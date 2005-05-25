I thought he played OK in the 1st half. I actually think the chance he got in the 1st minute was better than some realise. Ederson was completely committed and Firmino got their 1st. Think he should have done better once he got to the ball ahead of Ederson. Mane, Salah and Jota probably have a better chance due to their pace. Firmino is looking laboured currently.



In saying that Firmino did well the rest of the half - 6/10 performance. Faded badly in the 2nd half but that was the same for the other forwards too.



Long term I think the 4-2-4 formation need a bit of work. Not sure it actually plays to the strengths of the 4 forwards. Puts more emphasis on the midfield 2 though I thought Henderson and Wijnaldum played well. Great performance by Matip too considering how long hes been out. Alisson was excellent also and such a calming presence on the team.



Would defo have take a draw score the game so not going to complain now. Great character shown by the squad since the last international break and the Villa 7-2. Not be a easy time but walked away with 5 wins and 2 draws despite significant injuries.