Roberto Firmino

fish, barrel, etc.

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 09:05:42 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:58:56 PM
Thats a bit of a knee-jerk reaction. Hes definitely not playing well - but doubt hes done.

That would be like saying you were done after nerdster1, nerdster2, or needster3.

But remember, we shall see.

At some point, Nerdster will be correct.

Brilliant post...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 09:06:08 PM
His finishing has just gone completely away. I genuinely would rather have Joe Gomez in a one on one with the keeper than Bobby at this point.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,960
  • JFT 96
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:56:39 PM
His finishing is beyond annoying but we lost any sort of link up and attacking threat when he went off I thought.

That is generally what happens in games against City though, with or without Bobby. When we blitz them as we did in the first 30 minutes then there are always going to be issues later in the game.

As the intensity drops then the game suits City. Their whole ethos is about retaining possession and stretching the play. If we hadn't of switched Bobby for Shaq then we would have left huge chasms in the half spaces either side of Gini and Hendo as the game wore on.

 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,040
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11723 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 PM
City will always have a period of where they are dominant, you cant nullify them all the time
Logged

Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,966
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11724 on: Yesterday at 10:54:24 PM
Love the fact that after Bobby has scored 1 goal at home? in the last 2,000 years I still want him to start.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,805
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11725 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:34:53 PM
I thought he played well. Has zero confidence in front of goal though.

I think confidence is his biggest problem at the moment, but I'm also detected he's lacking that little 'zip' that allows him to either out think or out manoeuvre in those tight spaces. Is it mental sharpness or possibly physical in terms of a loss of pace. Obviously we are comparing him to Jota at the moment who just seems to move the ball at lightning speed.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11726 on: Today at 12:43:12 AM
As mentioned prior, I do think he's probably suffered more than our other forwards from the supporters not being in game.
His game is always well recieved by the supporters, be it a dazzling dribble or feint or a tackle/pass, he gets them of their feet, and that extra bit of adrenaline and dopamine kick might be the difference between Firmino playing well above his limits or playing within his limits.

Trend's post does bring food to thought. Makes plenty of sense, will look to see how his movement and positioning changes once Thiago returns to the pitch.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,424
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11727 on: Today at 12:46:51 AM
Feels like he's going to slowly be phased out over the season.  This is always how it goes down:

1) New player comes into the team
2) Manager subs old favourite for new player a few times
3) New player impresses in subs/starts
4) Manager is reluctant to drop a player he trusts and has delivered previously, so he tries to accommodate them both but the balance of the team doesn't quite work
5) Slowly over the course of the season the new player gets more starts and by the end of it he's first choice over the old favourite

I'd love for Bobby to be able to hang in there and bring something else to our team as a proper 10, but he's been on a slow decline over the past year or so and I think Jota coming in is what will slowly bring about the end of his time here as a guaranteed starter.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Lar Salty

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11728 on: Today at 12:54:00 AM
I've loved Bobby over the years, but there's no shame in admitting the end has come. He's lost a step, and he was already low on pace. His touch seems to have failed him now, too. He's not bringing anything to the game other than a constant loping effort. Unfortunately that isn't enough. Especially when we've just brought someone in who seems to have integrated seamlessly with the other attackers and has been scoring for fun since arriving.

Firmino has been a fantastic player for Liverpool, but he is no longer a contributor. Can't keep fielding him in the first eleven out of sentimentality.
Logged

JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11729 on: Today at 01:32:04 AM
Bloody hell, some posts on here.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,495
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11730 on: Today at 01:40:33 AM
Eulogies aplenty here already!  LOL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11731 on: Today at 01:45:43 AM
I actually thought he was really good today. He linked up play well and did a good job of holding onto possession in some tight areas. My only complaint would be how he handled that opportunity in the second minute.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,960
  • JFT 96
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11732 on: Today at 01:46:09 AM
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:43:12 AM
As mentioned prior, I do think he's probably suffered more than our other forwards from the supporters not being in game.
His game is always well recieved by the supporters, be it a dazzling dribble or feint or a tackle/pass, he gets them of their feet, and that extra bit of adrenaline and dopamine kick might be the difference between Firmino playing well above his limits or playing within his limits.

