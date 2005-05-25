Genuinely think this Bobby narrative is beginning to snowball into being far worse than his actual performances deserve. He played well yesterday, not so sharp in front of goal but it was certainly noticeable when he went off. He played a nice first half, as did his team mates, and we probably deserved more than the half time score.
He's a top drawer player, the catalyst in one of the best front three's the modern game has seen. A Premier League and Champions League winner, a key player in both campaigns. Yet here we have some fans writing his playing obituary after some below par performances in strange circumstances.
For me he has a huge amount of credit in the bank. Thankfully the only man who's opinion counts still values what he brings to the team, and that's good enough for me.