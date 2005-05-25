« previous next »
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2020, 09:05:42 PM
Quote from: newterp on November  8, 2020, 08:58:56 PM
Thats a bit of a knee-jerk reaction. Hes definitely not playing well - but doubt hes done.

That would be like saying you were done after nerdster1, nerdster2, or needster3.

But remember, we shall see.

At some point, Nerdster will be correct.

Brilliant post...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2020, 09:06:08 PM
His finishing has just gone completely away. I genuinely would rather have Joe Gomez in a one on one with the keeper than Bobby at this point.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2020, 09:08:33 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on November  8, 2020, 06:56:39 PM
His finishing is beyond annoying but we lost any sort of link up and attacking threat when he went off I thought.

That is generally what happens in games against City though, with or without Bobby. When we blitz them as we did in the first 30 minutes then there are always going to be issues later in the game.

As the intensity drops then the game suits City. Their whole ethos is about retaining possession and stretching the play. If we hadn't of switched Bobby for Shaq then we would have left huge chasms in the half spaces either side of Gini and Hendo as the game wore on.

 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2020, 09:12:07 PM
City will always have a period of where they are dominant, you cant nullify them all the time
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2020, 10:54:24 PM
Love the fact that after Bobby has scored 1 goal at home? in the last 2,000 years I still want him to start.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 8, 2020, 11:03:33 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November  8, 2020, 07:34:53 PM
I thought he played well. Has zero confidence in front of goal though.

I think confidence is his biggest problem at the moment, but I'm also detected he's lacking that little 'zip' that allows him to either out think or out manoeuvre in those tight spaces. Is it mental sharpness or possibly physical in terms of a loss of pace. Obviously we are comparing him to Jota at the moment who just seems to move the ball at lightning speed.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 12:43:12 AM
As mentioned prior, I do think he's probably suffered more than our other forwards from the supporters not being in game.
His game is always well recieved by the supporters, be it a dazzling dribble or feint or a tackle/pass, he gets them of their feet, and that extra bit of adrenaline and dopamine kick might be the difference between Firmino playing well above his limits or playing within his limits.

Trend's post does bring food to thought. Makes plenty of sense, will look to see how his movement and positioning changes once Thiago returns to the pitch.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 12:46:51 AM
Feels like he's going to slowly be phased out over the season.  This is always how it goes down:

1) New player comes into the team
2) Manager subs old favourite for new player a few times
3) New player impresses in subs/starts
4) Manager is reluctant to drop a player he trusts and has delivered previously, so he tries to accommodate them both but the balance of the team doesn't quite work
5) Slowly over the course of the season the new player gets more starts and by the end of it he's first choice over the old favourite

I'd love for Bobby to be able to hang in there and bring something else to our team as a proper 10, but he's been on a slow decline over the past year or so and I think Jota coming in is what will slowly bring about the end of his time here as a guaranteed starter.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 12:54:00 AM
I've loved Bobby over the years, but there's no shame in admitting the end has come. He's lost a step, and he was already low on pace. His touch seems to have failed him now, too. He's not bringing anything to the game other than a constant loping effort. Unfortunately that isn't enough. Especially when we've just brought someone in who seems to have integrated seamlessly with the other attackers and has been scoring for fun since arriving.

Firmino has been a fantastic player for Liverpool, but he is no longer a contributor. Can't keep fielding him in the first eleven out of sentimentality.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:32:04 AM
Bloody hell, some posts on here.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:40:33 AM
Eulogies aplenty here already!  LOL
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:45:43 AM
I actually thought he was really good today. He linked up play well and did a good job of holding onto possession in some tight areas. My only complaint would be how he handled that opportunity in the second minute.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:46:09 AM
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 12:43:12 AM
As mentioned prior, I do think he's probably suffered more than our other forwards from the supporters not being in game.
His game is always well recieved by the supporters, be it a dazzling dribble or feint or a tackle/pass, he gets them of their feet, and that extra bit of adrenaline and dopamine kick might be the difference between Firmino playing well above his limits or playing within his limits.

Trend's post does bring food to thought. Makes plenty of sense, will look to see how his movement and positioning changes once Thiago returns to the pitch.

His poor form predates the pandemic though. Personally I think he hasn't been the same player since he had the spell out injured pre the Champions League final against Spurs.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:35:13 AM
"I don't have to say one word about Bobby Firmino and how important he was for us, I don't waste time with that"

"He was in so many games the difference-maker without scoring maybe, I'm not sure, but with scoring as well in other games, so I would feel really embarrassed if I had to mention now the qualities of Bobby Firmino.

"I can't help these people, sorry. . That's how it is."

Probably said by someone who doesn't have a clue
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:34:04 AM
Salah at CF in the long term will cause more issues than it solves.