Trend's post does bring food to thought. Makes plenty of sense, will look to see how his movement and positioning changes once Thiago returns to the pitch.

His poor form predates the pandemic though. Personally I think he hasn't been the same player since he had the spell out injured pre the Champions League final against Spurs.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11733 on: Today at 05:35:13 AM
"I don't have to say one word about Bobby Firmino and how important he was for us, I don't waste time with that"

"He was in so many games the difference-maker without scoring maybe, I'm not sure, but with scoring as well in other games, so I would feel really embarrassed if I had to mention now the qualities of Bobby Firmino.

"I can't help these people, sorry. . That's how it is."

Probably said by someone who doesn't have a clue
Logged

Wesley Pipes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • PSN: WesleyP1pes
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11734 on: Today at 06:34:04 AM
Salah at CF in the long term will cause more issues than it solves.

He doesnt know how to hold up to the play and bring others in to play, if he does he refuses to do it.

I never really want to see us play a 4231 again. I was devastated to see Mane and Jota so far wide and Salah and Firmino had zero chemistry to play off each other.

Dont think you can blame Firmino for how our tactics went, we shouldnt have tried to fit all four in there, least not against city away.
Logged

cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11735 on: Today at 10:37:35 AM
Just low on confidence and as a result seems a yard off the pace.

Still a class player and will be really important for us this season
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,677
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11736 on: Today at 10:59:27 AM
Is he really playing that poorly?
Not watching footy this season so can't gauge if it's just his usual slump, or is it beyond that?
Obviously he is not scoring goals, but that was never his main thing anyway.
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11737 on: Today at 11:07:42 AM
I thought he had a good first half, we was consistently our out ball and linked up very well to launch our counters. He faded in the second half before being subbed off, but we didn't do much after that and with Shaq on either.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,575
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11738 on: Today at 11:10:29 AM
Quote from: Wesley Pipes on Today at 06:34:04 AM
Salah at CF in the long term will cause more issues than it solves.

He doesnt know how to hold up to the play and bring others in to play, if he does he refuses to do it.

I never really want to see us play a 4231 again. I was devastated to see Mane and Jota so far wide and Salah and Firmino had zero chemistry to play off each other.

Dont think you can blame Firmino for how our tactics went, we shouldnt have tried to fit all four in there, least not against city away.

How can you say this when we got our best result there in years? And our electrifying start with all 4 really caught them out and we should have scored more.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,725
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11739 on: Today at 11:11:40 AM
He was good in the first half. We faded as a whole in the second.
Logged

Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11740 on: Today at 11:15:55 AM
Watched most of his play yesterday and he's not at his brilliant best. Yes he's been that good.

The pass, the dribble, the press and positioning just looks off. He's been instrumental for the past 3 - 4 years.

He needs a break and to find his form but he's never been an impact sub so he might have to bide his time.

Some super man management from Klopp is needed here because he isn't finished.
Logged

MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11741 on: Today at 01:50:28 PM
I thought he had a decent 1st half.

Some truly bizarre comments that he is finished. He has lost some form but he'll be back. He isnt reliant on pace so that isnt an issue,

Just needs to be more ruthless
Logged

b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,351
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11742 on: Today at 02:19:50 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:50:28 PM
I thought he had a decent 1st half.

Some truly bizarre comments that he is finished. He has lost some form but he'll be back. He isnt reliant on pace so that isnt an issue,

Just needs to be more ruthless
People say this about so many players but the same thing happens. Its not about pace, its about your general ability to play at your maximum level and being able to repeat it every 3-4 days.

So look at Xavi for example. People said the same about him...its not about pace but ultimately, he leaves at 35 because he was no longer able to maintain the intensity needed.

He isnt finished or anything. But this stretch is probably the most off his game he has looked, ever since Jurgen came in. And its highlighted more by the fact that Mane and Salah look like machines...and then Jota comes in with all his youth and aggression.
Logged

scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11743 on: Today at 02:29:58 PM
Not hearing his song's making him sad!
Logged
