & Mo have had the opportunity not to get rinsed for international duties (thus far) which I expect would be massive with regards to recovery. Bobby hasn't had that luxury.

Bobby's minutes played (like Sadio & Mo's) might also be managed based on their physical conditioning as much as their form. Pure speculation of course as we don't have access to their performance data.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11812 on: November 11, 2020, 03:48:05 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 11, 2020, 02:59:59 PM
Quite clearly it isn't.

Mane has featured in 7 League games for us came off in the 80th minute against Arsenal with the game won but has played the full 90 in the other 6.

Mo has played the full 90 in every single League game



Maybe the medical and technical teams know which players can last longer. They're the scientists in the team and Jurgen relies upon them.

The fact that one player gets more minutes is not a slight on another.

Let's also factor in Salah and Mane did not leave for Internationals the last break. Bobby went half way around the world and played both of Brasils World Cup qualifiers.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11813 on: November 11, 2020, 04:08:15 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on November 11, 2020, 03:48:05 PM
Maybe the medical and technical teams know which players can last longer. They're the scientists in the team and Jurgen relies upon them.

The fact that one player gets more minutes is not a slight on another.

Let's also factor in Salah and Mane did not leave for Internationals the last break. Bobby went half way around the world and played both of Brasils World Cup qualifiers.

It is indicative of pretty much all of his metrics though. Less goals, less assists, less minutes, less key passes, less interceptions, less tackles. I love Bobby but his performances and stats are not going in the right direction and for me his impact on games is fading.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11814 on: November 11, 2020, 05:35:17 PM »
One possible way I see to shoehorn him into the side is as a centreback.
There might be an opening there, I heard....



Or, alternatively: Formation change.

2 4 4

With the "2" being our fullbacks, who bomb forward at the slightest provocation,  to make it a 0 6 4 or 0 4 6 even....

To defend this properly, we must consult with Ole, and maybe do sessions with Matic...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11815 on: November 12, 2020, 11:16:56 PM »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11816 on: November 12, 2020, 11:32:18 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0</a>
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11817 on: Yesterday at 06:33:51 AM »
We have to play our strongest XI, full stop. Bobby used to be one of our best players, but this year he clearly isn't. We can't put him in the starting line-up every week just because he was brilliant a year ago. It'll cost us points.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11818 on: Yesterday at 08:13:28 AM »
This thread is dysfunctional
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11819 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:13:28 AM
This thread is dysfunctional

Just needs a rest.
no wait....
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11820 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 11, 2020, 04:08:15 PM
It is indicative of pretty much all of his metrics though. Less goals, less assists, less minutes, less key passes, less interceptions, less tackles. I love Bobby but his performances and stats are not going in the right direction and for me his impact on games is fading.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11821 on: Yesterday at 03:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:13:28 AM
This thread is dysfunctional
I think this thread has been great for us in 2016-18, but no one can deny that in the last 18 months it's gotten worse.

Think it might be the last season for this thread.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11822 on: Yesterday at 04:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 11, 2020, 12:33:22 PM
I was surprised that he thought Firmino was poor last season.

Really? he was, at least since Feb - and its not just his goals and assists which were well down from previous seasons, but also his Key Passes, Chances created, and every other metric related to helping the team *score* - his defensive work was not significantly down on previous seasons, but he is a striker, even though 1 in a Klopp team, and there is a reason why last season we were the poorest attacking team we'd been in 3 years (and consequentially got eliminated from the CL - not just Adrians mistakes, but we created fewer chances, and those we did, we didn't take)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11823 on: Yesterday at 04:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:07:13 PM
Really? he was, at least since Feb - and its not just his goals and assists which were well down from previous seasons, but also his Key Passes, Chances created, and every other metric related to helping the team *score* - his defensive work was not significantly down on previous seasons, but he is a striker, even though 1 in a Klopp team, and there is a reason why last season we were the poorest attacking team we'd been in 3 years (and consequentially got eliminated from the CL - not just Adrians mistakes, but we created fewer chances, and those we did, we didn't take)

We did have the title won already by Feb and Firmino scored key winners in January. Also, the winner in the Club World Cup and key contribution off the bench in the Super Cup. He then scored what would have been the winner against Atleti in the CL, last game before season suspended, if not for Adrian's howler.

His level has dropped though. The signs of burnout are apparent. He's ran himself into the ground for the last 5 years and when you factor in Copa Americas, World Cups, brutal South American qualifiers and the club schedule on top, it's no wonder.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11824 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 PM »
With the change in the Leicester match from Saturday to late Sunday, this will give Bobby and Alisson an extra day to get ready.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11825 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 PM »
Also for those interested..Brasil v Venezuela is at 12:30am UK time later tonight.

