Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 08:39:05 AM
If fans make a comeback before the end of this season, we will see Firmino back at his best. Still have a feeling regardless of if he finds his form or not, this could be his last season
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11761 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 AM
The international break could be good for him. Scored a nicely worked goal in the last round of matches starting and finishing a counter-attack, and hopefully plays well again which will hopefully boost his confidence.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11762 on: Yesterday at 01:27:25 AM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:27:25 AM
Don't post just skip read these days but just had to comment briefly on the utter shite comments re Bobby Firmino. Suffice to say along with Gini he was our best player in that opening half, albeit cannot fathom why he didn't lob Ederson in the second minute..

See it from a different camera angle here and you can see what Bobby was trying to do.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQYx68O-Vlo
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11763 on: Yesterday at 07:05:54 PM
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11764 on: Yesterday at 07:17:46 PM
dissapointing to hear as Firmino is really one of the players we have that make things happen in attack... mostly unnoticed... there is a reason we dominate(d) and big reason for that is Firmino...

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11765 on: Yesterday at 07:31:53 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 07:05:54 PM
Carra has weighed in...

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1326222141918949378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1326222141918949378%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Fliverpool
"There are a few reasons why they dont do this job [being a manager] but they do the other job [being a pundit].", again, from someone who probably don't know what he's talking about
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11766 on: Yesterday at 08:21:54 PM
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11767 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 PM
People often forget that we have signed him as an attacking midfielder in the first place. Klopp turned him into a brilliant false 9, but Bobby can always return to his natural midfield spot, and be very effective for us playing behind Salah, Mane and Jota. I expect that he will be a valuable member of our team for years to come.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11768 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:21:54 PM
can someone post what was said

@talkSPORTDrive
Youve got a massive game, who is your front 3?

White heavy check mark
@Carra23
Mané, Jota and Salah. Just leave Firmino out for 3-4 games.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11769 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 PM
Potentially a transition year for him. The good news is that he is always competitive and fit or selection so unlike Lallana and Clyde who never really got a ride into sunset, Firmino would still be able to challenge for starting line up even with the intense competition.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11770 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 PM
I don't think there's a player I've ever wanted more to hit the back of the net, just to fucking shut people up.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11771 on: Yesterday at 11:41:23 PM
Bobby just needs a break. He's still boss
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11772 on: Today at 03:04:30 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:41:23 PM
Bobby just needs a break. He's still boss

C'mon, break... no break..., Bobby will always be boss!!

Just let the management team sort it out for him (and us).
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11773 on: Today at 08:29:11 AM
Something that bothers me from the Firmino moaners is when they talk about his goals, they compare him to the bets forwards in Europe. When we signed Firmino he was played in CAM and sometimes left wing (if i remember correctly). It was only Klopp who pushed him into that centre forward role so naturally he isnt a 'CF'.

That first game, Chelsea away, all Sky Sports were talking about was how negative Klopp was not going with a starting CF
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11774 on: Today at 09:31:10 AM
I know he is persona non grata round these parts but I don't see a whole lot wrong with what Carra said in that clip posted
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11775 on: Today at 09:32:24 AM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:31:10 AM
I know he is persona non grata round these parts but I don't see a whole lot wrong with what Carra said in that clip posted

Sounds like he was saying Bobby needs a rest, no more, no less.

Not particularly controversial.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11776 on: Today at 09:37:33 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:32:24 AM
Sounds like he was saying Bobby needs a rest, no more, no less.

Not particularly controversial.

Pretty much what alot of people on here have been advocating
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11777 on: Today at 09:43:44 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:53:20 PM
I don't think there's a player I've ever wanted more to hit the back of the net, just to fucking shut people up.

He scored 9 last season. We won the league. People have short memories and selective memories. He's not a prolific striker. That's not why Klopp depends on him.
He's an integral part of the system he created and he's had a poor start to the season by his own standards but luckily in Jota we have another dynamic goalscoring attacker in the side.
It's not a big problem, also it's fair I feel to suggest that the lack of atmosphere and support could be affecting certain players more than others.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11778 on: Today at 10:01:09 AM
I thought he was fine against City.  He was part of an attack that was destroying them in that first half, we just didn't take our chances or play that final pass - collectively.