He doesnt know how to hold up to the play and bring others in to play, if he does he refuses to do it.

I never really want to see us play a 4231 again. I was devastated to see Mane and Jota so far wide and Salah and Firmino had zero chemistry to play off each other.

Dont think you can blame Firmino for how our tactics went, we shouldnt have tried to fit all four in there, least not against city away.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Re: Roberto Firmino
Just low on confidence and as a result seems a yard off the pace.

Still a class player and will be really important for us this season
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 10:59:27 AM
Is he really playing that poorly?
Not watching footy this season so can't gauge if it's just his usual slump, or is it beyond that?
Obviously he is not scoring goals, but that was never his main thing anyway.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:07:42 AM
I thought he had a good first half, we was consistently our out ball and linked up very well to launch our counters. He faded in the second half before being subbed off, but we didn't do much after that and with Shaq on either.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:10:29 AM
Quote from: Wesley Pipes on Yesterday at 06:34:04 AM
Salah at CF in the long term will cause more issues than it solves.

He doesnt know how to hold up to the play and bring others in to play, if he does he refuses to do it.

I never really want to see us play a 4231 again. I was devastated to see Mane and Jota so far wide and Salah and Firmino had zero chemistry to play off each other.

Dont think you can blame Firmino for how our tactics went, we shouldnt have tried to fit all four in there, least not against city away.

How can you say this when we got our best result there in years? And our electrifying start with all 4 really caught them out and we should have scored more.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:11:40 AM
He was good in the first half. We faded as a whole in the second.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:15:55 AM
Watched most of his play yesterday and he's not at his brilliant best. Yes he's been that good.

The pass, the dribble, the press and positioning just looks off. He's been instrumental for the past 3 - 4 years.

He needs a break and to find his form but he's never been an impact sub so he might have to bide his time.

Some super man management from Klopp is needed here because he isn't finished.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 01:50:28 PM
I thought he had a decent 1st half.

Some truly bizarre comments that he is finished. He has lost some form but he'll be back. He isnt reliant on pace so that isnt an issue,

Just needs to be more ruthless
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 02:19:50 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:50:28 PM
I thought he had a decent 1st half.

Some truly bizarre comments that he is finished. He has lost some form but he'll be back. He isnt reliant on pace so that isnt an issue,

Just needs to be more ruthless
People say this about so many players but the same thing happens. Its not about pace, its about your general ability to play at your maximum level and being able to repeat it every 3-4 days.

So look at Xavi for example. People said the same about him...its not about pace but ultimately, he leaves at 35 because he was no longer able to maintain the intensity needed.

He isnt finished or anything. But this stretch is probably the most off his game he has looked, ever since Jurgen came in. And its highlighted more by the fact that Mane and Salah look like machines...and then Jota comes in with all his youth and aggression.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 02:29:58 PM
Not hearing his song's making him sad!
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 03:19:24 PM
I thought he played OK in the 1st half. I actually think the chance he got in the 1st minute was better than some realise. Ederson was completely committed and Firmino got their 1st. Think he should have done better once he got to the ball ahead of Ederson. Mane, Salah and Jota probably have a better chance due to their pace. Firmino is looking laboured currently.

In saying that Firmino did well the rest of the half - 6/10 performance. Faded badly in the 2nd half but that was the same for the other forwards too.

Long term I think the 4-2-4 formation need a bit of work. Not sure it actually plays to the strengths of the 4 forwards. Puts more emphasis on the midfield 2 though I thought Henderson and Wijnaldum played well. Great performance by Matip too considering how long hes been out. Alisson was excellent also and such a calming presence on the team.

Would defo have take a draw score the game so not going to complain now. Great character shown by the squad since the last international break and the Villa 7-2. Not be a easy time but walked away with 5 wins and 2 draws despite significant injuries.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 03:22:23 PM
I thought he was better but still the weak link in the side, with his presence also forcing Jota (or Salah if Klopp chose to go that way) to play wide right in a 4-2-3-1/4-4-2/4-2-4 shape which doesn't suit either of them.

The encouraging thing is that we don't appear to be heading into Dirk Kuyt territory because Klopp dropped him at Atalanta and then hooked him first yesterday, so while he rightly backed him in public, his actions are suggesting he isn't blind to his drop in form and the excellent option we now have to replace him.

Hopefully with one of Thiago or Fabinho back in the side against Leicester we can all see the front three we want to see.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:23:19 PM
Is Firmino 'finished' at LFC? Not at all.

But it cannot be denied that his level has dropped quite significantly in comparison to 2 or 3 seasons ago. Whereas Mane and Salah are at the same level as they were then or perhaps even better.

2 goals in 22 PL appearances is not great is it? Certainly not for a forward player in the best team in the league.

