I thought he was fine against City. He was part of an attack that was destroying them in that first half, we just didn't take our chances or play that final pass - collectively.



His chance wasn't easy in the first minute. We weren't better when he went off.



His job isn't to be a goalscorer in this team, it's to compliment our scorers in Mane & Salah (now Jota). I think he does that pretty dam well as well as all his unselfish work without the ball.



I don't think he needs a break on the pitch. He just needs our fans to appreciate his role more.



Agree with a fair bit about this but not the bolded bit. Or not the bolded bit with regards to my own thinking around Firmino.I've always been perfectly happy with Firmino as the No.9, particularly once we had pace in the wide areas - i don't think it worked great with the combo of Sturridge, Coutinho and Lallana in a front 3 with him in 2015/16. The lack of a 25 goal a season man in that position was never a big concern, with goals coming from elsewhere. My expectation was always for him to get around 15 and bring other things to the table - creativity, lead the press etc. For me, he's as much an attacking midfielder as a No.9. In a system like ours, I'd expect a No.10 with limited defensive responsibility to get 12-15 a season in all comps. That would therefore be much rough goal expectations for Firmino. Even now with the lack of goals I'm not that concerned about that aspect.I'm going to preface the next bit by saying I still think firmino is a valuable player for us and one who is going through a poor run of form recently. That's probably driven in part by a lack of confidence, that is probably driven in part by a lack of goals and in part by his generally lower performances. I think he'll eventually come out of this slump and get back close to his current optimum level.But that's where my concern comes in and it 's been there for a while.Over the last 12-18 months (arguably even longer) I'm not sure we've consistently seen Firmino hit the height he did around 2016-2018. He's had spells in the team where he's been very good (December time last year as an example) and he's contributed significantly to our successes (and will hopefully continue to do so). But there's a genuine question about what his current optimum level is? I think there's a question mark that he can consistently hit the heights of performance that he had in 2017/18. His overall performances have been on a general (slow) decline for a while, and I think it's only coming into sharp focus now because (a) he's suffered a recent dip in form that's considerably below what you'd expect, and (b) we have a genuine front 3 replacement in Jota.With the information available I'm never going to know if it's true but I personally think there's a slight physical decline, maybe he's lost half a yard of pace. To the eye his movement feels a bit laboured, whether that's leading the press or running onto a front ball. You could argue that he needs a rest. Or are we watching his legs go on our watch?None of us will know about the above for sure but in the main I don't think Firmino is getting questioned because of a lack of understanding or appreciation of his role in this team. I still think 99% of supporters still think he has an important role to play in this squad this season and probably beyond. For me personally, I'm wondering is this season the end of Firmino as one of our elite players. 1st name on the teamsheet type player. One you build you tactics around and who's strengths you play to. I think it possibly is and may always have been based on performances over the last 12-18 months. However, Jota hitting the ground running may just have accelerated this slightly.