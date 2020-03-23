« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1283479 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 08:52:36 PM »
The midfield isnt the reason why his finishing converstion has decreased, his accuracy, his interceptions,etc..

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 08:53:21 PM »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:44:07 PM
It happens because most dross teams that park the bus understand they can't cover the whole width of the field and focus on the middle third knowing that our front 3 that pose the most danger operate within the width of the box - so yes it is something that just happens , they would rather our fullbacks have the ball a decent distance away from their goal rather than allowing relatively easy passes into Firmino which is when we usually thrash teams properly.

Bobby has to adapt to that though. If the ball is going out to two full backs with unbelievable delivery then he needs to be getting on the end of things. Getting in the box and getting in between defenders the way Jota has. Or finding space and hitting killer passes the way Shaq has.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 08:55:15 PM »
I love Bobby, but he needs taking out of the firing line. He's trying, but he isn't performing.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 08:56:48 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 07:45:40 PM
I don't disagree with most of what you said, but it'd be fair towards him to mention he won us the World Cup back in December.

Yeah, honestly do not like criticizing Bobby, he is a legend here and has done so much for us.
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 09:04:55 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:30:29 PM
Anyone in that midfield in particular you think is guilty of that? ;D

Bobby is playing really poorly, its fairly laughable to try and put that onto other players. Especially ones who have been excellent recently.

Yeah, I don't think so...

Scoring goals and creating them are two most difficult to do in the game.

He faced the same criticism last year and then went off.   He tends to play better in open games where is space is open and teams have decided to take this away.

And I will say, that Bobby does make himself available in between the lines, throw-ins and all over the pitch unlike anyone we have ----  however when we go to this side to side rhythmic pattern, he is the third/fourth option behind Trent, Salah and Mane...
There is an element of players either not wanting to take the risk of playing in between the lines (passing lanes) at times or that the timing is off.  But lets not put all of this on Bobby.

He gives and he gives and he gives... that's who he is
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 09:07:28 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:52:36 PM
The midfield isnt the reason why his finishing converstion has decreased, his accuracy, his interceptions,etc..

Jurgen has said, this is not what WE (the team) are asking him to do as his primary role. 

He said this over and over.  Goals are gravy for Bobby --- from the head coach
Online KirkVanHouten

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 09:23:45 PM »
Not been in great form but I think he'll start against City, his pressing and transition play are far more likely to come into the game than they were today.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 09:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 09:07:28 PM
Jurgen has said, this is not what WE (the team) are asking him to do as his primary role. 

He said this over and over.  Goals are gravy for Bobby --- from the head coach

I didnt say just goals now did I? His role has been the same bur several areas he's regressed in. Crreativity wise he hasnt (i showed this some pages back) but other areas he has when  compared to all his previous seasons
Online fucking appalled

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 09:38:21 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 09:04:55 PM
Yeah, I don't think so...

Scoring goals and creating them are two most difficult to do in the game.

He faced the same criticism last year and then went off.   He tends to play better in open games where is space is open and teams have decided to take this away.

And I will say, that Bobby does make himself available in between the lines, throw-ins and all over the pitch unlike anyone we have ----  however when we go to this side to side rhythmic pattern, he is the third/fourth option behind Trent, Salah and Mane...
There is an element of players either not wanting to take the risk of playing in between the lines (passing lanes) at times or that the timing is off.  But lets not put all of this on Bobby.

He gives and he gives and he gives... that's who he is

This is unfortunately why its quite hard to debate Bobby.

Hes not playing at all well. We all know what he brings to the team....and hes not bringing it right now. We instantly looked a shit load more dangerous when we bought him off for Jota.
Online CarraG238

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 09:42:48 PM »
If there's one game you can expect Firmino to play, it's away to City. He's got a great record of scoring against them at the Etihad.

Still, his form has been worrying for a good while.

