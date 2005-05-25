His form has dropped. I can't see how anyone can argue against that. He's not got the confidence or swagger at the moment. He had a good chance to try lob Ederson in the opening minutes and made a hash of the situation. We are not seeing the amount of good moments on the ball from Bobby that we are used to.
Question is, will it be recaptured. If so, then what is the best way to manage it? Try play him back into form, or give him some time out of the team?
If it's not a form thing, then are we seeing the start of his decline? No shame it that, if so. It's part of the natural cycle.
To simply say there's nothing wrong is doing a disservice to him, quite frankly. On peak form, he's a far better player.