His chance wasn't easy in the first minute.  We weren't better when he went off.

His job isn't to be a goalscorer in this team, it's to compliment our scorers in Mane & Salah (now Jota).  I think he does that pretty dam well as well as all his unselfish work without the ball.

I don't think he needs a break on the pitch.  He just needs our fans to appreciate his role more.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11779 on: Today at 10:36:34 AM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 10:01:09 AM
I thought he was fine against City.  He was part of an attack that was destroying them in that first half, we just didn't take our chances or play that final pass - collectively.

His chance wasn't easy in the first minute.  We weren't better when he went off.

His job isn't to be a goalscorer in this team, it's to compliment our scorers in Mane & Salah (now Jota).  I think he does that pretty dam well as well as all his unselfish work without the ball.

I don't think he needs a break on the pitch.  He just needs our fans to appreciate his role more.

Agree with a fair bit about this but not the bolded bit. Or not the bolded bit with regards to my own thinking around Firmino.

I've always been perfectly happy with Firmino as the No.9, particularly once we had pace in the wide areas - i don't think it worked great with the combo of Sturridge, Coutinho and Lallana in a front 3 with him in 2015/16. The lack of a 25 goal a season man in that position was never a big concern, with goals coming from elsewhere. My expectation was always for him to get around 15 and bring other things to the table -  creativity, lead the press etc. For me, he's as much an attacking midfielder as a No.9. In a system like ours, I'd expect a No.10 with limited defensive responsibility to get 12-15 a season in all comps. That would therefore be much rough goal expectations for Firmino. Even now with the lack of goals I'm not that concerned about that aspect.

I'm going to preface the next bit by saying I still think firmino is a valuable player for us and one who is going through a poor run of form recently. That's probably driven in part by a lack of confidence, that is probably driven in part by a lack of goals and in part by his generally lower performances. I think he'll eventually come out of this slump and get back close to his current optimum level.

But that's where my concern comes in and it 's been there for a while.Over the last 12-18 months (arguably even longer) I'm not sure we've consistently seen Firmino hit the height he did around 2016-2018. He's had spells in the team where he's been very good (December time last year as an example) and he's contributed significantly to our successes (and will hopefully continue to do so). But there's a genuine question about what his current optimum level is? I think there's a question mark that he can consistently hit the heights of performance that he had in 2017/18. His overall performances have been on a general (slow) decline for a while, and I think it's only coming into sharp focus now because (a) he's suffered a recent dip in form that's considerably below what you'd expect, and (b) we have a genuine front 3 replacement in Jota. 

With the information available I'm never going to know if it's true but I personally think there's a slight physical decline, maybe he's lost half a yard of pace. To the eye his movement feels a bit laboured, whether that's leading the press or running onto a front ball. You could argue that he needs a rest. Or are we watching his legs go on our watch?

None of us will know about the above for sure but in the main I don't think Firmino is getting questioned because of a lack of understanding or appreciation of his role in this team. I still think 99% of supporters still think he has an important role to play in this squad this season and probably beyond. For me personally, I'm wondering is this season the end of Firmino as one of our elite players. 1st name on the teamsheet type player. One you build you tactics around and who's strengths you play to. I think it possibly is and may always have been based on performances over the last 12-18 months. However, Jota hitting the ground running may just have accelerated this slightly.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11780 on: Today at 10:42:13 AM
I wonder if having no significant back up is the reason why we accuse Bobby of having a 'poor' last 18 months?  I think if we'd have had a Jota then, he'd have been rotated during his tough times and not have to play them out in front of us when maybe what he needed was a mental break to regain that split second of freshness and sharpness.  I actually think the addition of Jota, and hopefully another top notch front player (MBappe/Sancho/Haaland) will prolong his career as we'll be able to pick and choose his moments, not have him in through necessity or lack of alternatives.
