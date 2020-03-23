« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11600 on: Yesterday at 08:52:36 PM
The midfield isnt the reason why his finishing converstion has decreased, his accuracy, his interceptions,etc..

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11601 on: Yesterday at 08:53:21 PM
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:44:07 PM
It happens because most dross teams that park the bus understand they can't cover the whole width of the field and focus on the middle third knowing that our front 3 that pose the most danger operate within the width of the box - so yes it is something that just happens , they would rather our fullbacks have the ball a decent distance away from their goal rather than allowing relatively easy passes into Firmino which is when we usually thrash teams properly.

Bobby has to adapt to that though. If the ball is going out to two full backs with unbelievable delivery then he needs to be getting on the end of things. Getting in the box and getting in between defenders the way Jota has. Or finding space and hitting killer passes the way Shaq has.
Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11602 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 PM
I love Bobby, but he needs taking out of the firing line. He's trying, but he isn't performing.
Simplexity

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11603 on: Yesterday at 08:56:48 PM
Quote from: IanZG on Yesterday at 07:45:40 PM
I don't disagree with most of what you said, but it'd be fair towards him to mention he won us the World Cup back in December.

Yeah, honestly do not like criticizing Bobby, he is a legend here and has done so much for us.
Trendisdestiny

  Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11604 on: Yesterday at 09:04:55 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
Anyone in that midfield in particular you think is guilty of that? ;D

Bobby is playing really poorly, its fairly laughable to try and put that onto other players. Especially ones who have been excellent recently.

Yeah, I don't think so...

Scoring goals and creating them are two most difficult to do in the game.

He faced the same criticism last year and then went off.   He tends to play better in open games where is space is open and teams have decided to take this away.

And I will say, that Bobby does make himself available in between the lines, throw-ins and all over the pitch unlike anyone we have ----  however when we go to this side to side rhythmic pattern, he is the third/fourth option behind Trent, Salah and Mane...
There is an element of players either not wanting to take the risk of playing in between the lines (passing lanes) at times or that the timing is off.  But lets not put all of this on Bobby.

He gives and he gives and he gives... that's who he is
Trendisdestiny

  Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11605 on: Yesterday at 09:07:28 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:52:36 PM
The midfield isnt the reason why his finishing converstion has decreased, his accuracy, his interceptions,etc..

Jurgen has said, this is not what WE (the team) are asking him to do as his primary role. 

He said this over and over.  Goals are gravy for Bobby --- from the head coach
KirkVanHouten

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11606 on: Yesterday at 09:23:45 PM
Not been in great form but I think he'll start against City, his pressing and transition play are far more likely to come into the game than they were today.
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11607 on: Yesterday at 09:35:39 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 09:07:28 PM
Jurgen has said, this is not what WE (the team) are asking him to do as his primary role. 

He said this over and over.  Goals are gravy for Bobby --- from the head coach

I didnt say just goals now did I? His role has been the same bur several areas he's regressed in. Crreativity wise he hasnt (i showed this some pages back) but other areas he has when  compared to all his previous seasons
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11608 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 09:04:55 PM
Yeah, I don't think so...

Scoring goals and creating them are two most difficult to do in the game.

He faced the same criticism last year and then went off.   He tends to play better in open games where is space is open and teams have decided to take this away.

And I will say, that Bobby does make himself available in between the lines, throw-ins and all over the pitch unlike anyone we have ----  however when we go to this side to side rhythmic pattern, he is the third/fourth option behind Trent, Salah and Mane...
There is an element of players either not wanting to take the risk of playing in between the lines (passing lanes) at times or that the timing is off.  But lets not put all of this on Bobby.

He gives and he gives and he gives... that's who he is

This is unfortunately why its quite hard to debate Bobby.

Hes not playing at all well. We all know what he brings to the team....and hes not bringing it right now. We instantly looked a shit load more dangerous when we bought him off for Jota.
CarraG238

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11609 on: Yesterday at 09:42:48 PM
If there's one game you can expect Firmino to play, it's away to City. He's got a great record of scoring against them at the Etihad.

Still, his form has been worrying for a good while.

Knight

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11610 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 09:04:55 PM
Yeah, I don't think so...

Scoring goals and creating them are two most difficult to do in the game.

He faced the same criticism last year and then went off.   He tends to play better in open games where is space is open and teams have decided to take this away.

And I will say, that Bobby does make himself available in between the lines, throw-ins and all over the pitch unlike anyone we have ----  however when we go to this side to side rhythmic pattern, he is the third/fourth option behind Trent, Salah and Mane...
There is an element of players either not wanting to take the risk of playing in between the lines (passing lanes) at times or that the timing is off.  But lets not put all of this on Bobby.

