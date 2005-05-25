Feels like he's going to slowly be phased out over the season. This is always how it goes down:



1) New player comes into the team

2) Manager subs old favourite for new player a few times

3) New player impresses in subs/starts

4) Manager is reluctant to drop a player he trusts and has delivered previously, so he tries to accommodate them both but the balance of the team doesn't quite work

5) Slowly over the course of the season the new player gets more starts and by the end of it he's first choice over the old favourite



I'd love for Bobby to be able to hang in there and bring something else to our team as a proper 10, but he's been on a slow decline over the past year or so and I think Jota coming in is what will slowly bring about the end of his time here as a guaranteed starter.