Put it this way, if Firmino played at another club but his goalscoring record was exactly the same as it is now, would you want Liverpool to go after him? Probably not.

I'm hoping he can have some kind of renaissance and rediscover his best form, and at least improve the scoring record, but I imagine he'll be rotated quite a bit more than he has been in past seasons and I'd be surprised if he is still first choice CF next season.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:26:54 PM
We had 1 shot and 1 corner after Bobby went off in the 59th minute.

We had 9 shots, 3 on goal with him in the 11.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:33:09 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:26:54 PM
We had 1 shot and 1 corner after Bobby went off in the 59th minute.

We had 9 shots, 3 on goal with him in the 11.

How many in the 15 minutes at the start of the second half? It was pretty apparent City had got used to our system and were controlling the game a lot better after around 30 mins into the match. We also lost Trent.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:07:20 PM
Apart from not making more of his early chance I thought he was best on ground in the 1st half. The only player from either team with an ability to consistently beat the press - particularly noteworthy as both teams looked to negate the strengths of each other and press ferociously but selectively - we had a host of great moves in the 1st half which started from these situations. Bobby & Mo worked really hard & smart to take Rodri & Gundogan out of the game too.

Less effective in the second half (but everybody else was too) as the game became far more cautious. The substitution just appeared to be fresh legs and an opportunity to try Jota centrally I thought.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:14:05 PM
The fact that we changed formation to keep him on the pitch says it all.

He's not scoring at the moment, so dropping deeper might suit him too.


Wouldn't mind a no-look goal though....
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:31:18 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:14:05 PM
The fact that we changed formation to keep him on the pitch says it all.

He's not scoring at the moment, so dropping deeper might suit him too.


Wouldn't mind a no-look goal though....

my take was we changed formation to have a front 2 which denied Rodri & Gundogan the ball (which of course stopped them getting the ball to their danger players in danger areas). We essentially ignored their CB's when they had the ball, and whilst we allowed Rodri to drop in between the CBs to collect the ball, Bobby & Mo denied Rodri & Gundogan the ball as soon as they came into midfield areas.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 10:14:59 PM
Genuinely think this Bobby narrative is beginning to snowball into being far worse than his actual performances deserve. He played well yesterday, not so sharp in front of goal but it was certainly noticeable when he went off. He played a nice first half, as did his team mates, and we probably deserved more than the half time score.

He's a top drawer player, the catalyst in one of the best front three's the modern game has seen. A Premier League and Champions League winner, a key player in both campaigns. Yet here we have some fans writing his playing obituary after some below par performances in strange circumstances.

For me he has a huge amount of credit in the bank. Thankfully the only man who's opinion counts still values what he brings to the team, and that's good enough for me.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:35:51 PM
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 02:19:50 PM
People say this about so many players but the same thing happens. Its not about pace, its about your general ability to play at your maximum level and being able to repeat it every 3-4 days.

So look at Xavi for example. People said the same about him...its not about pace but ultimately, he leaves at 35 because he was no longer able to maintain the intensity needed.

He isnt finished or anything. But this stretch is probably the most off his game he has looked, ever since Jurgen came in. And its highlighted more by the fact that Mane and Salah look like machines...and then Jota comes in with all his youth and aggression.

Yeah the pace and ageing forwards thing is received wisdom that may not be true..Theres a decent amount of evidence that pacy forwards have longer careers than non pacy forwards after all if you lose 10% of your pace due to age its better to have shit loads of pace to begin with
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:36:30 PM
If you actually review half his goals, most are scruffy tap ins but apart from the Sheffield United goal he just doesn't seem to be in the box scoring them as much as he used to be. I don't know if its due to teams sitting back in the last year or so or the fact mane and salah now grab or the goals I don't know.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:45:05 PM
I thought he played alright and I was disappointed to see him go off. Felt to me like they were there for the taking and he was just warming into it at that particular time.

edit: What do I know but I'd have given him 10 more minutes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:47:29 PM
Quote from: Filler. on November  8, 2020, 10:54:24 PM
Love the fact that after Bobby has scored 1 goal at home? in the last 2,000 years I still want him to start.

Me too!
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:27:25 AM
Don't post just skip read these days but just had to comment briefly on the utter shite comments re Bobby Firmino. Suffice to say along with Gini he was our best player in that opening half, albeit cannot fathom why he didn't lob Ederson in the second minute..
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 02:31:31 AM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:27:25 AM
Don't post just skip read these days but just had to comment briefly on the utter shite comments re Bobby Firmino. Suffice to say along with Gini he was our best player in that opening half, albeit cannot fathom why he didn't lob Ederson in the second minute..

How are you Al? 

I hope you and yours are holding up well - you are missed!