Then Tuesday Uruguay v Brasil at 11pm Uk time
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 12:25:46 AM »
Bobby starts for Brasil. Richarlison and Jesus the other forwards.

Edison starts in goal, Alisson on the bench.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 12:37:56 AM »
The sad thing is, liverpool supporters are the only people that rate Firmino in the slightest so we or not going to get much for him now we have a real number 9 in Jota.

What to do, what to do  :butt
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 12:45:46 AM »
Quote from: scutty on Today at 12:37:56 AM
The sad thing is, liverpool supporters are the only people that rate Firmino in the slightest so we or not going to get much for him now we have a real number 9 in Jota.

What to do, what to do  :butt
People who understand football know how good he is and how vital he is to this team. Football today (if you believe Twitter) is all based on goals, assists, clean sheet stats. Id rather have prime Bobby (10 league goals or less) supporting Mo and Mane than a 20 goal a season striker.

We havent done too badly the last three years!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 01:11:32 AM »
Watching the Brazil match (can't sleep) and I feel Bobby is playing with more confidence here then he has with us recently.

I'm confident Bobby will get back to his best with us. To echo Klopp, these last few years would not have been possible without him. With the option of Jota now, there is not as much pressure on him now, hopefully that will improve his form.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 01:22:29 AM »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 01:11:32 AM
Watching the Brazil match (can't sleep) and I feel Bobby is playing with more confidence here then he has with us recently.

I'm confident Bobby will get back to his best with us. To echo Klopp, these last few years would not have been possible without him. With the option of Jota now, there is not as much pressure on him now, hopefully that will improve his form.

It's his new boots.

He's changed them.. 8)

Now sporting these:

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 02:37:45 AM »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 01:11:32 AM
Watching the Brazil match (can't sleep) and I feel Bobby is playing with more confidence here then he has with us recently.

I'm confident Bobby will get back to his best with us. To echo Klopp, these last few years would not have been possible without him. With the option of Jota now, there is not as much pressure on him now, hopefully that will improve his form.

Here's the goal. Hopefully it's still there tomorrow. https://twitter.com/MovistarDeporPe/status/1327433332372672513

Happy for Bobby's goal but seeing that odious Richarlisson with his arm around him during the celebrations makes my blood boil. I feel like Bobby's trying his best to look away during the ordeal, towards his other teammates... anywhere else but to his left  ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11832 on: Today at 04:55:42 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:07:13 PM
Really? he was, at least since Feb - and its not just his goals and assists which were well down from previous seasons, but also his Key Passes, Chances created, and every other metric related to helping the team *score*

Key metric, we won the bloody league, with him a key player, Klopp playing him virtually every game

Quote
- his defensive work was not significantly down on previous seasons, but he is a striker, even though 1 in a Klopp team, and there is a reason why last season we were the poorest attacking team we'd been in 3 years (and consequentially got eliminated from the CL - not just Adrians mistakes, but we created fewer chances, and those we did, we didn't take)

Erm...Bobby did take his chance, scored the "winning" goal before we then conceded. Maybe others didn't take their chances, but blaming a specific player for the team not taking its chances, when he was a player who did exactly that is disingenuous to say the least.

Could be mistaken for thinking you have an agenda and are trying to manipulate the evidence to support your assertions...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11833 on: Today at 08:22:04 AM »
So thats 2 in 2 for Bobby in Brazil? Both tap ins. Why is he scoring for Brazil and not us? Further forward?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11834 on: Today at 08:51:07 AM »
Football player not playing full 90 in condensed season.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11835 on: Today at 08:54:27 AM »
Wait a minute, wasnt Bobby CB as youth? Is this our injury crisis solution?!?! :)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11836 on: Today at 10:01:18 AM »
Quote from: Lethul on Today at 08:54:27 AM
Wait a minute, wasnt Bobby CB as youth? Is this our injury crisis solution?!?! :)

Good in the air and with the ball at his feet. Renowned for his ball recycling too.

Get it done Klopp
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11837 on: Today at 10:05:41 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:22:04 AM
So thats 2 in 2 for Bobby in Brazil? Both tap ins. Why is he scoring for Brazil and not us? Further forward?
Gini scores more for the Netherlands than he does for us.

They both have different roles in their national sides compared to what Klopp wants them to do at Liverpool. It's not about individual success, is about the team doing well. Liverpool seem to be doing better than both Brazil and the Netherlands, relatively speaking...