He gives and he gives and he gives... that's who he is

He's not getting the ball as much he should be. Thiago will help with that. Having said that, he's also not playing great.
macmanamanaman

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11611 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 PM
Usually, the case for Firmino can be made that his pressing, and linkup play is making up for the lack of goals.
In the present moment however, he is struggling both offensively and defensively.
Sometimes happens, to the best of players, of course.

Klopp needs to decide whether to keep playing him and hope he plays himself into form.
Or drop him, and make him earn his spot back in the first team.

I d be inclined to do the latter.

(ok, "save game" first....)


MBL?

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11612 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 PM
Hes been poor for a while now. Minimino looked good up until that last game, Id like to see him get a chance to keep continuity or now the more likely option of having Salah/Mane upfront and jota coming in.

I dont even think the argument can be made now that the team would be worse at pressing with him out of the side. I actually think we would improve in that area whilst also improving our link up.

I hope its just the case of bobby needing a kick up the arse rather than a proper decline.
StevoHimself

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11613 on: Yesterday at 11:54:06 PM
His form is worrying and, given what we've seen so far this season, it probably isn't a suprise to know that Klopp was weighing up his options in the summer. Nobody on a Liverpool forum will need Bobby's role and significance explained to them and why his lack of goals isn't necessarily a bad thing, but he has been poor this season regardless.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11614 on: Today at 12:04:38 AM
He looks so slow. Slow to get to people and close them down, slow to react, doesnt seem to get as close to the opposition as we have come to expect - those little things that make him so special. When was the last time we saw him chase back to the half way line, nick a ball from behind and get us on the counter?

He looks so lean too, so I dont think its a fitness issue unless he is carrying some knocks.

I feel for him at the moment. Every time he gets taken off, but you cant argue with it as Salah and Mane are scoring bucketloads and his replacement scores every time he is on the pitch it seems.

Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11615 on: Today at 12:24:00 AM
Klopp turned Firmino into a workhorse and it seems he's completely forgotten how to play football.
LiverBirdKop

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11616 on: Today at 12:28:09 AM
Feel sorry for Bobby but he's miles off his best form. We need more production from his position.  :(

If our 3 forwards are just posting against defenders, it just makes their jobs a lot easier. I really don't know what the answer is with Bobby.
kloppagetime

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11617 on: Today at 04:41:37 AM
Sad watching him play like this as we all know what's he capable of but South American forwards can decline quickly once they hit near 30 because of the amount football they are expected to play which completely runs them into the ground.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11618 on: Today at 05:07:41 AM
He just isnt playing with any enjoyment at the moment, and he looks burned out. Might be from playing such a demanding role for so long. Maybe he loses some of his magic when there is no crowd.

I think hed benefit with a bit of time out the first team.
Max_powers

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11619 on: Today at 05:10:46 AM
I don't think he has been that bad.

His hold-up play is still very good, we don't have someone who can be the focal point upfront like he can.

Still great at pressing etc. His passing can be frustrating time to time, but it has always been like that.


But I do think he shoots way less than he used to. He didn't have a single shot vs West Ham. Even in good positions he sometimes look for improbable pass rather than a shot.

He has had 11 shots in the league which is really low for a "Striker" playing for a team that typically has 70% of the possession or more.
rich87

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11620 on: Today at 05:13:23 AM
Really sad to see a player regress so hard at the moment. Bobby is a fan favourite and we all want him to succeed but I do think he needs a few games of, maybe after City as I feel maybe just maybe he deserves the chance there, and we've had so many changes to our squad lately (forced through injury) that maybe it's worth keeping him in there.

But right now, this season it feels like we're carrying him through matches. He used to drop 10-20 yards if he was being marked out of  game, at the moment he reminds me of school football where a player whose good just won't drop back because there expecting the game to come to them. In football it doesn't quite work like that, and you have to sometimes make it work for you.

When he does actually get on the ball though, he looks slow, his twists and turns are taking that little bit longer, his touch is heavy and lethargic, his passing often just a little sloppy.

Certainly doesn't help Bobby there's a new 45 million pound man that has come into the squad and hit the ground running in terms of energy and making things happen. Jota looks at the minute a breathe of fresh air. Think its a tough decision for every manager because Bobby was so reliable in terms of what he gave to the team even without the goals, there was nothing there last night in which you could say let's keep him on.

I hope that a few games out, maybe he'll rediscover or find a place where he can be dangerous again even if he has lost a yard. I often wondered as he ages how he would fair in midfield.
bornandbRED

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11621 on: Today at 05:17:00 AM
Happy to defer to Jurgens wisdom on this one. Weve won the league and CL in the last 18 months with the lad up front, and now sit at the top of the league with him starting every game thus far. Not really hugely fucked if hes not scoring.
