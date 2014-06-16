« previous next »
I think it will just come down to who Klopp thinks will give us the edge tactically. It is very hard not to reward a player that is playing so well though, so it wouldn't surprise me at all of Diogo started the next game.

I'm not for a second discounting Firmino's contribution, but look at his play recently. We've seen him miss gilt-edged chances, give the ball away sloppily resulting in us nearly conceding, and just overall is at about 7/10 compared to his usual self. Why not utilise the feel good factor and momentum of Diogo playing well while we can?
I don't see anything wrong leaving Bobby out for a bit. The guy has played what feels like every minute in the last 5 years in such a demanding position.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: Morgana on November  1, 2020, 02:26:59 PM
Hasnt been the same since they baptized him. Bring back Devilish, camp Bobby. No room for a goody-two-shoes right now. The game is too ruthless.
;D
I was thinking the same thing  ;D ;D
This may just be the rocket up his arse that he has needed, we have never really had anyone to threaten his position consistently but now Jota has come in firing I'm hoping this will give him a new drive.
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 10:08:02 AM
This may just be the rocket up his arse that he has needed, we have never really had anyone to threaten his position consistently but now Jota has come in firing I'm hoping this will give him a new drive.

Why is it drive , I dont see a lack of drive and determination in his efforts   , probably he just needs a rest
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 09:27:16 AM
Great as Jota was last night I actually think that Sunday is tailor made for a Bobby start and press like made for 60 mins and then Jota come in off the bench and expose the space that will inevitably be showing. Bobby is the ultimate team player, sacrifices his own game for the good of his team mates, works his socks off and makes other players play better. I genuinely think that sundays game is all about holding tight for the hour and then going for it. Better to be going ahead in the last 20. The other team panic and push hard for an equaliser which leaves space to expose.

Its Guardiolas problem. He wont have to wait until the Everton game to shit his pants about our forwards. Weve  improved our options up top and if he has got a solution to stop us then fair play but I very much doubt it. Think we will see both against City at some point and thats not good news for them.
yeah it's sad :-[ - wouldn't surprise me if Firmino starts on Sunday
yeah it's sad :-[ - wouldn't surprise me if Firmino starts on Sunday
I think he actually will. He's a very tactical player and he is really important in those kind of encounters.
Still class.

Jota being boss will only push him.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:12:29 AM
Why is it drive , I don’t see a lack of drive and determination in his efforts, probably he just needs a rest
It's my opinion, as he doesn't seem to be contributing as much as he has done in the past, why is it fatigue? They have all played a lot of football over the past few seasons but no one else seems tired at this early stage.

It can happen that players take their foot off the gas a bit after winning trophies. But he has never had anyone properly challenge him for his position until now, so let's see how he reacts.
I can see him starting on Sunday and Jota being on the bench.
