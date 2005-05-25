I think the old adage actions speak louder than words springs to mind.



In his last 5 League games Bobby has played 59, 68, 70, 78 and 83 minutes, in the Champions League he has managed 9, 25 and 60 minutes. Jurgen may well be defending Bobby in public but he certainly isn't keeping him on the pitch as much as he used to. Of the 13 games Bobby has played in he has managed the full 90 only twice.



Compare that to peak Bobby prior to his injury towards the end of 18/19 he played the full 90 in 10 of the fourteen League games he was involved in.



Which would be my observation, you would never expect Klopp to throw any of his players under the bus - particularly to the media.His choices speak louder, and he's clearly reduced as you have highlighted the number of minutes on the pitch. We now have other options available who in addition are in better form. This is precisely why you want competition in the squad, so that if one of our players irrespective of whether they have been key to the team historically - can be replaced to maintain the level of performance by the overall team. Bob had a knack knowing when to move a player on with no sentimentality, and i'm in no way suggesting Bobbys time is up here - but by the same token there should be no sentimentality when picking the team sheet.Bottom line is Bobby will know better than anyone, he needs to improve his performances if he wants to stave off the competition in the squad itching to get in the team.